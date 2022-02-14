We’re predicting that 2022 is the year we fall back in love with foundation, especially if the latest launches are anything to go by. The skin-perfecting coverage may have fallen out of favour in the pandemic, as we embraced more natural looks while working from home, but as we return to the office and have plans firmly back in the diary, we’ll be wanting to put our best face forward again.

Foundation formulas have evolved of late thanks to cosmetic advances, so if you’ve stayed loyal to your favourite it may be time for a switch-up. The best bases now work even harder, because they contain added skincare benefits – not only evening out the skin tone but giving it a health-boost too. It’s what the latest next-generation launches from staple foundation brands, like Charlotte Tilbury, Chanel, Nars, Dior and Estee Lauder all have in common.

With more options than ever before, we know it can be overwhelming finding the best foundation that’s going to work for your complexion – so we’re here to help. The key is to understand what finish is going to work best for your skin type. Oily and combination skin types will find that matte formulations will minimise shine, whereas dry or mature skin types will need something dewy – usually packed with hydrating properties. But you may prefer something that’s the best of both worlds, like a semi-matte or satin formula that sits somewhere in-between.

Once you’ve thought about the finish, you’ll need to consider the level of coverage you’re looking for too. The beauty shelves are now flooded with sheer formulations that give you your-skin-but-better bases, but you may want to cover up your breakouts, pigmentation or imperfections with something on the full side. Again, something in the middle that’s buildable might be more suitable.

How we tested

To make the choice easier for you, we put the latest and bestselling formulations on trial to see how they fared. Each was tested on top of the same skincare routine, without using a primer or setting powder to measure the true performance of the product. We marked each on how seamlessly they applied, as well as how they felt and looked on the skin, but also trialled their staying power.

Read more:

The best foundations for 2022 are:

Best for glow – Dior forever skin glow foundation: £40, Feelunique.com

– Anastasia Beverly Hills luminous foundation: £43, Lookfantastic.com Best powder foundation – Nude by Nature radiant loose powder foundation: £19.99, Superdrug.com

Foundation FAQs How to choose the right foundation for you What do you want and need from your foundation? Once you've asked yourself that all-important question you're halfway there to finding the right formula. First things first, think about what's going to work best with your skin type. Oily or combination complexions will find matte or semi-matte coverages will work best for them as they keep unwanted shine at bay. At the other end of the scale, dry or dehydrated types will get the best results from a dewy finish, as they're made up of hydrating ingredients. Look out for names including "glow", "radiant" and "luminous", as they usually offer a dewy finish. If you consider your skin type to be "normal", a satin or semi-matte finish is a great option, as it lies somewhere in between matte and dewy. Next, you have to consider what kind of coverage you're after. Full coverages are best for those wanting to cover up their imperfections – hiding blemishes, pigmentation or breakouts. On the other hand, you may be comfortable in your own skin and are just looking for a subtle hint of coverage that evens the skin tone, so a sheer coverage is all you need. In the middle of the two lie medium coverages, usually the most versatile and buildable for days when you just need a little more. The verdict: Foundations There's something for everyone in this round-up of best foundations, but if you really have to twist our arm, our best buy goes to the Dior forever skin glow foundation for its long-lasting, dewy finish that oozes healthy radiance. If you'd prefer a long-lasting matte finish then the Guerlain l'essentiel highperfection foundation is exceptional. And the pick of the high street goes to the No7 restore and renew multi action serum foundation for a lighter coverage that mature skin will love.

