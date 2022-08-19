Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While the past few years have forced us to change some of our beauty habits that we’ve long since been able to ditch – think DIY manicures and, dare we say it, colouring our own hair – there’s one beauty trend from the lockdowns that’s had a lasting effect.

Swapping heavier foundations for more natural, lighter coverages, such as that which you get with a BB cream, is a beauty switch we’ve been happy to adopt.

According to research, one in five people have started using a tinted moisturiser, BB or CC cream since the start of the pandemic. And with more and more of us working from home again, this natural trend is going nowhere.

A BB cream is a skincare and make-up hybrid with added sun protection. Typically, BB creams provide skincare nourishment, and that sheer barely-there natural coverage so many of us have turned to. A true multitasking product for a speedy morning routine that can benefit all ages and skin types, and have you camera-ready should an unexpected Zoom meeting be put in the diary.

One of the major beauty trends set to explode this year is “skinimalism” – simply taking a minimal approach to our skincare and make-up routines, stripping back the number of products we use and asking more of the ones we do – just like a BB cream. There’s really no better time to add the hard-working product into your routine.

How we tested

We tested the latest BB creams, as well as those with the same attributes (skincare, coverage and SPF sun protection) that are marketed as sheer foundations, skin tints or similar. We marked them on how natural the coverage looked, how they felt on the skin and how long they lasted, plus any additional skincare benefits they provided. These glow-getters are the ones worth spending your money on…

The best BB creams for 2022 are: