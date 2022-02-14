The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The best foundations for every skin type, from dewy finishes to matte formulas
After testing both budget to luxury options, we’ve covered all bases
We’re predicting that 2022 is the year we fall back in love with foundation, especially if the latest launches are anything to go by. The skin-perfecting coverage may have fallen out of favour in the pandemic, as we embraced more natural looks while working from home, but as we return to the office and have plans firmly back in the diary, we’ll be wanting to put our best face forward again.
Foundation formulas have evolved of late thanks to cosmetic advances, so if you’ve stayed loyal to your favourite it may be time for a switch-up. The best bases now work even harder, because they contain added skincare benefits – not only evening out the skin tone but giving it a health-boost too. It’s what the latest next-generation launches from staple foundation brands, like Charlotte Tilbury, Chanel, Nars, Dior and Estee Lauder all have in common.
With more options than ever before, we know it can be overwhelming finding the best foundation that’s going to work for your complexion – so we’re here to help. The key is to understand what finish is going to work best for your skin type. Oily and combination skin types will find that matte formulations will minimise shine, whereas dry or mature skin types will need something dewy – usually packed with hydrating properties. But you may prefer something that’s the best of both worlds, like a semi-matte or satin formula that sits somewhere in-between.
Once you’ve thought about the finish, you’ll need to consider the level of coverage you’re looking for too. The beauty shelves are now flooded with sheer formulations that give you your-skin-but-better bases, but you may want to cover up your breakouts, pigmentation or imperfections with something on the full side. Again, something in the middle that’s buildable might be more suitable.
How we tested
To make the choice easier for you, we put the latest and bestselling formulations on trial to see how they fared. Each was tested on top of the same skincare routine, without using a primer or setting powder to measure the true performance of the product. We marked each on how seamlessly they applied, as well as how they felt and looked on the skin, but also trialled their staying power.
Read more:
The best foundations for 2022 are:
- Best for glow – Dior forever skin glow foundation: £40, Feelunique.com
- Best natural-looking foundation – Chanel no1 revitalizing foundation: £49.50, Feelunique.com
- Best matte foundation – Il Makiage woke up like this foundation: £36, Ilmakiage.com
- Best dewy foundation – Charlotte Tilbury beautiful skin foundation: £34, Spacenk.com
- Best long-lasting foundation – Guerlain l’essentiel high perfection foundation: £44, Feelunique.com
- Best luminous foundation – Nars light reflecting foundation: £37.50, Narscosmetics.co.uk
- Best foundation for mature skin – No7 restore and renew multi action serum foundation: £19.95, Boots.com
- Best matte and light coverage foundation – Estee Lauder double wear sheer long-wear make-up: £26.77, Johnlewis.com
- Best foundation for oily skin – Fenty pro filt’r soft matte longwear foundation: £25.50, Boots.com
- Best no make-up make-up foundation – Sisley phyto-teint nude foundation: £68, Johnlewis.com
- Best lightweight foundation – L’Oreal Paris true match nude plumping tinted serum foundation: £13.99, Lookfantastic.com
- Best high street foundation for dry skin – Max Factor miracle pure skin-improving foundation: £13.99, Boots.com
- Best luxury foundation for dry skin – Clé de peau beaute radiant cream foundation: £108, Cultbeauty.co.uk
- Best foundation for dry skin – Clinique even better clinical serum foundation: £34, Lookfantastic.com
- Best acne-prone foundation for dry skin – Oxygenetix acne control oxygenating foundation: £55, Facethefuture.co.uk
- Best semi-matte foundation – Anastasia Beverly Hills luminous foundation: £43, Lookfantastic.com
- Best powder foundation – Nude by Nature radiant loose powder foundation: £19.99, Superdrug.com
Dior forever skin glow foundation
Best: For glow
Rating: 9/10
- Finish: Luminous
- Coverage: Medium to full
- Shades: 42
- Longevity: Stays put until take off
First launched 15 years ago as one of the first-ever full coverage foundations to include skincare benefits, Dior’s forever formula has had a makeover, making it even better. Now, it comes in two finishes: a matte like the original, or this beautiful luminous offering. Both are exceptional foundations, with next-level staying power and an easy to layer coverage for a flawless finish. You can apply a little extra to cover imperfections and skin will still feel light and comfortable. It’s a tough choice between the duo, but this one is our favourite (just!) for the radiance it gives to the skin without it looking unnatural. However, if you have combination or oily skin you will prefer the matte version.
Chanel no1 revitalizing foundation
Best: Natural-looking foundation
Rating: 9/10
- Finish: Luminous
- Coverage: Light to medium
- Shades: 20
- Longevity: A whole working day
Even with such a first-rate, luxe line-up of foundations from the French fashion house, this new one might just be our favourite yet. It’s part of the just-launched No1 collection, with a focus on sustainability. The range is centred around the hero ingredient radiance-boosting, red camellia extract, also rich in antioxidants to protect the skin from environmental aggressors.
It’s a hydrating coverage that dry, normal or mature skin types are going to love. The creamy, thick texture also makes this foundation seamless to apply, whether you like to blend with fingers or a brush (use a sponge if you want the lightest coverage). Expect it to also leave skin super soft and feeling comfortable all day with a luminosity that oozes health – all without masking your natural complexion. We’ve only marked it down for its higher price point than the other brilliant Chanel bases and for its smaller range of hues.
Il Makiage woke up like this foundation
Best: Matte foundation
Rating: 9/10
- Finish: Natural matte
- Coverage: Medium to high
- Shades: 50
- Longevity: Impressive, minor touch-ups if wearing day to night
With 295,000 five-star online reviews, there’s some serious love for this foundation from the New York make-up company. It’s hugely hyped, but for good reason. The brand says that its shade-finder quiz has a 94 per cent accuracy level, and it was spot on when our perfect shade arrived in the post – if it’s not, you can return it. Easy to blend and build up to a fuller coverage without caking, this uses optical-corrective powders to blur and conceal pores and imperfections naturally. With skin-hydrating hyaluronic acid and vitamin E keeping the complexion smooth and plump, this is a real people-pleasing modern matte that will work on all skin types.
Charlotte Tilbury beautiful skin foundation
Best: Dewy foundation
Rating: 8.5/10
- Finish: Dewy
- Coverage: Medium
- Shades: 30
- Longevity: All day staying-power but oily areas will need setting powder
With much-loved full and light coverage foundations already in the bank, we were waiting for Charlotte Tilbury to launch a medium and buildable formula as good as its predecessors – and here it is. Buff on (a brush worked best for us) for instantly glowy skin – the kind that oozes youthfulness. Stand-out skincare ingredients also include a radiance-boosting rose water and oil complex, as well as moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid so you know it’s doing good for the skin too. You can feel these benefits throughout the day as skin stays beautifully hydrated. This one really is worth the hype.
Read our full review of Charlotte Tilbury’s beautiful skin foundation
Guerlain l’essentiel high perfection foundation
Best: Long-lasting foundation
Rating: 9/10
- Finish: Matte and luminous
- Coverage: Full
- Shades: 30
- Longevity: From morning to evening
This next-generation coverage deserves a finish category all on its own, as it’s such a natural-looking matte with a beautiful luminosity to it. If you want a flawless full coverage formula that will blur your pores and cover blemishes and imperfections, but still look natural without any noticeable heaviness, this is it. Like an Instagram filter for the skin, we are so impressed with how lightweight this feels for a fuller coverage, and how it doesn’t budge.
Nars light reflecting foundation
Best: Luminous foundation
Rating: 9/10
- Finish: Natural luminosity
- Coverage: Medium
- Shades: 36
- Longevity: All day, but oily skin types will need to touch up
With a back catalogue containing some brilliant coverages, we had high expectations when we got our hands on the latest Nars formula and it didn’t disappoint. While the brand markets this as a natural finish, the skincare-make-up hybrid leaves a beautiful luminosity on the skin. The lit-from-within glow is thanks to new light-reflecting technologies (hence the name), as well as a photo-friendly powder that responds to light so you’re always selfie-ready. It’s a medium coverage so it still feels lightweight and natural on the skin, but you can build it up to hide blemishes and imperfections should you need to. This is a great addition to the Nars foundation family that sits in the middle between their sheer and full coverages.
Read our in-depth review of Nars’s light reflecting foundation
No7 restore and renew multi action serum foundation
Best: Foundation for mature skin
Rating: 8.5/10
- Finish: Radiant
- Coverage: Light to medium
- Shades: 18
- Longevity: A good 9-5 day
Less is more when it comes to coverage for mature skin, as a fuller coverage can settle into and draw attention to lines and wrinkles. So when you couple a glow-boosting light finish and a skincare-led formula with a who’s who of superstar ingredients that are going to work overtime too, you’re left with this winning formula. Enriched with skin-brightening vitamin C, skin-firming peptides, skin-rejuvenating pro-retinol, as well as ceramides and vitamin E to name a few more, expect a your-skin-but-better glow with one pump, and a blurring of lines and pores with two.
Estee Lauder double wear sheer long-wear make-up
Best: Matte and light coverage foundation
Rating: 8.5/10
- Finish: Matte
- Coverage: Light
- Shades: 27
- Longevity: Promises 12 hours, stays put 12 hours
The original cult favourite double wear foundation is famous for its full coverage, budge-proof matte formula, and this latest version is equally as long-lasting – but as the name suggests it comes in a sheer finish for those that prefer a more natural real-skin look. With a hydrating punch, thanks to a moisturising blend of ingredients including hyaluronic acid, this keeps skin comfortable, smooth and soft, as well as mattified where needed. We’re predicting this is going to become a popular summer foundation with the added SPF 20 too.
Fenty pro filt’r soft matte longwear foundation
Best: Foundation for oily skin
Rating: 8.5/10
- Finish: Matte
- Coverage: Medium to full
- Shades: 50
- Longevity: Budge-proof until take-off
From the palest to the deepest skin tone, you’ll find the perfect shade in Fenty Beauty’s extensive and inclusive colour range, headed up by Rihanna. This bestselling formula is oil-free, matte and buildable, plus it layers well if you want a high coverage or to conceal blemishes. It still manages to feel light, comfortable and silky on the skin, which can be a tough ask in this foundation category. Expect it to keep shine at bay well throughout the day, and stay put no matter what the day throws at you.
Sisley phyto-teint nude foundation
Best: No make-up make-up foundation
Rating: 8.5/10
- Finish: Satin
- Coverage: Ultra sheer
- Shades: 18
- Longevity: Hydrated all day, finish does wear
For the most natural, barely-there, undetectable finish, turn to this next generation formula. Think of it as an in-real-life soft-focus camera filter that subtly evens the skin tone and blurs imperfections without covering them up. It’s water-infused and packed with hyaluronic acid, so it hydrates and plumps the skin, making it feel extra smooth and silky to the touch. It feels ultra lightweight, like a serum rather than make-up, so skin stays fresh looking and feels comfortable all day.
L’Oreal Paris true match nude plumping tinted serum foundation
Best: Lightweight foundation
Rating: 8.5/10
- Finish: Dewy
- Coverage: Sheer to light
- Shades: 9
- Longevity: A full working day
Think of this as a moisture-boosting serum with a natural tint. It features pigments that even out skintone while retaining a natural finish, giving a gorgeous no-make-up make-up look. The formula is also packed with hyaluronic acid that leaves skin feeling well hydrated, smooth and plump. It’s so lightweight you won’t feel any tightness, but you will feel it’s like a drink for your skin, especially those on the dry side.
Max Factor miracle pure skin-improving foundation
Best: High street foundation for dry skin
Rating: 8.5/10
- Finish: Dewy
- Coverage: Light to medium
- Shades: 20
- Longevity: Touch-ups needed for glow staying power
Hydrating skincare meets a natural, buildable coverage in this new tube foundation. It glides on like a rich moisturiser that’s easy to blend with fingers and leaves a naturally fresh and radiant finish. Enriched with hydrating hyaluronic acid and squalene, as well as skin-brightening vitamin C, this instantly leaves skin plump and smooth with a healthy radiance to it. It’s a shame it’s only available in 20 shades – fingers crossed Max Factor has an expansion planned.
Clé De Peau beaute radiant cream foundation
Best: Luxury foundation for dry skin
Rating: 9/10
- Finish: Dewy
- Coverage: Medium to full
- Shades: 31
- Longevity: Flawless and long-wearing for such dewiness
The priciest formula in our line-up is worth every penny if you have a dry, dull complexion that needs a rich hydration boost. The unique formula acts like a veil of moisture to the skin, with buildable coverage and a long-lasting finish all in one. You can buff in the creamy foundation to hide all imperfections and expect it not to budge all day. Plus, the illuminating, light-reflecting finish gives you the most beautiful glowy skin.
Clinique even better clinical serum foundation
Best: Foundation for combination skin
Rating: 8.5/10
- Finish: Satin
- Coverage: Medium to full
- Shades: 42
- Longevity: All day, but T-zone will need touch-ups
Tricky combination skin types will love the added skincare benefits in this formula, coupled with the classic satin finish (the middle ground between dewy and matte). Infused with skincare powerhouse hyaluronic acid for moisture-boosting, vitamin C for skin-brightening and salicylic acid to work on reducing blemishes and clogged pores, this cocktail of ingredients work on your skin health behind the scenes. While it’s easy to build up to a full coverage, we found a foundation brush is a must for the most seamless application. Oily T-zones will need powder too.
Oxygenetix acne control oxygenating foundation
Best: Foundation for acne-prone skin
Rating: 8.5/10
- Finish: Matte
- Coverage: Medium to full
- Shades: 13
- Longevity: Very oily complexions will need touch-ups
This formula does more than just cover up an acne scars and blemishes – it gives it your skin a helping-hand in healing too. The gel base is made up of soothing aloe-vera, rather than traditional oil or water, keeping sore areas calm and comfortable, while the hero ingredient – 2 per cent salicylic acid – breaks down oil and clears out pores. It blends seamlessly unlike traditional acne remedies that can look heavy and obvious, and keeps an oily T-zone shine-free too. Pricey, but worth it.
Anastasia Beverly Hills luminous foundation
Best: Semi-matte foundation
Rating: 8.5/10
- Finish: Velvet
- Coverage: Medium
- Shades: 50
- Longevity: Full working day
There may only be one foundation in the Anastasia Beverly Hills line-up, but it’s a customisable coverage that we can’t get enough of. You can build it up from a natural medium coverage that won’t mask real skin to a fuller coverage that will hide imperfections. It applies dewy but dries to a velvety finish that feels lightweight and silky to the touch. Expect it to stay in place all day without any need for powder.
Nude by Nature radiant loose powder foundation
Best: Powder foundation
Rating: 8.5/10
- Finish: Satin
- Coverage: Sheer to full
- Shades: 23
- Longevity: Long-lasting but touch-ups may be needed
Powder foundations are of course another good option for oily, combination or acne-prone skin, but this pot of mineral goodness hailing from Down Under is brilliantly versatile – it will work for all skin types as well as create your desired coverage. Dab and buff on in circular motions, layering anything from a sheer light dusting to a fuller cover-up for days when you just need a little more. Packed with native kakudu plum, which is a rich source of skin-brightening vitamin C, and kaolin clay to absorb excess oil, this mattifies where it needs to while still leaving the complexion with a subtle glow.
Foundation FAQs
How to choose the right foundation for you
What do you want and need from your foundation? Once you’ve asked yourself that all-important question you’re halfway there to finding the right formula.
First things first, think about what’s going to work best with your skin type. Oily or combination complexions will find matte or semi-matte coverages will work best for them as they keep unwanted shine at bay. At the other end of the scale, dry or dehydrated types will get the best results from a dewy finish, as they’re made up of hydrating ingredients. Look out for names including “glow”, “radiant” and “luminous”, as they usually offer a dewy finish. If you consider your skin type to be “normal”, a satin or semi-matte finish is a great option, as it lies somewhere in between matte and dewy.
Next, you have to consider what kind of coverage you’re after. Full coverages are best for those wanting to cover up their imperfections – hiding blemishes, pigmentation or breakouts. On the other hand, you may be comfortable in your own skin and are just looking for a subtle hint of coverage that evens the skin tone, so a sheer coverage is all you need. In the middle of the two lie medium coverages, usually the most versatile and buildable for days when you just need a little more.
The verdict: Foundations
There’s something for everyone in this round-up of best foundations, but if you really have to twist our arm, our best buy goes to the Dior forever skin glow foundation for its long-lasting, dewy finish that oozes healthy radiance. If you’d prefer a long-lasting matte finish then the Guerlain l’essentiel highperfection foundation is exceptional. And the pick of the high street goes to the No7 restore and renew multi action serum foundation for a lighter coverage that mature skin will love.
