27 best foundations for every skin type and budget

Never has the foundation beauty category been stronger, with formulas to suit every skin type, tone and budget. Yet, the sheer choice can also leave you somewhat overwhelmed if you’re looking to find the best foundation for your complexion. It’s a challenge, but one we want to help you with.

If you’ve stayed loyal to your favourite formula for far too long, now is a great time to make a switch-up. The latest formulations work even harder and some have even been boosted with skincare ingredients. From barely there tints to full-on cover-ups, you’ll also find a much better selection of coverage types than ever before. And brands are finally also offering better selections of diverse shades to match not only your skin colour, but tone too.

With so many foundations to choose from, the easiest place to start when shopping for a new foundation is to work out what your preferences are. Firstly, take note of your skin type.

Dull, dry or mature skin types may want to perk up their complexions with a dewy formulation. These are typically hydrating foundations that make your skin ooze glow. Whereas oily complexions or acne-prone skin types will be better suited to a matte formulation for a shine-free finish. Combination skin types will likely prefer a semi-matte or satin finish that sits somewhere in between.

Next, you need to think about the level of courage you’re after. Ultra-sheer, second-skin finishes have never been more popular and make a great addition to everyday make-up or those looking for the no-make-up, make-up “clean girl aesthetic” look. While, those that prefer a flawless finish, or are looking to cover up pigmentation, breakouts and other imperfections should opt for a full coverage. Of course, a buildable formula might also be more suitable.

How we tested

Now you’ve figured out what you need and want from your foundation formula scroll down to see our pick of the best foundations suited to your preferences. Our tester is an experienced beauty editor that’s put hundreds of formulas on trial, so to make this selection they had to apply seamlessly, feel comfortable and light on the skin, and have great staying power.

Some of the foundations that secured a spot in this round-up (Sabine Wiesel)

The best foundations for 2023 are: