15 best men’s waterproof jackets that are lightweight and breathable

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

There’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad kit. And, if you live in the UK, you’re definitely going to need a waterproof in your cloak room to keep you dry and avoid the humiliation of wrestling with an unruly umbrella on wet and windy days.

Obviously, your hard-shell needs to keep the wet stuff off the dry stuff underneath, and as your outermost layer, its construction needs to form the most impermeable shell possible, whilst remaining breathable.

Jackets are usually constructed from two, 2.5 and three layers. That’s either a single layer with a connected membrane, a single layer and membrane finished with a water repellent coating, or all of the above with another liner on the inside.

It also needs to be effective against biting winds and the panels of material that the jacket is constructed from need to be accurately taped and finished well, so they don’t become uncomfortable when moving. There needs to be a good level of adjustability too, with cuffs, zips, hoods and hem creating a tight seal when you’re walking into driving rain.

Often used within a layering system, waterproofs are usually on and off according to the elements, so if they are to be considered truly practical then they need to be truly packable. Finally, the jacket needs to be tactile and wearable so that it moves with you as you go – we all remember the waterproofs of our youth that sounded like you were wearing a bin liner and occasionally felt like it too.

So, here are the jackets that ticked all those boxes and had all the practicality of a Sou’wester, without making you look like a deckhand on a North Sea fishing boat.

How we tested

You’re never too far away from a soaking on Dartmoor, so that’s where we headed to test all the jackets we had been sent, so that we could test which were fit for purpose and offered plenty of functionality. Dartmoor’s unforgiving terrain also allowed us to test the durability of each jacket and the material’s resistance to contact with the environment. When the testing was done we also assessed each jacket in relation to its price point to see whether it offered value for money too.

The best men’s waterproof jackets for 2023 are: