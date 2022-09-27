9 best walking poles for all of your hiking adventures

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Walking poles can transform your hiking experience on steep and uneven terrain. They’ll power you uphill, aid your balance on the downhill and take the strain off your joints.

Carbon or aluminium? That’s your first big choice. Carbon poles are lighter but more expensive and brittle. Aluminium poles are cheaper and more durable, but heavier. For trail running and fast hiking, opt for an ultra-light carbon pole; for hiking a 200-250g pole will provide improved strength and all-round performance.

Your second key consideration is Z-shaped or telescopic. Z-shaped poles fold into thirds, collapsing automatically to a very compact size that’s ideal for stowing in a backpack. Telescopic poles slide into themselves like a telescope, an approach which is cheaper but less compact.

How the sections of a pole fasten together is vital to integrity and performance. Some use a twist-lock mechanism, while others have a clamp or lever style lock. The latter is considered more secure, longer lasting, easier to use and less prone to slippage.

With a pole in-hand, your elbow should be at 90 degrees. Measure this distance for your optimum pole length, ensuring you can adjust 5-10cm up or down for a bespoke sizing.

In terms of hand grips, the aim of the game is comfort. Select your preference from foam, cork or rubber, and for enhanced comfort choose an ergonomic, contoured grip. A longer grip handle allows you to slide your hand up and down, depending on the terrain’s steepness, to effectively adjust the pole length on the move.

At the other end of the pole, tips are usually made of a hardened metal such as tungsten or carbide. They provide increased stability and traction by “biting” into the ground. If you’ll be walking on roads or rocky terrain, most poles include rubber feet to place over the tips.

Other features to consider include: wrist straps or slings to help prevent poles being dropped; baskets – the little round discs near the tip – to stop poles from plugging into the ground; and shock absorbers, a spring-like mechanism that cushions the impact of striking the ground.

How we tested

Living in north-west Cumbria with dramatic falls on our doorstep, we put these poles to the test in the Lake District’s mountains and carefully assessed thetechnical performance of each product. We’ve graded them in terms of comfort, durability, weight, features and value for money.

The best walking poles for 2022 are: