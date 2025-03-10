Choosing new furniture for your home is no easy task. There’s lots to think about – the colour, material, size, and of course, the price. Speaking of, one way to help reduce the cost is by shopping around, with online homeware retailer, Wayfair offering competitively-priced pieces for every room in your home, so you can bring your Pinterest board to life, for less.

Whether you're looking for furniture for a studio flat or a bigger household with children and pets, Wayfair has a huge range of timeless pieces that will help you achieve your dream look. With this in mind, our experts have been hard at work sourcing the best Wayfair deals and discount codes, with great savings on standing desks, dinner sets, rugs and more. Keep reading for our top picks.

Prepare for the summer sunshine with 10 per cent off Wayfair’s extensive outdoor range. Using the above discount code, you’ll see the price of sheds, fountains and patio sofas slashed, so that you can get your garden looking lovely before heatwaves creep in.

New customers can also get £15 off the whole site when signing up for Wayfair’s newsletters and spending more than £150. Perfect for a modest saving for those small projects.

For the real bargain hunters though, there’s 50 per cent off rugs in the Wayfair sale. For a timeless touch to any living space, we love the Mistana oriental area rug (was £125.99, now £107.99, Wayfair.co.uk), which comes in several colourways and size options. If you’d prefer a more neutral rug to line your hallway, choose the Highland Dunes delapena natural rug (was £57.99, now £25.99, Wayfair.co.uk).

