Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Laura Mercier’s real flawless foundation shot to fame on social media but is it worth the hype?

The trending beauty buy is already sold out in some shades

Lauren Cunningham
Thursday 18 January 2024 14:36
<p>There are 32 shades available in the range </p>

There are 32 shades available in the range

(iStock/ The Independent)

Every now and then, a product takes over social media, with every influencer, editor and beauty-lover sharing their opinion of the star beauty buy. This time around, it’s Laura Mercier’s real flawless weightless perfecting foundation, and, as someone who is incredibly finicky when it comes to foundations, I’ve shared my honest review below.

Most famous for its caviar stick eyeshadow, transluscent loose setting powder and honey bath body wash, the near-30-year-old beauty brand is much-loved by many a make-up fan. So, it wasn’t all too surprising to see the real flawless foundation shoot to fame on social media.

Claiming to work with every skin type, while lasting for 12 hours, with a waterproof, smudge-proof finish, the foundation is said to help hydrate and nourish the skin, with camelia seed, vitamin E and cacao extract. Laura Mercier dubs it a “long-wearing foundation that blurs the line between make-up and skin”.

There are 32 shades in the range, with a handy ‘match my shade’ tool on the brand’s website, to help you work out which one best suits your skin tone. So, hopefully almost everyone will be able to find one that complements their complexion.

But the real question is: does it live up to the hype? Keep scrolling for my full tried-and-tested review.

Related stories

8 best hot brushes for every hair style: From poker-straight looks to bouncy blow-dries
A new Trinny London mascara has arrived, but is it better than lash2brow?
12 best concealers for disguising dark circles and covering up spots and blemishes
27 best foundations for every skin type and budget
8 best foundations for mature skin: Formulas that deliver hydration and added radiance

How I tested the Laura Mercier real flawless weightless perfecting foundation

(Lauren Cunningham)

Laura Mercier recommends starting off with just one pump and using a foundation brush to apply the product onto the skin, post your usual skincare routine. Following exactly what it said on the tin, I opted for the Morphe 2 best face foundation brush (£9, Superdrug.com) and started blending. The look, feel and how long it lasted were all taken into consideration when writing this review.

Laura Mercier real flawless weightless perfecting foundation

  • Size: 30ml
  • Number of shades available: 32
  • Shade tested: 2N1 cashew
  • Key ingredients: Camelia seed, vitamin E and cacao extract
  • Why we love it
    • Long-wearing
    • Looks very natural
  • Take note
    • Drying on dehydrated skin
The application

If you’ve seen the reviews of this foundation on social media, you’re sure to have viewed many an exaggerated shocked face at the initial application of this product. Although most things on social media are all for show, I have to say I was incredibly impressed, too.

Choosing shade ‘2N1 cashew’ and using just one pump with a foundation brush, as per the instructions, it instantly blended into my skin, almost effortlessly. The colour match was near perfect, which is always a hard task as someone who fake tans, and the consistency was strikingly skin-like. In fact, it’s probably the most natural-looking foundation I’ve ever tried.

To cover the entire face, I needed around six pumps. You can build up the foundation as much as you like, to increase the level of coverage, too.

Read more: We put the best highlighters to the test

The formula

The ingredients list of the Laura Mercier real flawless foundation are pretty impressive. Key antioxidants, including camelia seed, vitamin E and cacao extract help boost the skin barrier, reducing inflammation and redness, while helping to reduce water loss.

Bamboo silk powder is included, to help stamp out shine, along with a hydro-lipid matrix that’s said to balance the skin’s moisture levels and help the foundation last all day.

The look and feel

The look of this foundation is, as the name suggests, flawless. It’s your skin but better in a real ‘no-make-up make-up’ way, which, as a fan of minimalist foundations, suited me just perfectly.

Although you may want to use concealer underneath this product, to brighten up the under-eye area and conceal any blemishes or dark spots, the Laura Mercier foundation will leave your face with an even shade all over. It instantly neutralised my redness and uneven fake tan patches without being heavy or cakey, completely validating its weightless title, too.

Read more: The best tinted moisturisers

However, I was less impressed when it came to the hydrating claims. As someone who currently has dehydrated skin, moisture-boosting products are much needed in my everyday routine, and this foundation just didn’t seem to deliver.

One of the brand’s key marketing claims is it stamps out shine immediately, which it definitely did, although dry or dehydrated skin often needs this oil to keep it soft and supple. So, this foundation did feel a little drying and tight, especially after wearing it for a full 11 hours, although it looked nearly as perfect as when it was first applied.

Loading...

Back to top

The verdict: Laura Mercier real flawless weightless perfecting foundation

In terms of appearance, the real flawless foundation gets full marks for its skin-like finish, blending effortlessly into the face. However, as someone with dehydrated skin, for me, it lacked a lot of much-needed moisture, compared with dewy-finish foundations such as Glossier’s stretch fluid foundation (£34, Glossier.com) or a tinted moisturiser, such as IndyBest favourite Nars Cosmetics pure radiant tinted moisturiser (£34, Lookfantastic.com). With this in mind, I’ll be putting the real flawless foundation to the back of my bathroom cabinet until the warmer weather comes around and my skin is a little less parched. However, beauty buffs with combination, ‘normal’ or oily skin should certainly take a look at Laura Mercier’s much-loved foundation, for a flawless, minimalist make-up base.

Want more recommendations? Take a look at our guide to the best foundations

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
£250 off per bookings £2,500+ with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
15% off first orders over £20 with this ASOS discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% of all orders with The Perfume Shop birthday discount
Domino's Voucher Code
Get 40% off mains, sides, and desserts - Domino's voucher code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in