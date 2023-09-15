9 best ski gloves and mittens for men and women to wear on the slopes

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cosy gloves are an absolute essential bit of kit for winter mountain adventures, and buying good gloves for a skiing or snowboarding trip is just like buying a good snowsports jacket – as a bottom line, they need to be warm and fully snow proof.

Pick gloves packed with a thick layer of insulation or a thermal lining, for warmth, and a tight-fitting cuff designed to keep that warmth trapped around your hands and stop snow getting in. Look for a water-resistant or waterproof outer material to ensure your new gloves can shrug off a snowstorm – best of all are designs using waterproofing technology such as Gore-Tex.

Plus, pick a pair with grippy rubber pads on the fingers and palm so that you can hold onto your ski poles even when your gloves are wet. Gloves that can be clipped together are useful for keeping them in a pair when they’re off your hands.

Glove sizes vary a lot by brand, so don’t assume that just because you’re a medium in one pair you’ll be the same for another. You’ll see that some brands sell their gloves as unisex products and that others market gloves for men or women. In our experience, unless they have unusually small hands, women will do just as well wearing men’s outdoor gloves – just go for a small or medium size.

It’s definitely worth trying a new pair of gloves on in person before you pack them for the pistes. Fingers should feel comfortable and roomy but without too much space at the top. Look for a snug but not restrictive cuff and check you can make a fist without feeling any tightness.

How we tested

We tried each model in cold and wet weather to check for warmth and waterproofing, and in warmer conditions to test for good breathability. We also checked out the dexterity offered by each glove by trying to swap out goggle lenses and check phone screens while wearing them – a notoriously fiddly job in a snow storm!

The best ski gloves for 2023 are: