A few years ago natural deodorants would’ve been viewed as a hippy marketing ploy tailored towards those who wore hemp clothing, showered in rainwater and referred to shoes as foot prisons.
Fast forward to today, and a huge number of us are more vigilant than ever about what is going into and onto our bodies. From the rise in vegan diets, to a recent obsession with “clean” beauty, we’ve moved away from judging those who didn’t buy whatever was readily available in the supermarket, and are often desperately trying to learn about more natural, healthier ways to live.
There has been speculation in the past that normal deodorants were linked to cancer. But, with little evidence to support these claims, Cancer Research has categorically ruled this out as a possibility. Although, some people still prefer to avoid ingredients such as aluminium and talc, found in most regular deodorants, either for personal health reasons or possible allergies.
When it comes to natural deodorant, there are no hard-set rules as to what can and can’t be included in the formulas, but Healthline does suggest the following as three core foundations. Firstly, ingredients such as coconut or tea tree oil are included for disinfectant or antibacterial properties. Essential oils like lavender, bergamot or sandalwood provide scents instead of synthetic fragrances, and naturally absorbent ingredients such as cornstarch, baking soda or arrowroot combat moisture, but won’t prevent sweating like an antiperspirant.
So, with the majority of ingredients coming from natural sources, and many people implying this forms a happier and healthier underarm microbiome, if you’re in two minds about whether to give a natural deodorant a go then we’d certainly encourage you to go for it. But, remember the research suggests it’s more of a personal preference rather than a necessity, and you should always patch test before, as with any product, to check for any possible reactions.
How we tested
Our tester has been on the hunt for a great natural deodorant for years, dipping in and out of different products yet always eventually falling back to a failsafe normal spray-on after a too-heavy gym session, long tube ride or hot day.
This time around, they ditched the normal deodorant for six weeks in favour of over a dozen natural ones. Did they smell? Sometimes. And even when they thought they were onto a winner, there was always a friend passing a spray-on under the table.
But, that didn’t stop them. Slathering on the natural deod’s at the gym, at home, in the car and anywhere and everywhere you would usually wear deodorant, day in, day out, looking for ease of applying, scent, feel and, ultimately how well it stopped them from smelling of BO.
The best natural deodorants for 2022 are:
- Best natural deodorant overall – Megababe rosy pits natural deodorant: From £8, Cultbeauty.co.uk
- Best budget natural deodorant – Mitchum men natural power cedarwood: £4.50, Boots.com
- Best crystal natural deodorant – Urtekram deodorant fragrance-free: £4.89, Amazon.co.uk
- Best natural deodorant for sensitive skin – Malin + Goetz eucalyptus deodorant: From £12, Cultbeauty.co.uk
- Best refillable natural deodorant – Fussy wide-eyed citrus natural deodorant: From £13, Getfussy.com
- Best natural deodorant for pregnancy – Mama Mio oh natural pregnancy deodorant: £13, Lookfantastic.com
- Best luxury natural deodorant – AKT the deodorant balm: £19, Aktlondon.com
- Best natural deodorant for on-the-go – Aesop deodorant: £23, Lookfantastic.com
- Best OG natural deodorant – The Natural Deodorant Co clean deodorant balm lemon and geranium: £12.38, Amazon.co.uk
- Best sustainable natural deodorant – FFS original natural deodorant balm: £11, Ffs.co.uk
- Best natural deodorant stick – Caudalie vinofresh natural stick deodorant: £13, Boots.com
- Best natural deodorant for material girls – Aurelia London botanical cream deodorant: £13.50, Feelunique.com
- Best natural deodorant scent – L’Occitane verbena deodorant balm: £18, Loccitane.com
- Best spray natural deodorant – Forest Essentials ayurvedic formulation natural deodorant: £17, Lookfantastic.com
- Best natural deodorant for extreme sweating – Meder body-day prebiotic deodorant body cream: From £29.17, Mederbeauty.com
- Best roll-on natural deodorant – Nécessaire the deodorant gel eucalyptus: £18, Spacenk.com
- Best coconut natural deodorant – Kopari aluminium-free coconut deodorant: £14, Cultbeauty.co.uk
Megababe rosy pits natural deodorant
- Best: Natural deodorant overall
- Rating: 10/10
- Type: Stick
- Size: 75g
- Scent: Rose
Rose scent can often get a bad rap of being “old ladyish”, but that certainly isn’t the case with this light and fresh-smelling deodorant. Recently launched on Cult Beauty, giving it quite a big kudos in the beauty biz, this Megababe deodorant has been getting rave reviews. And, with a softly melting, easy-to-apply stick, light scent and invisible balm – even on black clothes – that helps to keep pits dry and sweet-smelling for around eight hours, our tester is joining the list of fans.
It has cornstarch as one of the core ingredients, soaking up sweat to add an extra layer of dryness, but this natural deodorant has some slightly different ingredients from the others too. Saccharomyces ferment filtrate (the water-like liquid that comes from filtering yeast) eliminates odour-causing bacteria, while willow bark extract helps the cornstarch to absorb sweat and also helps to reduce blemishes or shaving irritation along with vitamin E. Colloidal oatmeal, green tea and aloe vera hydrates and soothes skin too. So, overall with its easy-to-apply stick form, impressive ingredient list and BO-busting capabilities, it just nudged its way to the top spot.
Mitchum men natural power cedarwood
- Best: Budget natural deodorant
- Rating: 9/10
- Type: Stick
- Size: 40g
- Scent: Cedarwood
This was very close to being our best buy, but there were just a couple of points that held us back from crowning it with such a title: the plastic casing, the slightly messy stick and the fact that it isn’t actually 100 per cent natural. But, given the price point, store accessibility and how well it worked, we were still incredibly impressed.
Most similar to a regular deodorant, this Mitchum pick was incredibly easy to use, the scent was subtle and not overpowering, and the creamy texture instantly melted on for day-long odour protection with not one bit of scratchiness. We did also test the Mitchum women’s natural power eucalyptus (£4.50, Boots.com), but this men’s pick seemed to offer better odour protection with a very similar scent. Bamboo powder and cornstarch work as two of the key ingredients which give an added dryness too. Just be careful when putting the lid back on not to catch the edges of the stick, lest you be left with a build-up around the rim.
Urtekram deodorant fragrance-free
- Best: Crystal natural deodorant
- Rating: 7/10
- Type: Roll on liquid
- Size: 50ml
- Scent: Fragrance-free
Of course, crystals go with the hippy, organic, mother nature vibe just perfectly. But when added to a deodorant, the natural mineral salts counteract bacteria and bad odour for an organic non-smelling pit without any fragrance.
In a classic roll-on style, it can be applied like a usual deodorant but is a little bit wetter than non-natural versions - but be sure to shake well before use to get any bottom sediment well-mixed back into the formula. It didn’t offer any sweat-wicking features but did keep odour at bay for around five hours before having to be re-applied.
Malin + Goetz eucalyptus natural deodorant
- Best: Natural deodorant for sensitive skin
- Rating: 10/10
- Type: Gel stick
- Size: 73g
- Scent: Eucalyptus
It was a close call between our two favourites, this Malin + Goetz option and the Megababe pick. But, thanks to price difference, it was hard not to let Megababe have the top spot. In a gel-like stick, this natural deodorant is quite a strange one to put on, feeling more like a dry gel balm than a classic melting stick, but we quite liked it. In the popular eucalyptus scent, it’s genderless, fresh and light with no overpowering fruity or floral aromas.
Formulated for even the most sensitive of skin, odour-neutralising citronellyl and refreshing eucalyptus oil are the core ingredients putting in the leg work. And it kept us BO-free all day with a nourishing feel for the underarms too.
Fussy wide-eyed citrus natural deodorant
- Best: Refillable natural deodorant
- Rating: 9/10
- Type: Refillable stick
- Size: 40g
- Scent: Citrus
Launching to fame on Dragon’s Den, Fussy has quickly become a go-to for many an eco-warrior, and it’s easy to see why. With a refillable plastic case, numerous different scented refills and a variety of subscription plans depending on budgets and how often you get through it, it offers a tailored eco-friendly approach to deodorant.
Currently B-corp pending, the brand has a core sustainability focus which is hard to rival - and the product itself was equally as impressive. The handy case is durable enough to pop in any bag – despite being on the larger side – and one sweep is enough to cover each underarm. The citrusy scent is rather strong, so perhaps not best for those who are looking for fragrance-free products. It did keep any odour at bay for a good eight hours when walking or sat at our desk, but we did need to re-apply pre and post-working out for an added layer of scent protection. The only downside is that the refill does easily fall out which means we did end up dropping it on the floor when turning it upside down, so just be careful which angles you swipe.
Mama Mio oh natural pregnancy deodorant
- Best: Natural deodorant for pregnancy
- Rating: 9/10
- Type: Balm
- Size: 70ml
- Scent: Citrus
Pregnancy care brand Mama Mio specialise in beauty bits for anyone growing a bump, so the addition of a natural deodorant was well welcomed. In a period of time when people are perhaps more conscious of what is going into and onto their bodies, a natural deodorant may seem more appealing than before.
In an easy-to-apply balm, the clever lid actually allows the product to be applied under the arms without the use of your hands, thanks to thin slits that deposit just the right amount. Avocado oil, inchi oil and argan oil are all included in its formula, and it was also rich in omegas to nourish the skin from the inside, while lichen extract provides the deodorising element. A sugar shield technology helps to reinforce the skin barrier, while a cocktail of orange oil, bergamot, mandarin and lime give it that fresh yet not-too-fruity scent that lasted a good five hours before needing to be re-applied.
We do have to stress that our tester was not pregnant at the time of testing, but with the impressive ingredient list and results seen so far, we have no doubt it will work perfectly for pregnancy. And the brand does also have a new pit-proof natural deodorant for all bodies, too (£12, Lookfantastic.com).
AKT the deodorant balm
- Best: Luxury natural deodorant
- Rating: 10/10
- Type: Balm
- Size: 50ml
- Scent: Vetiver, lavandin, yuzu
Never did we think we’d find such a thing as a luxury deodorant, but AKT has blown us away. For those who want to *add a little bit of spice* to their morning routines, this is just the ticket. In an unassuming tin tube – much like a paint tube – it’s the extras that make this deodorant so boujee.
Firstly, you can add on a product called the assistant (£9, Aktlondon.com) which may look like a pointless extra, but actually blew us away as quite the gamechanger. In a long pin-like shape, it slots onto the end of the tube and ensures every last drop of product gets squeezed out, and trust us when we say we’re now using it with toothpaste, hair gel and more. And secondly, the gold-tone applicator (£26, Aktlondon.com) can be used to guide the product under the arms in a very fancy way. Of course, you can also use your fingers and squeeze the tube yourself, but who wants to when these fancy things can add a bit of flare?
With vitamin E, shea butter and calendula to nourish skin, sodium bicarbonate and zinc oxide to neutralise odour and diatomaceous earth and arrowroot aiding an added layer of dryness, the deodorant itself was pretty special too, keeping us dry and BO-less all day long. And you can apply it to any area of the body too.
Aesop deodorant
- Best: Natural deodorant for on-the-go
- Rating: 9/10
- Type: Spritz
- Size: 50ml
- Scent: No one distinct scent, musky and herbal
Leave it to Aesop to make a natural deodorant look chic. This deodorant was one of our favourites, and thanks to a small handy spray bottle could easily be popped in our gym bags, beach bags and even in an office desk for day-long freshness. But, our sensitive-skinned friend had a slightly different reaction and felt the burn – so sensitive folk, take care with this one.
With vetiver root, zinc, and coriander seed as the core ingredients, it’s said to help wound healing – ideal for rough shavers – and has antioxidant properties, helping maintain the skin membrane too. It instantly freshened up any underarms with a fresh scent that lasted for a good proportion of the day, and it was actually a joy to top up. So, just patch test first and once good to go, we think you’ll love it.
The Natural Deodorant Co clean deodorant balm lemon and geranium
- Best: OG natural deodorant
- Rating: 9/10
- Type: Balm
- Size: 55g
- Scent: Lemon and geranium
As the name suggests, The Natural Deodorant Co specialises solely in natural odour busters, so it’s safe to say it’s quite the expert on the topic. And after trialling this one, it’s easy to see why. In a simple glass jar, it’s nice and sleek with no bulky plastic tubes, and although you have to get your fingers in to really warm it up before applying, it’s easy to rub in just like any other balm.
With arrowroot powder as the main ingredient, it does have a drying capacity while coconut oil, olive oil and shea butter moisturise, and the lemon and geranium essential oils give it that crisp and clean scent. While we loved the end result - a sweet-smelling underarm that stayed partially dry and BO-free all day - it isn’t the smallest or lightest to carry around for on-the-go top-ups, so be sure to pick up another product like Aesop’s offering to pop in your gym bag.
FFS original natural deodorant balm
- Best: Sustainable natural deodorant
- Rating: 9/10
- Type: Balm
- Size: 50g
- Scent: Grapefruit and peppermint
In a tin pot with more of a hair wax consistency, this natural deodorant took some getting used to. Rubbing it between your fingers before applying it under your arms, it is more on the messy side but is certainly more eco-friendly than any regular plastic roll-on or stick, so it seems well worth it if you’re happy to spend an extra 10 seconds washing your hands after each use.
The scent is fresh and genderless, while the balm itself is slightly gritty and wicked moisture away instantly. Cornstarch, shea butter and coconut oil work as the main ingredients, nourishing the skin from the inside while subtly working to alter the pH of the area to avoid bacteria. Our tester found it neutralised odour all day long and did help to keep underarms more dry than usual. We’re certainly adding this to our bathroom cabinets, and it ticks another box of being plastic-free too, although we probably wouldn’t opt to have this deodorant in our bag for on-the-go top-ups.
Caudalie vinofresh natural stick deodorant
- Best: Natural deodorant stick
- Rating: 8/10
- Type: Gel stick
- Size: 50g
- Scent: Eucalyptus and raisin
This one had us scratching our heads for a long time as it just did not work. Until we realised there’s a very sneaky plastic cap on top of the stick that we’d never taken off and weren’t actually getting any product under our arms for a good few days, so please don’t make this same mistake.
Once we actually got it going, this gel-like stick was a real joy to use. Completely colourless with no chalky base, it didn’t mark any clothes which was a real bonus for our black-wearing tester. Grape water is the key ingredient which has prebiotic power to support healthy underarm flora and soothe the skin, while vegetal glycol rids it of bad bacteria and the fresh eucalyptus scent gives that clean feeling. It didn’t offer any of the drying effects that some of the chalkier options did, but it did rid us of odour all day long.
Aurelia London botanical cream deodorant
- Best: Natural deodorant for material girls
- Rating: 8/10
- Type: Balm
- Size: 50g
- Scent: Peppermint and green tea
One for TikTok’s *material girls*, this Aurelia deodorant is sold on all of the best beauty sites and even luxury fashion websites such as Net-a-Porter, so it’s fair to say it’s well-respected amongst those in the know. In a sleek black jar with a sweet pink label, it’s certainly worthy of any bathroom shelf.
In a cream-to-powder formula, you scoop it out as you would any balm and rub it with your fingers – again, a little bit messier than the classic roll-ons, but with less waste. Then, the creamy balm turns to a chalk-like powder once rubbed in, offering an added layer of dryness on top of the botanical scent. Corn starch and arrowroot are key ingredients absorbing sweat and providing antimicrobial properties. Shea butter gently hydrates your underarms, and a blend of tea tree, peppermint and eucalyptus essential oils mix with the lavender and bergamot to naturally fragrance. Similarly to The Natural Deodorant Co, it was great to apply in the morning for all-day freshness, but if wanting to top up before a heavy gym session or a particularly hot day, it’s not the easiest for on-the-go top-ups.
L’Occitane verbena deodorant balm
- Best: Natural deodorant scent
- Rating: 8/10
- Type: Balm
- Size: 50g
- Scent: Lemons and limes
With a good whiff of lemons and limes, this was our favourite smelling natural deodorant for that summertime kick. But, while it didn’t let through any BO smells from our pits, we didn’t walk around smelling like a mojito all day.
In a balm pot format similar to FFS (£11, Ffs.co.uk), this deodorant needs to be rubbed in with your hands. Which again is down to personal preference whether you’re happy to do this, or prefer the ease of a roll-on. For our tester, it wasn’t a problem and the creamy balm absorbed into the skin like butter, with a slightly dry finish. With no aluminium salts or alcohol, it’s verbena extract that provides most of the benefits and is now one of the core ingredients used throughout a range of L’Occitane products. And, although it claims it doesn’t stain clothes – which it didn’t – there were notable white marks when getting it too close to dark clothing, but you can buff them out quite quickly.
Forest Essentials ayurvedic formulation natural deodorant
- Best: Spray natural deodorant
- Rating: 7/10
- Type: Spritz
- Size: 50ml
- Scent: Orange and cardamom
Scented like a great-smelling gin, this Forest Essentials option is definitely unique when it comes to smell. The spray bottle was an incredibly easy way to apply, and although it’s not an aerosol like some of the popular regular options, it does spritz to quickly cover the whole underarm. But, being water-based, it did leave us with damp armpits rather than the dry feeling of the balms and sticks.
Aloe vera is included to nourish the skin from the inside, and grain alcohol helps keep bacteria at bay, although you can smell it in the formula and it may cause irritation on sensitive skin. Our tester loved the scent and the packaging, and it worked well as a refreshing pick-me-up in the morning, but you will need to re-apply throughout the day to keep BO at bay.
Meder body-day prebiotic deodorant body cream
- Best: Natural deodorant for extreme sweat
- Rating: 9/10
- Type: Cream
- Size: 30ml
- Scent: Fragrance-free
For those who can seriously sweat, a natural deodorant may seem like a product well out of reach if you rely on heavy-duty sprays, but we’d encourage you give this a go. Suitable for the whole body, from underarms to hands, feet and even the stomach or back, the cream can be applied anywhere with ease as you would a body lotion.
Yes, it’s expensive, but with prebiotic ingredients working to neutralise odour and plant-based stem technology, it’s understandable when you see the science that goes on behind it. Noni, kimchi and an innovative peptide Calmosensine do all of the heavy lifting, while rice starch helps to keep the area dry by absorbing sweat - all while shea butter nourishes the skin. It wasn’t a pretty-looking bottle or sweet-smelling scent that sold us on this, but purely the end result of no smell, all day long, even in 40-degree heat.
Nécessaire the deodorant gel eucalyptus
- Best: Roll-on natural deodorant
- Rating: 9/10
- Type: Roll-on
- Size: 50ml
- Scent: Eucalyptus
For some, the look of their toiletries really isn’t that important, with the result they give the only factor in whether they buy them. But, for others, the aesthetic of the bathroom cabinet and its belongings bring a sense of joy that can’t quite be explained. This Nécessaire deodorant is rather beautiful, which is something we never thought we’d say about a product which stops your pits from smelling.
And it isn’t just a pretty face either. With a smooth roller ball, it’s incredibly easy to apply, and the liquid is clear, meaning no chalky residue or build-up. The scent is fresh, genderless and strong enough that it could also be used in place of perfume too. The ingredient list is also impressive, with 5 per cent AHA, niacinamide, panthenol and chamomile flower extract working to minimise shaving bumps and nourish dry or damaged skin, and it kept us smelling great for around five to six hours before needing to re-apply.
Kopari aluminum-free coconut deodorant
- Best: Coconut natural deodorant
- Rating: 8/10
- Type: Stick
- Size: 57g
- Scent: Coconut
All of the deodorants in this round-up are aluminium-free, as, after all, that is usually the key ingredient people are trying to avoid when changing from normal deodorants. So although it’s in the name of this one, don’t go thinking it is unique.
What is unique though is the strong focus on coconuts, using everything from milk to husk to create a fully plant-based product that delivers. Rich in electrolytes, vitamins, amino acids and minerals, it hydrates, soothes and protects your skin barrier, all the while absorbing sweat and deodorising thanks to charcoal powder. In a roll-up stick, it’s easy to apply with no scratchiness, and although it is on the chunkier side, can even be popped in your bag for on-the-go top-ups too. Our tester was left with clean-smelling underarms and a slightly drier finish all day, with no cakey finish or dry-looking skin.
The verdict: Natural deodorants
It can take between two to six weeks for your body to adjust to using a natural deodorant, so before you jump in thinking it doesn’t work, you need to have a bit of patience – and maybe schedule it in over WFH days or a holiday. But, to get you well on your way, our favourite pick was the Megababe rosy pits natural deodorant thanks to its nourishing formula, easy-to-apply design and BO-busting result.
For those wanting to just test the waters without forking out a fortune, opt for the Mitchum men’s pick. Although it wasn’t completely natural, it does cut out a lot of the core elements from normal deodorants and can’t be faulted in its result. And anyone looking to really battle the sweats on any part of the body should definitely pay closer attention to the Meder body-day prebiotic deodorant body cream.
If you do want to splash the cash, then the ritualistic application of AKT is like no other, and Aesop is a definite must-have for on-the-go touch ups.
