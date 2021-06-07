Veganism has never been more popular. The Veganuary movement welcomed its one millionth member in 2020, which was a record year with 402,206 people from 192 countries signing up for the challenge.

More than half of non-vegan participants kept to a fully vegan diet for the whole month, and 72 per cent of them planned to stay vegan after January had ended.

Food manufacturers and supermarkets, as well as healthcare and beauty firms, are cottoning on and expanding their plant-based offerings. However, the number of vegan foods and products available remains dwarfed by the volume of non-vegan items.

Limited options and poor access can sink even the best intentions to stay vegan. Having a subscription to your favourite vegan products could help. Knowing something is going to turn up at your home each month without the need to struggle to find it in a supermarket or pharmacy takes the pressure off.

It could be the difference between staying vegan and not, and it helps you to discover the latest items. The variety of product we tested would appeal to both vegans and non-vegans alike. So, whether you are dipping your toe in the world of plant-based living or a lifelong vegan, there is a subscription box to help you do your bit for the planet and feel good about living a kinder life.

date 2021-06-07

Veganism has never been more popular. The Veganuary movement welcomed its one millionth member in 2020, which was a record year with 402,206 people from 192 countries signing up for the challenge. Lifebox We have yet to meet a vegan who would turn away a monthly delivery of a box full of delicious snacks and wellness products, so this one is perfect for most. The goodies are all vegan, nutritionist approved, and free from ingredients containing gluten. The box is designed to help its lucky receiver to feel energised and at their best, and it is a fantastic way to discover new products each month. Our box came packed with both savoury and sweet snacks, including seaweed chips and a Nucao almond sea salt chocolate bar, as well as tea bags and wellbeing-boosting products, such as a Westlab's Epsom salt muscle spray and Linwoods's flaxseed with bio cultures and vitamin D. We were delighted by how much was packed into the lovingly wrapped box and the savings are colossal in comparison to purchasing each item separately. Bioniq balance If you have ever worried about taking vitamins and supplements indiscriminately, this subscription service is the answer. Customers have a 35-parameter blood test, which is analysed and the results used to create a tailored formula to target specific deficiencies. The resulting three-month supply of Swiss-made supplement is unique in that rather than being a capsule, it comes as granules that are taken when mixed with juice or a smoothie. This is said to help release active ingredients over 12 hours so that taking the formula twice a day means you receive all the vitamins, minerals and microelements throughout the entire 24-hour period. We especially like the personal dashboard and app you can access with this product. It gives you a detailed breakdown of what you are deficient in with an easy-to-understand traffic light system. allplants box of six meals Being a busy vegan can sometimes mean being an unhealthy vegan living on a diet of junky convenience foods. But having a regular delivery of allplants meals means something healthy and nourishing is always in the freezer, ready for heating and eating in minutes. Each meal contains at least two of your five-a-day, and there are more than 30 different dishes to choose from, including creamy mac and greens, Caribbean-spiced jackfruit with golden rice and peas and aromatic tempeh rendang curry. Besides the delicious meals, we love the sustainable packaging and that it can be returned, free of charge, for allplants to reuse as part of the brand's zero-waste mission. Dr Vegan supplements For those who find the cost of Bioniq Balance puts it out of reach but still want to take a personalised approach to supplements, Dr Vegan is ideal. Fill out a detailed questionnaire about your health, diet, exercise, mood and goals and receive a comprehensive diet profile with recommendations on the supplements best suited to you. The service has been developed by a team of nutritionists and dietary scientists, and the aim is to give users all the essential nutrients needed through plant-based supplements. Personalised orders are delivered every month in recyclable and biodegradable packaging, and the first order comes with a free vitamin tin that can be refilled to make your supplement regime entirely sustainable. Wild natural deodorant Now here is something one would never want to run out of, so a guaranteed monthly delivery is a brilliant idea. Wild offers sustainable, vegan-friendly, natural deodorant in a range of divine scents, including rose blush, bergamot rituals and coconut dreams. The first order comes with a plastic-free, compostable case – that lasts a lifetime – and refills made from bamboo pulp that are 100 per cent biodegradable. The subscription is flexible and can be changed to every two, three or four months, and each refill works out at just £5. For every deodorant Wild sells, it contributes towards global tree planting initiatives through the On a Mission charity, which Wild has helped to plant more than 20,000 trees so far. TheVeganKind lifestyle box The brand who brought us the original VeganKind box is also delivering this beauty offering. The box is crammed with a mix of skincare, cosmetics and beauty products that are mailed out every two months. Our box came with a face wash, organic lash oil, bronzing pearls, a tube of peel-off face mask and a lip plumper – all full size. The firm also makes donations to Animal Free Research UK, a charity that funds research into non-animal product testing, every month, so you can feel good about contributing indirectly too. Remedy kombucha, mixed case of 24 250ml cans If you're looking for a replacement to a diet cola, this subscription box will give you a healthy alternative to switch to. Remedy has made its popular cans of kombucha available to order on a weekly, fortnightly or monthly basis, avoiding the risk of ever running out. A mixed case of 24 cans includes delicious flavours such as cherry plum and ginger lemon, and because they are completely free of sugar and live-cultured, the drinks are good for you and your gut. The Pip Box For the beauty lovers, the Pip Box delivers a selection of vegan and cruelty-free skincare and make-up finds to your door each month. Each box contains five new beauty products worth at least £55, which results in an impressive saving. The brand aims to encourage people to avoid cosmetics tested on animals in favour of high-quality, cruelty-free items. Our gorgeous box contained full-size products including a tube of peel-off face mask, a crystal glow eye mask, the most delicious smelling rum and blackcurrant antibacterial hand cream, a liquid lipstick, a hair conditioning and detangling spray and a chocolate bar. Together they were worth more than £64. The Vegan Goodness Box The number of items packed into this box could have rivalled the contents of Mary Poppins's magic carpetbag. We tried the maxi box, which contains as many as 10 vegan snacks and wellness products sourced from around the world. Ours included a Paleo bar, chocolate buttons, matcha green coffee, a bag of seeds, aromatherapy goodies, and much more. While the maxi is the biggest box on offer, there are other options available such as the letter-box friendly box of up to five items or the mini, which includes six items. Natural Wellness Box bi-monthly subscription This box combines some of the finest health, beauty and wellness products and packages to be delivered each month. Recipients will receive at least six items, which could include anything from candles to chocolate and shower oil to vitamins – and everything is vegan and cruelty-free. The box we tried contained an array of luxury items, including an antioxidant multi-tasking balm, an immunity-boosting supplement and butterscotch popcorn, and saved us at least £50 if we were to have bought each item separately. Mandira's Kitchen monthly boxes of happiness Authentic Indian food can be hard to get right at home, but that does not mean you cannot still enjoy it without leaving the house. Host a vegan Indian banquet each month with an order from Mandira's Kitchen. Our testers ate a feast of palak dal, enchorer dalna, chana masala, vegetable pulao, peas patties and vegetable samosa, before rounding off the meal with the most sumptuous lychee martini sorbet. We especially love that all the recipes are family ones, made just the way a million Indian mums would, and include only fresh produce, with no additives, preservatives or gluten.

Raw Beauty Lab vegan collagen Most collagen supplements available in mainstream shops are made with fish, rendering them unsuitable for vegans and vegetarians. However, Raw Beauty Lab's 100 per cent natural formula is entirely plant-based to make it great for everybody. The powder features powerful anti-ageing antioxidants, skin firming properties and radiance-boosting elements from ingredients such as pink pitaya, camu camu berries and baobab fruit. As well as firming and smoothing skin, the collagen promises to boost overall wellness and energy. This supplement is also easy to take by mixing half a tablespoon with a drink.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.