Veganism is more popular than ever. One survey found the number of vegans in Great Britain quadrupled to 600,000 between 2014 and 2019, while research by Ipsos last year found 46 per cent of Brits aged 16-75 are considering reducing their intake of animal products.

Luckily, it’s becoming increasingly easy to find vegan products in the supermarket and on restaurant menus. But it gets a little more confusing when deciding what to drink. Just because wine is made from grapes, doesn’t automatically make it a vegan-friendly choice.

Animal-based fining agents, including egg whites and gelatine, are often used in winemaking, to soften the wine, make it clearer and reduce its bitterness. Though these are removed by filtration, so they’re not strictly considered ingredients, it’s possible some traces could remain, and, either way, it still means animal products are being used as part of the winemaking process.

There’s no need to go tee-total if you’ve sworn off animal products, though. Winemakers are increasingly meeting demand by finding alternatives that are suitable for vegans. “Several non-animal fining products, such as bentonite clay and pea protein, are now widely available,” says Dan Farrell-Wright, director at independent British wine merchant Wickhams. “There’s little evidence to suggest any effect on taste, either. The biggest challenge in this area likely lies in labelling and communication, since the products used in production do not remain in the wine and so aren’t required to be listed on the label.”

Though some vinos will state whether they’re suitable for vegans on the label, not every wine will, so finding the right bottle can be trickier than it sounds. To save you time, we’ve done the hard work for you and tested countless bottles, so you won’t have to read every single label in the supermarket. Just choose your favourite, pour a glass and enjoy.

How we tested

We uncorked, sniffed and swirled a range of vegan wines to find our favourites, trying every one at the recommended temperature and sipping each in isolation to savour its flavours and aromas. We also tasted all the whites alongside each other, then did the same with reds and fizz, to find the wines we’ll gladly return to. We also tested our favourites with food, to see which paired particularly well with vegan meals and which were better enjoyed all on their own.

We’ve sipped our way through these bottles to find you the ones worth purchasing (Siobhan Grogan)

The best vegan wines for 2023 are: