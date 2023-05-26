Jump to content

27 best foundations for every skin type and budget

From budget options to luxury formulas, we’ve covered all bases

Sabine Wiesel
Friday 26 May 2023 12:12
<p>Our tester is an experienced beauty editor that’s put hundreds of formulas on trial</p>

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Never has the foundation beauty category been stronger, with formulas to suit every skin type, tone and budget. Yet, the sheer choice can also leave you somewhat overwhelmed if you’re looking to find the best foundation for your complexion. It’s a challenge, but one we want to help you with.

If you’ve stayed loyal to your favourite formula for far too long, now is a great time to make a switch-up. The latest formulations work even harder and some have even been boosted with skincare ingredients. From barely there tints to full-on cover-ups, you’ll also find a much better selection of coverage types than ever before. And brands are finally also offering better selections of diverse shades to match not only your skin colour, but tone too.

With so many foundations to choose from, the easiest place to start when shopping for a new foundation is to work out what your preferences are. Firstly, take note of your skin type.

Dull, dry or mature skin types may want to perk up their complexions with a dewy formulation. These are typically hydrating foundations that make your skin ooze glow. Whereas oily complexions or acne-prone skin types will be better suited to a matte formulation for a shine-free finish. Combination skin types will likely prefer a semi-matte or satin finish that sits somewhere in between.

Next, you need to think about the level of courage you’re after. Ultra-sheer, second-skin finishes have never been more popular and make a great addition to everyday make-up or those looking for the no-make-up, make-up “clean girl aesthetic” look. While, those that prefer a flawless finish, or are looking to cover up pigmentation, breakouts and other imperfections should opt for a full coverage. Of course, a buildable formula might also be more suitable.

How we tested

Now you’ve figured out what you need and want from your foundation formula scroll down to see our pick of the best foundations suited to your preferences. Our tester is an experienced beauty editor that’s put hundreds of formulas on trial, so to make this selection they had to apply seamlessly, feel comfortable and light on the skin, and have great staying power.

Some of the foundations that secured a spot in this round-up

(Sabine Wiesel)

The best foundations for 2023 are:

  • Best foundation overall – Lancôme teint idol ultra wear foundation: £38, Sephora.co.uk
  • Best waterproof foundation – Laura Mercier real flawless weightless perfecting foundation: £38, Johnlewis.com
  • Best long-wear budget foundation – Sleek Makeup in your tone 24 hour foundation: £9.99, Boots.com
  • Best natural-looking foundation – Chanel no1 revitalizing foundation: £48.45, Boots.com
  • Best matte foundation – Il Makiage woke up like this foundation: £39, Ilmakiage.com

Lancôme teint idol ultra wear foundation

  • Best: Overall
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Natural matte
  • Coverage: High
  • Shades: 45
  • Longevity: Day to night

If you want an airbrushed effect from your foundation, look no further than this iconic bottle that’s just been made even better with a tweak to its formulation. It balances out and leaves the skin tone as flawless as ever, but now it’s infused with the likes of hyaluronic acid, moringa and vitamin E it also provides a remarkably comfortable coverage for a matte finish.

This is also an exceptional formula for any skin type looking for a more polished look, with its high coverage you can conceal flaws naturally whether it’s pigmentation, blemishes or redness. Velvet to the touch, we’ve tried a range of bronzers and blushers on top that all play nicely when layered. And for longevity it’s still hard to beat.

Use discount code “ 20NEW” for 20 per cent off the best foundations at Sephora

Continue reading...

Givenchy prisme libre skin-caring matte foundation

  • Best: Illuminating foundation
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Matte
  • Coverage: Medium to full
  • Shades: 35
  • Longevity: Long wear will need touch-ups if prone to oiliness

This foundation is in a league of its own offering both a matte and luminous finish unlike anything we’ve seen before. So much so, if you’ve been put off by matte foundations in the past, we think this will change your mind. It lets skin breathe, feeling comfortable and lightweight on the skin too unlike old-fashion matte formulas.

Like all the latest foundation formulas it’s also packed with skincare, which is perhaps why it keeps skin feeling moisturised and smooth throughout the day – blurring pores, lines and imperfections rather than settling in or on them. The coverage neutralises redness brilliantly too for an even skin tone that will keep most people flawless all day.

Continue reading...

Laura Mercier real flawless weightless perfecting foundation

  • Best: Waterproof foundation
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Satin
  • Coverage: Medium
  • Shades: 32
  • Longevity: Budge-proof

When a foundation like this one promises to be sweat and waterproof it’s our job to put it to the test, so we did just that at the local swimming pool to see how flawless this formula truly stays. Passing its budge-proof claims impressively, if you’re looking for a foundation that will get you through rain or shine, home or away this is perfect for summer.

Our favourite method of application with this one is pushing the product in with a sponge this gave the most natural both slightly radiant and slightly velvety finish. Blurring the look of open pores and fine lines was another bonus, but it’s the staying power that ultimately makes this a top performer.

Use discount code “ MYSAVE20” for £20 off a £200 order at John Lewis

Continue reading...

Saie glowy super skin foundation

  • Best: For radiance
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Radiant
  • Coverage: Medium
  • Shades: 36
  • Longevity: Easily stays put until end of the day

Living up to its name, this foundation is for those looking to perk up a dull, tired complexion with a lit-from-within glow. It’s not over-the-top, just beautifully natural looking with a hint of luminosity that offers a buildable, medium coverage. Courtesy of hyaluronic acid, squalane and polyglutamic acid, a whopping 85 per cent of the formula is made up of a skincare serum that hydrates, moisturises and plumps. This makes it feel incredibly lightweight and means you won’t find the formula sitting in lines or pores. Plus, extra points go to the diverse range of shades it comes in!

Use discount code “CBAFF15” for £15 off all £25+ orders at Cult Beauty

Continue reading...

Sleek Makeup in your tone 24 hour foundation

  • Best: Long-wear budget foundation
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Semi-matte
  • Coverage: Medium
  • Shades: 30
  • Longevity: All day but oily skin will need to reapply

This purse-friendly make-up brand has many hidden gems, including this semi-matte finish foundation that sits comfortably on the skin. It glides on effortlessly and is easy to layer up to medium coverage with the help of a brush – concealing imperfections well and still managing to look natural. What made this a winning formula for us, is also how well it lasted throughout the day. Promising to be humidity and sweat-proof, we can certainly say it stayed put through a cardio gym session. Suitable for all types of complexions, but oilier skin tones may still need powder.

Continue reading...

Jones Road what the foundation

  • Best: Hydrating foundation
  • Skin type: Dry, normal or mature
  • Finish: Dewy
  • Coverage: Light to medium
  • Shades: 12
  • Longevity: Moisturising and good coverage throughout day

There’s a real love/hate relationship with this formula dividing opinions on the internet, and we can see why – it’s not compatible with every skin type. But we sit firmly in the “love it” category and so will you if your skin is dry, normal or mature, and would benefit from the hydrating properties this formula is rich in.

It’s different than anything you would have tried before, as when you first open the pot you’re met with a thick, creamy balm-like consistency. Blend out with fingers or a brush (we liked both ways) and it delivers a strikingly light coverage and a glow like no other that you can layer up for blurring areas of redness or pore size. And you can expect your skin to not only carry on looking dewy throughout the day but comfortably moisturised too.

Continue reading...

It Cosmetics your skin but better CC+ nude glow

  • Best: Colour correcting foundation
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Dewy
  • Coverage: Medium
  • Shades: 22
  • Longevity: Super long wearing

The newest formula in It Cosmetic’s much-loved best-selling CC collection does exactly what it says on the tube – leaving your skin oozing glow. It’s our tester’s favourite colour-correcting formula to date because it has day-to-night staying power to match. You’ll find it’s more of a medium buildable coverage compared to the original’s full coverage, but it still reduces the look of imperfections like redness, pores and even dark circles without it sitting in lines or looking unnatural – all while delivering radiance.

Yet, this formula is so much more than just tubbed dewy skin. It’s packed with skincare hero ingredients, such as niacinamide and hyaluronic acid for brightening and hydration boosting, as well as SPF40 and antioxidant green tea extract to protect the skin from the sun and environmental aggressors.

Continue reading...

ILIA super serum skin tint SPF30

  • Best: Skin tint
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Sheer
  • Coverage: Light
  • Shades: 30
  • Longevity: May need a top up on warmer days

This much-loved skin tint is finally available in the UK after we had to watch with intrigue from across the pond as a who’s who of Hollywood showed their love for it. But we can confirm this is as good as it’s hype – if it’s possible, even better!

Think of this as a serum, make-up and sun protection all in one. It imparts skin-loving ingredients like a moisture-boosting serum, thanks to niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and squalane working together. The coverage is light, skin-like still covering imperfections – a better version of your natural skin that radiates luminosity. And the added sun protection that also protects against blue light and infrared rays is a bonus, especially in the warmer months.

Use discount code “ 20NEW” for 20 per cent off the best foundations at Sephora

Continue reading...

Dcypher mixed to measure foundation

  • Best: For shade matching
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Matte, natural or radiant
  • Coverage: From ultra-sheer to full
  • Shades: Made to measure
  • Longevity: May need touch-ups in the day

If you struggle to find your skin tone with off-the-shelf formulas, Dcyper will custom-make a bespoke formula just for you. It takes seconds, simply take three photos and let them know your skin type. You can then pick your preferred finish and coverage type, and they’ll mix up the complementary shade for your unique skin tone.

Our tester opted for medium coverage with a radiant finish to pair with a dry complexion. And what arrived in the post was impressively the exact match to suit both skin tone and undertone – to be honest, we didn’t expect them to get it so right. What’s more, the formula felt lightweight on the skin, natural and buildable. It also made a good base for other make-up and lasted well throughout the day.

Continue reading...

Merit the minimalist complexion stick

  • Best: Foundation stick
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Semi-matte
  • Coverage: Light to medium
  • Shades: Light to medium
  • Longevity: Wears well throughout day, but touch ups may be needed

If less-is-more is your approach when it comes to your make-up routine, you’ll love this coverage stick that acts like your concealer and foundation in one from new to the UK minimalist beauty brand Merit. Designed to be used where your complexion needs it, this will naturally do-it-all from covering redness to breakouts and without a cakey finish.

In fact, what makes this stick formula stand out from others is that it’s hydrating and creamy, so it blends well and builds naturally where you need a little more. We also found a little goes a very long way, so use sparingly and it will last you quite a while.

Continue reading...

Dior forever skin glow foundation

  • Best: For glow
  • Finish: Luminous
  • Coverage: Medium to full
  • Shades: 42
  • Longevity: Stays put until take-off

First launched 15 years ago as one of the first-ever full coverage foundations to include skincare benefits, Dior’s forever formula has had a makeover, making it even better. Now, it comes in two finishes: a matte like the original, or this beautiful luminous offering. Both are exceptional foundations, with next-level staying power and an easy to layer coverage for a flawless finish. You can apply a little extra to cover imperfections and skin will still feel light and comfortable. It gives radiance to the skin without it looking unnatural. However, if you have combination or oily skin you will prefer the matte version.

Read our full Dior forever skin glow foundation review

Continue reading...

Chanel no1 revitalizing foundation

  • Best: Natural-looking foundation
  • Skin type: Dry, normal or mature skin types
  • Finish: Luminous
  • Coverage: Light to medium
  • Shades: 20
  • Longevity: A whole working day

Even with such a first-rate, luxe line-up of foundations from the French fashion house, this new one might just be our favourite yet. It’s part of the just-launched No1 collection, with a focus on sustainability. The range is centred around the hero ingredient radiance-boosting, red camellia extract, also rich in antioxidants to protect the skin from environmental aggressors.

It’s a hydrating coverage that dry, normal or mature skin types are going to love. The creamy, thick texture also makes this foundation seamless to apply, whether you like to blend with fingers or a brush (use a sponge if you want the lightest coverage). Expect it to also leave skin super soft and feeling comfortable all day with a luminosity that oozes health – all without masking your natural complexion. We’ve only marked it down for its higher price point than the other brilliant Chanel bases and for its smaller range of hues.

Read our full review of the full Chanel No1 collection

Continue reading...

Il Makiage woke up like this foundation

  • Best: Matte foundation
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Matte
  • Coverage: Medium to high
  • Shades: 50
  • Longevity: Impressive, minor touch-ups if wearing day to night

With 295,000 five-star online reviews, there’s some serious love for this foundation from the New York make-up company. It’s hugely hyped, but for good reason. The brand says that its shade-finder quiz has a 94 per cent accuracy level, and it was spot on when our perfect shade arrived in the post – if it’s not, you can return it. Easy to blend and build up to a fuller coverage without caking, this uses optical-corrective powders to blur and conceal pores and imperfections naturally. With skin-hydrating hyaluronic acid and vitamin E keeping the complexion smooth and plump, this is a real people-pleasing modern matte that will work on all skin types.

Continue reading...

Charlotte Tilbury beautiful skin foundation

  • Best: Dewy foundation
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Dewy
  • Coverage: Medium
  • Shades: 30
  • Longevity: All day staying-power but oily areas will need setting powder

With much-loved full and light coverage foundations already in the bank, we were waiting for Charlotte Tilbury to launch a medium and buildable formula as good as its predecessors – and here it is. Buff on (a brush worked best for us) for instantly glowy skin – the kind that oozes youthfulness. Stand-out skincare ingredients also include a radiance-boosting rose water and oil complex, as well as moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid so you know it’s doing good for the skin too. You can feel these benefits throughout the day as skin stays beautifully hydrated. This one really is worth the hype.

Read our full review of Charlotte Tilbury’s beautiful skin foundation

Use discount code “FIRST15“ for 15 per cent off your first order at SpaceNK

Continue reading...

Guerlain l’essentiel high perfection foundation

  • Best: Long-lasting foundation
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Matte and luminous
  • Coverage: Full
  • Shades: 30
  • Longevity: From morning to evening

This next-generation coverage deserves a finish category all on its own, as it’s such a natural-looking matte with a beautiful luminosity to it. If you want a flawless full coverage formula that will blur your pores and cover blemishes and imperfections, but still look natural without any noticeable heaviness, this is it. Like an Instagram filter for the skin, we are so impressed with how lightweight this feels for a fuller coverage, and how it doesn’t budge.

Continue reading...

Nars light reflecting foundation

  • Best: Luminous foundation
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Natural luminosity
  • Coverage: Medium
  • Shades: 36
  • Longevity: All day, but oily skin types will need to touch up

With a back catalogue containing some brilliant coverages, we had high expectations when we got our hands on the latest Nars formula and it didn’t disappoint. While the brand markets this as a natural finish, the skincare-make-up hybrid leaves a beautiful luminosity on the skin. The lit-from-within glow is thanks to new light-reflecting technologies (hence the name), as well as a photo-friendly powder that responds to light so you’re always selfie-ready. It’s a medium coverage so it still feels lightweight and natural on the skin, but you can build it up to hide blemishes and imperfections should you need to. This is a great addition to the Nars foundation family that sits in the middle between their sheer and full coverages.

Read our in-depth review of Nars’s light reflecting foundation

Continue reading...

No7 restore and renew multi action serum foundation

  • Best: Foundation for mature skin
  • Skin type: Mature skin
  • Finish: Radiant
  • Coverage: Light to medium
  • Shades: 18
  • Longevity: A good 9-5 day

Less is more when it comes to coverage for mature skin, as a fuller coverage can settle into and draw attention to lines and wrinkles. So when you couple a glow-boosting light finish and a skincare-led formula with a who’s who of superstar ingredients that are going to work overtime too, you’re left with this winning formula. Enriched with skin-brightening vitamin C, skin-firming peptides, skin-rejuvenating pro-retinol, as well as ceramides and vitamin E to name a few more, expect a your-skin-but-better glow with one pump, and a blurring of lines and pores with two.

Use discount code “EXTRA5” for 5 per cent extra off No7 products at Boots

Continue reading...

Estee Lauder double wear sheer long-wear make-up

  • Best: Matte and light coverage foundation
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Matte
  • Coverage: Light
  • Shades: 27
  • Longevity: Promises 12 hours, stays put 12 hours

The original cult favourite double-wear foundation is famous for its full coverage, budge-proof matte formula, and this latest version is equally as long-lasting – but as the name suggests it comes in a sheer finish for those that prefer a more natural real-skin look. With a hydrating punch, thanks to a moisturising blend of ingredients including hyaluronic acid, this keeps skin comfortable, smooth and soft, as well as mattified where needed. We’re predicting this is going to become a popular summer foundation with the added SPF 20 too.

Use discount code “ MYSAVE20” for £20 off a £200 order at John Lewis

Continue reading...

Fenty pro filt’r soft matte longwear foundation

  • Best: Foundation for oily skin
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Matte
  • Coverage: Medium to full
  • Shades: Medium to full
  • Longevity: Budge-proof until take-off

From the palest to the deepest skin tone, you’ll find the perfect shade in Fenty Beauty’s extensive and inclusive colour range, headed up by Rihanna. This bestselling formula is oil-free, matte and buildable, plus it layers well if you want a high coverage or to conceal blemishes. It still manages to feel light, comfortable and silky on the skin, which can be a tough ask in this foundation category. Expect it to keep shine at bay well throughout the day, and stay put no matter what the day throws at you.

Continue reading...

Sisley phyto-teint nude foundation

  • Best: No make-up make-up foundation
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Satin
  • Coverage: Ultra sheer
  • Shades: 18
  • Longevity: Hydrated all day, finish does wear

For the most natural, barely-there, undetectable finish, turn to this next generation formula. Think of it as an in-real-life soft-focus camera filter that subtly evens the skin tone and blurs imperfections without covering them up. It’s water-infused and packed with hyaluronic acid, so it hydrates and plumps the skin, making it feel extra smooth and silky to the touch. It feels ultra lightweight, like a serum rather than make-up, so skin stays fresh looking and feels comfortable all day.

Use discount code “ MYSAVE20” for £20 off a £200 order at John Lewis

Continue reading...

L’Oreal Paris true match nude plumping tinted serum foundation

  • Best: Lightweight foundation
  • Skin type: Dry skin
  • Finish: Dewy
  • Coverage: Sheer to light
  • Shades: Nine
  • Longevity: A full working day

Think of this as a moisture-boosting serum with a natural tint. It features pigments that even out skintone while retaining a natural finish, giving a gorgeous no-make-up make-up look. The formula is also packed with hyaluronic acid that leaves skin feeling well hydrated, smooth and plump. It’s so lightweight you won’t feel any tightness, but you will feel it’s like a drink for your skin, especially those on the dry side.

Use discount code “SUSAVE” for 20 per cent off £65 orders at Look Fantastic

Continue reading...

Max Factor miracle pure skin-improving foundation

  • Best: High street foundation for dry skin
  • Skin type: Dry skin
  • Finish: Dewy
  • Coverage: Light to medium
  • Shades: 20
  • Longevity: Touch-ups needed for glow staying power

Hydrating skincare meets a natural, buildable coverage in this new tube foundation. It glides on like a rich moisturiser that’s easy to blend with fingers and leaves a naturally fresh and radiant finish. Enriched with hydrating hyaluronic acid and squalene, as well as skin-brightening vitamin C, this instantly leaves skin plump and smooth with a healthy radiance to it. It’s a shame it’s only available in 20 shades – fingers crossed Max Factor has an expansion planned.

Continue reading...

Clé De Peau beaute radiant cream foundation

  • Best: Luxury foundation for dry skin
  • Skin type: Dry skin
  • Finish: Dewy
  • Coverage: Medium to full
  • Shades: 31
  • Longevity: Flawless and long-wearing for such dewiness

The priciest formula in our line-up is worth every penny if you have a dry, dull complexion that needs a rich hydration boost. The unique formula acts like a veil of moisture to the skin, with buildable coverage and a long-lasting finish all in one. You can buff in the creamy foundation to hide all imperfections and expect it not to budge all day. Plus, the illuminating, light-reflecting finish gives you the most beautiful glowy skin.

Use discount code “CBAFF15” for £15 off all £25+ orders at Cult Beauty

Continue reading...

Clinique even better clinical serum foundation

  • Best: Foundation for combination skin
  • Skin type: Combination skin
  • Finish: Satin
  • Coverage: Medium to full
  • Shades: 42
  • Longevity: All day, but T-zone will need touch-ups

Tricky combination skin types will love the added skincare benefits in this formula, coupled with the classic satin finish (the middle ground between dewy and matte). Infused with skincare powerhouse hyaluronic acid for moisture-boosting, vitamin C for skin-brightening and salicylic acid to work on reducing blemishes and clogged pores, this cocktail of ingredients work on your skin health behind the scenes. While it’s easy to build up to a full coverage, we found a foundation brush is a must for the most seamless application. Oily T-zones will need powder too.

Use discount code “SUSAVE” for 20 per cent off £65 orders at Look Fantastic

Continue reading...

Oxygenetix acne control oxygenating foundation

  • Best: Foundation for acne-prone skin
  • Skin type: Acne-prone skin
  • Finish: Matte
  • Coverage: Medium to full
  • Shades: 13
  • Longevity: Very oily complexions will need touch-ups

This formula does more than just cover up acne scars and blemishes – it gives it your skin a helping-hand in healing too. The gel base is made up of soothing aloe-vera, rather than traditional oil or water, keeping sore areas calm and comfortable, while the hero ingredient – 2 per cent salicylic acid – breaks down oil and clears out pores. It blends seamlessly unlike traditional acne remedies that can look heavy and obvious, and keeps an oily T-zone shine-free too. Pricey, but worth it.

Use discount code “MAY10” for 10 per cent off £99+ orders at Face the Future

Continue reading...

Anastasia Beverly Hills luminous foundation

  • Best: Semi-matte foundation
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Velvet
  • Coverage: Medium
  • Shades: 50
  • Longevity: Full working day

There may only be one foundation in the Anastasia Beverly Hills line-up, but it’s a customisable coverage that we can’t get enough of. You can build it up from a natural medium coverage that won’t mask real skin to a fuller coverage that will hide imperfections. It applies dewy but dries to a velvety finish that feels lightweight and silky to the touch. Expect it to stay in place all day without any need for powder.

Use discount code “SUSAVE” for 20 per cent off £65 orders at Look Fantastic

Continue reading...

Nude by Nature radiant loose powder foundation

  • Best: Powder foundation
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Satin
  • Coverage: Sheer to full
  • Shades: 23
  • Longevity: Long-lasting but touch-ups may be needed

Powder foundations are of course another good option for oily, combination or acne-prone skin, but this pot of mineral goodness hailing from Down Under is brilliantly versatile – it will work for all skin types as well as create your desired coverage. Dab and buff on in circular motions, layering anything from a sheer light dusting to a fuller cover-up for days when you just need a little more. Packed with native kakudu plum, which is a rich source of skin-brightening vitamin C, and kaolin clay to absorb excess oil, this mattifies where it needs to while still leaving the complexion with a subtle glow.

Continue reading...

Foundation FAQs

How to choose the right foundation for you

What do you want and need from your foundation? Once you’ve asked yourself that all-important question you’re halfway there to finding the right formula.

First things first, think about what’s going to work best with your skin type. Oily or combination complexions will find matte or semi-matte coverages will work best for them as they keep unwanted shine at bay. At the other end of the scale, dry or dehydrated types will get the best results from a dewy finish, as they’re made up of hydrating ingredients. Look out for names including “glow”, “radiant” and “luminous”, as they usually offer a dewy finish. If you consider your skin type to be “normal”, a satin or semi-matte finish is a great option, as it lies somewhere in between matte and dewy.

Next, you have to consider what kind of coverage you’re after. Full coverages are best for those wanting to cover up their imperfections – hiding blemishes, pigmentation or breakouts. On the other hand, you may be comfortable in your own skin and are just looking for a subtle hint of coverage that evens the skin tone, so a sheer coverage is all you need. In the middle of the two lie medium coverages, usually the most versatile and buildable for days when you just need a little more

The verdict: Foundations

While we’ve covered all bases in this round-up, for a suit-all-skin-types formula you can’t beat the new and improved Lancôme teint idol ultra wear foundation. Its added skincare remarkably provides a high, matte long wear coverage all while still feeling like you’re not actually wearing anything. At the other end of the scale, if it’s glow you’re after then the It Cosmetics your skin but better CC+ nude glow is a must-try.

Whether you’re after length, volume or a waterproof formula, these are the best mascaras for 2023

