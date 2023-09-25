Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s no denying it. The mercury is plummeting and it’s time to think about winter-proofing your wardrobe and what better place to start than with base layers?

These additional layers are designed to be worn under outer ones. Our top tip? Take a second to think about whether the garment in question is fit for purpose. Base layer leggings, for example, can be a life-saver on extremely cold days, but they’re probably not necessary if you’re going to be spending the majority of your ski holiday sipping piste-side pints at your favourite après-ski bar.

You also shoudn’t forget to think about versatility. Hi-tech production techniques and a bigger focus on design have seen a trend for gorgeous base layer tops which can be worn under a jumper or ski jacket, but also look effortlessly stylish worn at home.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, don’t be. Not only because the base layers we’ve selected are the best in town, but because we’ve tapped a couple of experts for their top tips when it comes to finding the perfect garment. “The best base layer is a merino wool pullover,” says explorer Levison Wood. “It wicks moisture away from the body, keeping you warm and sweat-free, offering natural temperature regulation and a comfortable experience. It’s also great at resisting odour for days on end.”

Ski Sunday presenter Ed Leigh is another fan of merino – not just for its ability to regulate temperature but because of its sustainability credentials. “Merino is a lot more expensive, but the performance benefits are so marked that it’s definitely worth the extra investment,” he says. “You’ll also know you’re wearing a totally sustainable and biodegradable fabric, rather than plastic.”

How we tested

As keen skiers and snowboarders (the tester for this particular piece is a former snowboard instructor who’s explored the French Alps with Ski Sunday presenter Graham Bell and who has visited Alaska, the Arctic Circle and Swedish Lapland in recent years), we know what to look for when it comes to that all-important base layer.

We’ve got years of experience in cold weather climes, which is why we’re not only able to guarantee these garments cut the mustard, but to explain why they’re worth your hard-earned cash – whether you’re looking to keep warm on a winter walk in the UK, or require extra insulation for your annual ski trip.

Having spent plenty of time in colder climes, our tester is all about the base layers (Tamara Hinson)

The best base layers for 2023 are: