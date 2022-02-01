The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Nars’s new foundation gives a seriously glowy finish and wears well – even on oily skin
Hybrid formulas are in vogue, and this base offers medium coverage with skincare benefits
Like it or not, the return to the office (take two) is in full swing, and beauty brands are responding to this lifestyle change. Many of us are retaining a hybrid working dynamic, and the latest make-up craze echoes just that: foundations that blend skincare benefits with complexion-perfecting coverage.
While the concept isn’t new, it’s certainly been the driving force of many beauty launches so far this year, with the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, Dior, Chanel and The Body Shop all launching foundation formulas that keep skin health at the fore. You don’t need to be Sue Gray to establish why this is such a burgeoning beauty trend: the average make-up wearer isn’t looking for anything too full coverage after going bare-faced throughout lockdown, but needs something to ease themselves back in, and likely cares about their skin health more than ever too.
Rejecting full coverage in favour of prioritising that “your-skin-but-better” finish, these foundations look to provide the best of both worlds. Think radiant, fresh-feeling formulas with buildable coverage and long-term skincare benefits. It was only a matter of time before make-up stalwart Nars entered the chat and it’s tapping into the trend with its new “light reflecting” foundation, with near identical credentials to its competitors.
Known for its high-performance foundations, the brand’s latest launch claims to blur imperfections, texture and blemishes with its medium coverage finish. A huge 70 per cent of the formula is comprised of skincare ingredients, which claim to protect from environmental aggressors and blue light. It also boasts nifty technology that claims to make you photo-ready (more on that later).
We got our hands on the new formula ahead of its launch to put it through its paces. Is this the latest must-have in your make-up bag? Read on to find out.
Read more:
How we tested
We tested this foundation over a period of four days, maintaining our regular skincare and make-up routines to give it an authentic trial run. As we have oily skin, we set the foundation with powder as normal, but we didn’t use a setting spray in order to see how the formula wore throughout the day on its own. We considered the finish and wear of the foundation, as well as shade range and where it sits within Nars’s existing offering.
Nars light reflecting foundation
Buy now £37.50, Narscosmetics.co.uk
- Shades: 36
- Finish: Medium buildable coverage
Formula and packaging
If you’re familiar with Nars’s foundations, we’d describe this as the glowy cousin of the natural radiant longwear (£37.50, Narscosmetics.co.uk), and with a dash more coverage than the sheer glow formula (£35, Narscosmetics.co.uk). If you’re not, that translates to a medium coverage formula that’s buildable, but natural-looking. Available in 36 shades (which is decent enough, but could be improved), it claims to deliver “make-up that looks like skin”.
Aside from its coverage and glow-giving finish, the main selling-point here is the skincare-led formulation. With 81 per cent of the ingredients being naturally derived, Nars says that this formula improves your skin with every wear.
Biomimetic oat works to calm and clarify the skin, while peptides and milk thistle tackle the effects of blue light and protect against environmental damage. There’s skin barrier-strengthening properties that come via Japanese lilyturf too (we’d never head of it either). Plus, the formula is vegan and claims to be suited to all skin types.
Read more: 14 best tinted moisturisers for a natural, glowy look
We were surprised to see the omission of hyaluronic acid – a favourite ingredient in the radiant foundation stakes – but were impressed by its innovative-sounding features elsewhere. The formula includes “photochromic” technology, which in laymen’s terms, means a powder that shifts in tone depending on the intensity of light.
According to Nars, this results in your skin never being washed out, making it an impressively reactive complexion product. The brand takes this dynamic formula further with a complex that reflects light “like a prism”, giving the skin that lit-from-within radiance and aiding the natural finish.
Packaging wise, the brand has stuck to its roots, with a glass bottle embossed with the signature logo, a sleek black lid and a slimline pump for easy dispensing. Priced at £37.50, it costs the same as Nars’s natural radiant longwear formula, but is pricier than the rest of the brand’s foundations, which may be down to its skincare ingredients.
Results
On application, the foundation feels lightweight, but not watery, gliding across the skin with an immediate glow. It buffs in with ease and covers imperfections with one coat, but we had hoped for a bouncier finish to the skin, much like Charlotte Tilbury’s new “beautiful skin” foundation (£34, Charlottetilbury.com). It certainly gives a healthy-looking luminosity that adds dimension, but we’d like that feeling of plump-ness from a skincare-led formula.
Read more: We tried Lancôme’s new waterproof lash idôle mascara
Both cream and powder products sat well on top of this foundation, and despite setting this formula with a powder (as we normally would) the radiance shone through without looking overly shiny, or greasy.
As someone who has a fair amount of texture and blemishes, we usually prefer a full coverage finish, but we weren’t put off by this medium formula, as it offers the best of both worlds: delivering coverage without being cakey or heavy. Instead, it feels weightless on the skin, and we love how light bounced off it, adding a subtle radiance that looks natural.
The formula wore well throughout the day, without dulling down on the glow stakes, but we did notice some slight fading around our oiler areas including our chin and around our nose, and texture on our cheeks began to peek through. With that said, we’d expect this sort of wear from a medium foundation on oily skin, and liked how it maintained its fresh, hydrated look throughout.
Read more: Dior’s new foundation has reignited our love for full-coverage make-up
As for the “photo-friendly” technology, we did some serious investigative journalism here by taking selfies both in natural light and using flash. We didn’t experience any flashback with the latter, and natural light caught the skin naturally, living up to its luminous claims.
However, we’d question the foundations’s skin-blurring claims, as our texture was still slightly visible with one coat. This formula is buildable though, so this might not be an issue if you don’t mind building up coverage in problem areas.
The verdict: Nars light reflecting foundation
This glowy offering is a great addition to Nars’s foundation roster, sitting nicely between its sheer formulas and heavier options. Our heart still belongs to Nars’s natural radiant longwear formula (£37.50, Narscosmetics.co.uk), but we’d definitely reach for this on minimal make-up days.
We can’t speak to its long-term skincare benefits but we’re certainly excited by the appeal of a foundation that offers healthy-looking coverage while working behind the scenes on improving skin health. We love how buildable the formula is and it’s one of the glowiest medium coverage foundations we’ve tried, without looking at all greasy.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Voucher codes
For offers on make-up and beauty products, try our discount code pages:
The Body Shop’s new foundation comes in 40 shades – we tried it across a range of skintones
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.