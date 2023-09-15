Jump to content

9 best ski gloves and mittens for men and women to wear on the slopes

For skiing, snowboarding and cold conditions, these are the tried and tested pairs to rely on

Sian Lewis
Friday 15 September 2023 13:45
<p>We tried each pair in cold and wet conditions to assess their warmth and waterproofing</p>

We tried each pair in cold and wet conditions to assess their warmth and waterproofing

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Cosy gloves are an absolute essential bit of kit for winter mountain adventures, and buying good gloves for a skiing or snowboarding trip is just like buying a good snowsports jacket – as a bottom line, they need to be warm and fully snow proof.

Pick gloves packed with a thick layer of insulation or a thermal lining, for warmth, and a tight-fitting cuff designed to keep that warmth trapped around your hands and stop snow getting in. Look for a water-resistant or waterproof outer material to ensure your new gloves can shrug off a snowstorm – best of all are designs using waterproofing technology such as Gore-Tex.

Plus, pick a pair with grippy rubber pads on the fingers and palm so that you can hold onto your ski poles even when your gloves are wet. Gloves that can be clipped together are useful for keeping them in a pair when they’re off your hands.

Glove sizes vary a lot by brand, so don’t assume that just because you’re a medium in one pair you’ll be the same for another. You’ll see that some brands sell their gloves as unisex products and that others market gloves for men or women. In our experience, unless they have unusually small hands, women will do just as well wearing men’s outdoor gloves – just go for a small or medium size.

It’s definitely worth trying a new pair of gloves on in person before you pack them for the pistes. Fingers should feel comfortable and roomy but without too much space at the top. Look for a snug but not restrictive cuff and check you can make a fist without feeling any tightness.

How we tested

We tried each model in cold and wet weather to check for warmth and waterproofing, and in warmer conditions to test for good breathability. We also checked out the dexterity offered by each glove by trying to swap out goggle lenses and check phone screens while wearing them – a notoriously fiddly job in a snow storm!

The best ski gloves for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Picture ancon mitts: £74.90, Snowleader.co.uk
  • Best glove – Burton Gore-Tex gloves: £90, Burton.com
  • Best heated glove – 30Seven heated mitts: £200.63, 30seven.com
  • Best waterproof glove – Dakine Titan Gore-Tex gloves: £84.14, Amazon.co.uk

Picture ancon mitts

  • Best: Overall
  • Colours available: Three
  • Sizes available: 7-12

If you don’t want to splash out on the heftily-priced 30Seven mitt (£200.63, 30seven.com), our top recommendation of this season’s snow mitts comes from Picture. This warm mitten-style glove ticked all our boxes on test, keeping fingers cosy in the cold thanks to a thermal lining and fully waterproof membrane that can withstand even heavy snow. These mitts are also surprisingly breathable on spring days, and are an eco-friendly pick, made with recycled materials and using PFC-free waterproofing to keep your hands dry. However it worth noting that the palms are made from goat leather, so this isn’t a vegan design.

Continue reading...

Burton gore-tex gloves

  • Best: Glove
  • Colours available: Eight
  • Sizes available: XS-XXL

Fancy a snow glove over a mitt for better dexterity? You won’t get better for under £100 than Burton’s gore-tex gloves. A thermal layer made from recycled materials does an impressive job of keeping fingers warm in the cold and cool when temperatures warm up. There’s a removable liner glove, so you’re getting two handy pairs for one here, and you can even use Burton’s popular glove directly on your phone screen – great for checking your location without getting freezing fingers. Male and female versions and a generous range of sizes are available.

Continue reading...

30Seven heated mitts

  • Best: Heated glove
  • Colours available: Black, grey
  • Sizes available: 6-12

If you suffer from chilblains or numb fingers, or just love the idea of luxuriously warm hands on a freezing cold day in the mountains, look no further than 30Seven’s fantastic heated gloves and mittens. These mitts are great gloves in their own right, and are fully waterproof, highly breathable and well-suited to hard-charging skiers and snowboarders who are out in any conditions.

Feeling the chill? Simply pop a rechargeable heating element into zipped pockets in the gloves and switch it on and off for instant warm hands, even in a blizzard. These mitts are well worth the investment if you work outdoors in winter or regularly ski the backcountry – for a casual snow holiday, you can pick something cheaper and less techy.

Continue reading...

Dakine titan Gore-Tex gloves

  • Best: Waterproof glove
  • Colours available: Three
  • Sizes available: S-XXL

Keep the heaviest of snowstorms from soaking your hands in Dakine’s titan, which uses a gore-tex membrane to keep ice and snow firmly at bay. A thick layer of insulation traps in heat brilliantly and the rubber-lined palms are tough and rip-proof – ideal for working a ski season. We like the zipped outer compartment for your keys or lift pass. The tough titan is also available as a mitt and in a warmer leather iteration which is good for the bitterest of winter conditions. Dakine markets the titan as a men’s glove but as there’s a generous size range we’d recommend it for women too.

Continue reading...

The North Face etip gloves

  • Best: Etip glove
  • Colours available: Grey, black
  • Sizes available: XS-L

The North Face have set out to design a glove with skiers addicted to their smartphones in mind. Silicone on the fingers and palm allow you to easily use a phone without removing your gloves, Etip technology offers full touchscreen compatibility and these gloves also have great grip, so they’re good for fiddly jobs like doing up ski boots or swapping goggle lenses. Wear as a liner on the coldest days or alone for spring ski sessions – these gloves are warm enough to keep your fingers cosy on more relaxed days on the pistes, and the soft fleece feels great against the skin. They also clip together for easy stashing in a pocket.

Continue reading...

Mountain Warehouse ski gloves

  • Best: On a budget
  • Colours available: Five
  • Sizes available: S-XL

Our favourite cheap and cheerful contender this winter at under £20, Mountain Warehouse’s ski glove is simple but efficient, with decent insulation, a fleecy inner lining that feels lovely against the skin, a water-repellent outer that can withstand light snowfall and thick rubber pads on the palms offering good grip. Available in three bright shades as well as in black and white, these would make a great first pair of ski gloves for a beginner or a good spare pair of gloves to pop in your backpack.

Continue reading...

Patagonia nano puff mitts

  • Best: Insulated mitt
  • Colours available: Purple
  • Sizes available: XS-XL

Patagonia’s nano puff insulated jackets are rightly very popular for their brilliant warmth to weight ratio, and Patagonia have applied exactly the same concept to these comfy-as-anything mitts, suitable for skiing in light snowfall. Pop them on and they provide instant warmth but never feel heavy or restrictive, but are still windproof and water-resistant enough to put up with light snow, while elasticated wrists help to further trap in heat on cold days. These squishy gloves are stuffed with 55 per cent recycled primaloft gold eco insulation, which compresses down easily to pop into pretty much any pocket.

Continue reading...

Decathlon Wedze freeride gloves

  • Best: For off-piste
  • Colours available: Tan
  • Sizes available: 2XS-4XL

We always recommend Decathlon’s Wedze ski collection for functional snowsports clothing at affordable prices, but this season the brand has outdone itself with this affordable yet high-performing Freeride glove. Aimed at experienced skiers and boarders heading off-piste, this long-length leather glove keeps snow out thanks to a fully waterproof membrane and warmth in with a soft knitted lining. The cuff is adjustable and there’s a massive size range, so this style should suit snowsports fans of all sizes.

Continue reading...

Volcom stay dry gore-tex mittens

  • Best: Neoprene glove
  • Colours available: Beige
  • Sizes available: S-XL

If you’re just setting out in the world of snowsports, you’re likely to take more than a tumble or two as you learn how to master skis or a snowboard. The perfect glove for your first lessons? The Volcom stay dry, which is designed with a close-fitting neoprene cuff like a wetsuit’s to keep nary a flake of snow from getting at your skin, no matter how many times you end up in the white stuff. The stay dry also offers great grip and good waterproofing thanks to a gore-tex membrane. A generous 80g of insulation makes these mitts ideal for winter but too warm for balmy bluebird days.

Continue reading...

Ski gloves FAQs

Are ski gloves or mittens better?

The main decision to make when shopping for winter-ready gloves is whether to choose gloves or mittens. The jury is out on which is better – on the whole we preferred mittens during our testing, as we found them warmer, but gloves with separate fingers offer better grip and dexterity when you’re dealing with fiddly things like a lift pass or a phone.

If you go for a mitt, we recommend picking one with built-in gloves inside it, or wearing your mittens with separate liner gloves inside – if you’re opting for the latter, make sure your ski gloves have plenty of room when you purchase them, and try them on with your liner gloves before you head to the pistes.

The verdict: Ski gloves

Our best glove on test was Burton’s versatile and reliable gore-tex number, however, Picture’s ancon is our pick of the mitts and our best buy overall thanks to it’s more reasonable price point. You won’t find a comfier design on the market than Patagonia’s nano puff mitt, and experienced skiers should add Decathlon’s Wedze affordable freeride to their snow kit.

Looking for more sports and fitness recommendations? Read our round-up of the best Fitbits

