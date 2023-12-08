Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re looking to embark on a wine-tasting journey without the guesswork, or perhaps you’re stuck for ideas on the perfect gift for the wine lover in your life, Perfect Cellar’s monthly TastingBOX is a stellar choice.

Each TastingBOX, starting at just £20 a month, brings three carefully chosen wines straight to your door. Subscribers can choose between one or two glasses per wine, which retail between £20 and £35 a bottle - a testament to the affordability and quality of this subscription. With flexible subscription durations of one, three or six months, this curated wine experience offers an affordable taste of luxury.

And here’s a special treat for readers of The Independent – use the code INDY25 at checkout to get an exclusive 25% off your first order.

The wines have been hand-picked in collaboration with Christopher Delalonde, a master sommelier with an impressive portfolio that includes prestigious establishments like The Dorchester and the Gordon Ramsay Group. Each bottle comes with a QR code linking to a video where he shares his insights and tasting notes, creating a Michelin-worthy experience from the comfort of your own home.

This month’s TastingBOX, tested and approved by The Independent’s food and drink editor Hannah Twiggs, features three outstanding wines that showcase the diversity and excellence of winemaking.

The bouquet of this Pouilly-Fumé offers scents of white fruits, chamomile, and freshly mowed grass. Creamy on the palate, with ripe mango and pineapple flavors, the wine boasts a spicy mineral finish that adds a fascinating contrast to its buttery texture. A full-bodied, somewhat restrained Pouilly-Fumé that sets itself apart from the bold Sauvignons of the New World. Domaine de la Croisée, a charming 8.5-hectare winery, is the result of the passion and hard work of Nolwenn and Matthieu, lovers of wine, vineyards, and nature.

With an intense and deep purple color, this Haut-Médoc offers fresh floral notes, light vanilla, and a subtle hint of strawberries on the nose. The palate is lively and reveals a medium to concentrated structure. A hidden gem located in Southern Médoc, Château Mille Roses is 100% organic and boasts a personal identity derived from its terroir. Sophie and David Faure revived Château Mille Roses in 1999, adopting organic production in 2010 to emphasise the rich and well-balanced wine that stems from its terroir.

Casa La Rad Tinto Rioja boasts intense aromas of strawberry yogurt, red and slightly floral fruits, jasmine, and violets. The wine’s powerful, elegant, and silky profile is complemented by toasted notes of the barrel, creating a fine and persistent red fruit experience. Casa La Rad is a family-owned estate in the northern foothills of the Iberian Massif, dedicated to sustaining and improving the vitality and biodiversity of its environment.

Perfect Cellar’s TastingBOX brings the expertise of a master sommelier and the joy of discovery directly to your doorstep. Don’t miss out on this exclusive offer for Independent readers and elevate your wine-tasting experience with a subscription today.

Cheers to discovering the world of fine wines, one carefully curated parcel at a time.

Visit perfectcellar.com to embark on a journey of discovery, where innovation meets tradition, and every sip tells a unique story.

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this independent.co.uk article