What’s your go-to item from your make-up bag? Concealer is definitely at the top of our list – at best, it will blissfully banish any unexpected blemishes or spots that decide to surface at the worst possible times, and, at the very least, it will add a bit of brightness to your eyes and erase any evidence of your late night the previous day.

Whether you’re looking to disguise dark circles or unwanted spots and acne, the right concealer can be your best friend. But how do you go about picking them? Do you go for cream to powder or liquid? Medium or full coverage? Are you looking for a matte or dewy finish? Everything is important to consider here.

It’s also important to take time when choosing your shade. Many people opt to go a shade or two lighter than their foundation, to add to the brightening factor – while others choose a seamless look and colour match as closely as possible. Various brands pair foundations and concealers within their make-up ranges, too – these may not feature exact shade matching, rather duos that work well together.

As with every type of make-up, there are constantly launches of new products, and there are quite a few popular concealers on the market right now. To help you choose the one that’s best for you, we’ve tested a range from our favourite brands, to give you our honest thoughts.

How we tested

We tested each concealer, taking note of ease of application and how we found blending it into our skin. As well as checking how the coverage looked under various lighting and for different events, we also evaluated how seamlessly they set into our skin, as well as how they looked at the end of the day/night, too.

The best concealers for 2023 are: