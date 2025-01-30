When it comes to gifting, it is hard to go wrong with a beautiful bunch of flowers. Whatever the occasion, blooms arguably fall into the same category as a big box of chocolates or a bottle of champagne – and are as failsafe as it gets. But if you really want to impress, we’d definitely recommend you look to our IndyBest tried and trusted brands.

When you’re after something a hint more special than a bunch of flowers from the local supermarket or a last-minute arrangement from the petrol station, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed with Bunches.

The brand featured in our review of the best letterbox flowers, so it’s certainly one you can trust. Our writer said that the company delivered “pretty flowers and excellent customer service” with its blooms often arriving in bud so that they can last longer.

So that you can save money on your next bunch, look no further than The Independent’s pick of the best Bunches discount codes, including what you need to know to get 15 per cent off your order.

Bunches discount code

Our top pick is this Bunches voucher code which gets you 15 per cent off all Bunches orders. To redeem this discount on your purchase, remember to apply the code “SAVE15”.

If you’re looking to inject some long-lasting greenery into your home, you can currently save 15 per cent on houseplants with the code “BN15”. If you have a penchant for purple, you may want to add a splash of colour to your home with this potted purple Calla Lily. It comes in a fabric pot, so all you’ll need to do is find a place for it.

As another option, a bonsai tree in a pretty jute pot could make the ideal plant for a free space in your bathroom, as they tend to do very well in places with high humidity. They also love lots of light, which is worth keeping in mind when finding the best spot.

Remember, whether you’re after a flowering pot plant or leafy greenery to bring some life to your living space, don’t forget to use the magical Bunches discount code to save 15 per cent on your order.

Bunches mauve magic: Was £24, now £20.40, Bunches.co.uk

This pretty pink and purple bouquet from Bunches will make a lovely gift for friends, family and loved ones. With magenta and white carnations arranged with purple Alstroemeria and delicate Limonium, opt for this bright bouquet and save 15 per cent with the code “SAVE15”.

Gift options don’t stop at bouquets and plants. Bunches also offers a range of luxury hampers filled with treats, chocolates and wines, and you can currently enjoy 15 per cent off with the discount code “HBJ15”. From the beer and cheese gift box (was £25.45, now £21.63, Bunches.co.uk) to the dog father gift bag (was £24, now £20.40, Bunches.co.uk), there’s something for everyone – even your four-legged friends.

Bunches discount codes

Save 15 per cent on flowers and plants with the code “ BN15 ”

on flowers and plants with the code “ ” Save 12 per cent on all Bunches orders with the code “ROSES”

Why choose Bunches?

“Bunches is very much a family business”, said our reviewer. “It launched under an umbrella in Mansfield in 1989 and has been sending flowers by post for more than 30 years. We’ve sampled its flowers many times and admire its pretty arrangements, from ‘darling decadence’, a subtle arrangement of gold carnations, lilies, white roses, pink lisianthus, alstroemeria, wax flower and eucalyptus, to the delightfully named ‘rhubarb and custard’, a mix of pink, cream and lilac carnations.”

They added: “Flowers usually arrive in bud, which means vase life is maximised, and there are helpful care tips, flower food, a cheery message and even a packet of wild bird seed.”