We were recently on the hunt for the best waterproof jackets for men, but that’s only half the story if you’re caught in a downpour when you’re on your way to work or facing horizontal rain halfway up a mountain.

There are two kinds to choose from – over trousers are there for you to jump into when things get suddenly soggy and go on over your work gear or walking trousers. Then there are the keep-ons, or all-dayers, that you will wear, well, all day, in place of walking or hiking trousers when you know you’re heading out into bad weather.

The most important factor with both is, obviously, effective waterproofing and good breathability. You don’t want to keep the weather out, only to be wringing wet from within from the moisture you’ve generated from walking.

When it comes to over-trousers, packability is also important so that when the rain stops and it’s time to put the trousers away in a bag or backpack, they pack right down and don’t take up too much space.

We were also looking to see how easy over trousers were to get on over walking boots, cycling and work shoes or trainers.

How we tested the best men’s waterproof trousers

If you really want to test the waterproofing of a product, head to Snowdonia national park in mid-February. We did just that and North Wales didn’t disappoint, hitting us with everything from driving rain to persistent mizzle, giving us plenty of opportunity to test all the products thoroughly to ensure they performed – especially in the boxer short test, a true measure of the waterproofing of the product. The soggier our boxers when we de-robed after our walk, the less chance the product had of making our final edit.

The best men’s waterproof trousouers in 2024 are: