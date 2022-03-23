Whether your preferred tipple is red, white or rosé, settling down with a glass of wine is the perfect way to unwind, especially after a spot of spring cleaning or busy day at work.

Wine is also a timeless gift to give on special occasions like upcoming birthdays and anniversaries, to bring with you when visiting friends and family or to share with a loved one at the end of a long week, coupled with dinner and a movie.

Whatever the reason your bottle rack needs a restock, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up with excellent savings on everything from fancy fizz to fruity bottles from Australia, Spain and France.

From supermarkets to specialist retailers, we’ve handpicked the best bargains across both bottles and cases of red, rosé and white wines.

Just make sure you’re quick, as we predict these stellar deals won’t be around for long. Chin chin.

Taittinger brut réserve nv: Was £41.99, now £31.99, Majestic.co.uk

(Taittinger)

A rosé rendition from the Taittinger label, the brut prestige rosé NV, earned a spot in our review of the best champagnes, so it’s clear we’re a fan of its bottlings. Our tester praised the red fruit refreshment, noting how Taittinger was “the last big independent family-owned label, with a massive tradition and reputation behind it…” This bottle of fizz has been knocked down to just over £30 too, so you can raise a glass without breaking the bank.

Facon Grabado malbec, case of 6: Was £60, now £48, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

Hailing from the sunnier climes of Argentina, this full-bodied red wine certainly impresses. It’s made in the Mendoza region which, for those not in the know, is particularly famous for its malbecs. Taste wise, it is said to be oozing with plum and black cherry flavours and also contains a hint of truffle and vanilla. Rich, fruity and smooth it’s primed for pairing with roasted meats, game or spicy dishes. And as you can currently save £12 on a case of six, it’s really a no brainer.

Cave de Lugny ‘les pierres blanches’ chardonnay, case of six: Was £74.94 now £65.94, Majestic.co.uk

(Majestic)

This half-case of six bottles has been reduced by £9 at Majestic. The French chardonnay, from the Cave de Lugny of the Burgundy region, is made by using grapes from 39-year-old vines, this wine promises an intense flavour and extra fruitiness thanks to be being left unoaked. Tasting notes for this 2020 vintage include citrus, green melon and a touch of honey, with a fresh finish.

Chivite ‘Las Fincas’ Rosado 2020, Navarra, case of six: Was £149.94, now £89.94, Majestic.co.uk

(Majestic )

The Chivite family’s wine-making dates all the back to the 17th century and its roses are some of the best out there. Handpicked and pressed garnacha grapes are the base of this bottle and you can expect notes of peach, citrus, white flowers, toast and sweet spices. Ripe and fruity, you’ll want to stock up on the vintage bottle for summer while there’s £60 off a case of six.

Waimea Estates sauvignon blanc, Nelson, case of six: Was £77.94, now £59.94, Majestic.co.uk

(Majestic Wines )

You can expect flavours of passionfruit, lime, peapod, apple, lemon and tropical fruit with this sauvignon blanc from the Nelson region in New Zealand. These crisp and complex flavours from the award-winning Waimea Estates are a great match for fish dishes or simply stock up the drinks cabinet with six more bottles for your next soiree.

Yealands sauvignon blanc: Was £9, now £7.50, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Sainsburys)

If you’re looking for a bottle to transport you to sunnier climes, then this wine is the one for you. All the way from New Zealand, the sauvignon blanc is made using sustainable and environmentally friendly methods and is described as a “food-friendly” wine that pairs well with most dishes. Although it’s not the biggest saving this month, at just £7.50 a bottle we still think it’s a worthy addition to your weekly shop.

Chassaux et Fils Rasteau 2020: Was £15.99, now £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Specially selected by Aldi, this elegant red finds its origins in the Rhône Valley in Southeast France, a region well-known among wine-lovers. It has an interesting palette with notes of raspberries and black currants, as well as pepper and liquorice; a rich and bold combination. It’s not the cheapest on this list, but with a 19 per cent discount we think it’s well worth the investment for a lovely wine and cheese night.

Leftfield hawkes bay rosé: Was £10.99, now £7.99, Waitrosecellar.com

(Waitrose)

Now that the sun has (finally) started to shine, we’re thinking ahead to those summer garden get togethers. And what better way to enjoy the rays than with a glass of rosé and a barbecue? This fruity wine which, when we reviewed it, was deemed the perfect accompaniment to your grilled burgers and sizzling sausages now has 25 per cent off. It’s made using a mash-up of merlot, pinotage and arenis (a white grape) and has a gloriously sweet taste which we compared to cranberries and strawberries. It’s sweet, juicy and has a bright pink hue which is perfect for those Insta-worthy shots. All in all, not a bad choice for under a tenner.

