10 best foundations for acne-prone skin that cover blemishes without causing breakouts

Acne-prone skin requires two things from any foundation. First of all, it has to do a solid job of concealing any blemishes or scars impacting your confidence. At the same time, it needs to do this in a way that doesn’t trigger any new breakouts, leaving you back at square one.

Finding products that hit both marks is surprisingly tough. Whether it’s due to heavy, pore-clogging ingredients, the use of oil or a tendency to dehydrate skin, we can’t even begin to count how many times we’ve purchased complexion products hyped up online, only to discover they’re definitely not designed for anyone prone to acne.

The key to keeping your skin happy beneath foundation is letting it breathe, so this rules out anything heavy or comedogenic (pore-blocking). It’s also best to avoid products containing alcohol and to keep an eye out for those with skincare ingredients found in anti-acne products, such as salicylic acid and niacinamide.

Our skin’s been through a lot of different foundations and survived to tell the tale, giving us plenty of time to narrow down what we want from a product. Obviously, our main priority is to avoid worsening acne in any way, whether that’s exacerbating an existing breakout or triggering a new one.

We also love anything that controls sebum production and provides decent coverage with strong staying power. Nobody wants to reapply their make-up multiple times a day, and repeated application rarely leads to anything good when you’re trying to mask irritated skin.

With it clear what we were looking for, we tested a range of foundations for at least three weeks each. Here, we’ve rounded up our favourites for those prone to breakouts.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world and expert advice.

No7 stay perfect foundation Anyone who’s tried to apply make-up to a breakout knows how tricky it is to lock down coverage for longer than a few hours. Plenty of brands promise to be the exception to the rule, but No7 goes above and beyond. This formulation was made to last up to 24 hours and thrive on both oily and dry complexions. We’re happy to report it definitely succeeded; applied with a sponge, one light, breathable layer is enough to even out your skin tone and mask active breakouts. Our tester gets extremely oily, but it never transferred, caked or oxidised on our face. Instead, it gave us a slightly dewy finish. Even at the height of a hormonal breakout, we looked 10 times fresher than we felt. The product didn’t shift until well into the evening and was easily extended with a dusting of powder. In our experience, this kind of hydration typically translates to more spots. However, we experienced nothing of the sort with this product. If anything it felt like we recovered from breakouts sooner because they were so easy to mask. Available in 25 shades, it also contains SPF15 for bonus protection atop your usual layer of sunscreen. Buy now £ 15 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Fenty Beauty eaze drop blurring skin tint We didn’t think Fenty Beauty’s soft matte foundation (£27, Boots.com) could be topped, but we fell in love with this skin tint. Even on textured areas, the formula melted into our skin without any patchiness or flaking. While it has a light consistency, it blends easily and is very buildable. We stuck to one layer on good skin days but applied a couple more during breakouts. What really impressed us was its longevity. If you’re anything like our tester, you crave breathable solutions but feel like this requires sacrificing long-lasting coverage. This tint is an amazing compromise – we didn’t touch it up once, and still had plenty to remove at the end of the day. It even provides a slight, dewy finish without triggering excessive oiliness or breakouts. Drier complexions may find it clings to extra dry patches though. It’s also available in 25 shades. Buy now £ 20 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} BareMinerals blemish rescue foundation Salicylic acid, zinc, sulphur and clay are all common skincare ingredients, so it only stands to reason that they’d work wonders in foundation too. You’d assume powder foundations would suffocate skin but, used properly, this product does the opposite. We recommend using a brush and taking care to tap off excess product before buffing it into the skin. The first thing we noticed was the mattification, for which our T-zone was extremely grateful. It gives surprisingly good coverage and while oiliness began to break out after a few hours, it reapplies easily throughout the day. While it’s finely milled enough to not cling to dry patches, multiple reapplications may be too drying for some people. This product’s biggest selling point is its skincare benefits. Although we didn’t see a radical difference, our skin was on its best behaviour over the course of the three weeks we spent testing this product, so it definitely didn’t aggravate our acne. It’s available in ten shades. Buy now £ 29 , Bareminerals.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood flawless filter If you’ve ever wished you could replicate that Instagram filter glow in real life, this is the product for you. More like a foundation-highlighter hybrid than anything else, it doesn’t offer the heaviest coverage but works wonders for brightening up hyperpigmentation and congestion. Few products sink into the skin so easily. We found it worked best when dabbed across dull areas with the wand applicator, then blended with a sponge. It sinks into the skin like butter and gives the glowiest finish. It’s a bit too hydrating to pop directly onto angry blemishes, but it is our top choice for brightening up lingering acne marks. It’s available in 12 shades. Buy now £ 34 , Charlottetilbury.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bobbi Brown skin long-wear fluid powder foundation As a liquid-to-powder foundation, this product applies like any other fluid product before settling into a soft, matte, powder-like finish. Our first application was a bit of a failure. We underestimated the powder look, and what started as a healthy glow soon dried up into a flat, matte nightmare. Round two, with a less liberal applicaiton, was much more successful. It smoothed out blemishes rather than clinging to or accentuating them, and stood up well against both humidity and sweat. Coverage was medium to heavy, but never felt like it was blocking our pores or aggravating our acne. We recommend those with dry complexions prep with plenty of moisturiser or primer beforehand. It’s available in 28 shades. Buy now £ 28 , Bobbibrown.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Ordinary serum foundation The Ordinary is best known (and rightly so) for its exemplary line of affordable skincare. Its make-up also happens to be on par. Of its two foundations, the serum option is our favourite, combining rich pigmentation with the brand’s “proprietary spreadability system” that helps pigment look natural on your skin. As a result, a few small drops is more than enough to cover the whole face. It’s rare to get such good coverage from such a light, watery formula. This consistency is its greatest strength – it never feels heavy or cakey, so you can easily mask breakouts without suffocating your skin. For this reason it’s our top choice for when our skin’s at its worst. It’s also available in 21 shades and contains SPF15. Buy now £ 5.70 , Theordinary.deciem.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} KVD Beauty good apple skin-perfecting foundation balm If you’ve been on TikTok recently, you’ll have seen this foundation. Hailed for its high coverage and wide shade range (there are 40 options) it’s packed with hydrating ingredients and has a rich, creamy consistency best applied with a brush. Despite the hype, we didn’t have high expectations. We assumed this would feel cakey, but it was surprisingly light and closer to a tinted moisturiser. We’d say it offers medium coverage which builds up easily. It also does an impressive job of blurring out blemishes and sits well on texture, giving a soft, matte finish. Although it’s formulated with hydration in mind, it never tipped us over into a breakout territory. A tiny amount goes a long way. You can even dab it directly onto individual blemishes, with this providing excellent camouflage even after a two-hour workout. Read our full review of KVD Beauty’s good apple skin-perfecting foundation balm here. Buy now £ 29 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} It Cosmetics your skin but better foundation + skin care Like everything from It Cosmetics, this foundation is the product of the combined expertise from a team of plastic surgeons and dermatologists. The result is exactly what you’d expect – a formula that not only gives instant gratification but improves the quality of your skin in the long run. While it has a thin consistency, it offers buildable medium coverage that makes light work of obscuring acne scars, blemishes and redness. We found it easy to apply, even in the awkward dry patches at the corners of our nose, and while it didn’t last all day, it never slid out of place. On the skincare front, it contains hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, vitamins E and B5 and HEPES acid. We were initially worried this would just feed our oiliness, and in turn our acne, but over the course of three weeks, our glow seemed to veer closer to dewiness than greasiness. It thankfully also never triggered a breakout. The foundation is available in 40 shades. Buy now £ 32.50 , Itcosmetics.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Clinique anti-blemish solutions liquid make-up We were sold on this foundation the moment we spotted salicylic acid in its ingredient list. Even from an aesthetic perspective, it’s a winner, providing medium but buildable coverage. At the time of our first application, we had a few spots leftover from a hormonal breakout, but they were significantly less noticeable after just a few drops of product. But what we really loved was its impact on our acne in the long term. Any blemishes that did pop up seemed to heal much faster than usual, left far less hyperpigmentation, and required less and less product as time went on. It’s available in 10 shades. Buy now £ 29 , Clinique.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} E.l.f. camo CC cream There are some things that instantly hook us on a beauty product, and any claim of “multi-tasking” is one of them. In the case of e.l.f.’s camo CC cream, this versatility encompasses colour correction, coverage, SPF 30 protection and long-term skincare benefits. This is a tall order, but the brand pulls it off – mostly. The niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, peptides and collagen work silently in the background to hydrate, plump and brighten, as well as regulate oil production, which is handy for us acne sufferers. Skin looks incredible upon application. The coverage masked the redness of our hyperpigmentation and gave a healthy glow across the cheeks. It doesn’t last long, however. Even when topped with powder or setting spray, we found ourselves needing to reapply after four hours. Perfect for a quick fix or brief outing, but not too durable in the long haul (although the skincare benefits might make it worth the effort). It’s available in 20 shades. Buy now £ 14 , Elfcosmetics.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

