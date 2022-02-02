Even with the best intentions and strictest house rules, poor rugs and carpets will inevitably suffer the odd nasty stain from accidental spills and mishaps.

Not only that, but deep-pile rugs in particular gather dust, and this can cause them to dull over time. Enter the washable rug: a relatively new concept that, thanks to increasingly clever technology and materials, is really catching on, particularly among parents and pet owners.

By its very nature, a washable rug needs to be thin and malleable enough to scoop up and throw into the machine, and so you’ll find that most have a particularly slim profile with little depth. Some brands get around this cleverly with a separate base that stays put while the top layer easily detaches.

While washable rugs are rarely plush like their conventional counterparts, what they lack in texture they make up for in staying fresh. They’re also much more affordable than a traditional wool rug.

If you have wood or tiled flooring, look for a rug that comes complete with a non-slip, grippy backing. It’s worth noting, too, that while washable rugs can withstand a machine cycle, typically up to 40 degrees, those with a rubbery backing cannot be tumble dried.

How we tested

We put a range of washable rugs to the test with two kids and a muddy-puddle-loving spaniel in the house, ensuring we followed the care instructions of each one to the letter. All the rugs in our round-up washed well, with stains disappearing and their shape maintained after drying.

The best washable rugs for 2022 are:

Ruggable Delphina Delft blue rug Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Taking its design cue from 17th-century porcelain, this is a pretty rug with its ornate blue-and-white patterning. The print boasts a lived-in and aged finish, which softens the overall look. As with all Ruggable carpets, the Delphina ingeniously comes in two pieces: a grippy base pad and a washable cover, giving us all the depth and bounce of a traditional short-pile rug, but with a top layer that can be easily whipped off and put into the machine. This one withstands a tumble dry too, and doesn’t lose its grip after multiple washes. But we found it doesn’t need that much laundering in the first place, given its water- and stain-resistant properties. Buy now £ 229 , Ruggable.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hug Rug woven herringbone, coral pink Best: Recycled rug Rating: 9/10 This vibrant chevron number is impressive on multiple levels: it’s hard to believe but the rug is made from 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles, scoring big points on sustainability. This also means that the carpet is recyclable when it comes to the end of its life. That said, it’s incredibly durable, with stain-resistant properties, so it promises to last for years. Unlike most washable flat rugs, this one is nice and chunky, and what it lacks in softness it more than makes up for in texture. Pop it in the machine on a 30-degree cycle and it comes out looking like new. Buy now £ 70 , Therugretailer.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lorena Canals tribu washable rug in olive Best: For cosy bedrooms Rating: 9/10 Lorena Canals is a name to know when it comes to practical, kid-friendly carpets. The designer founded her washable rug concept over 20 years ago and it has since grown enormously in popularity – especially with parents. This one’s all about the pleasing texture, with its tufted, Berber-like geometric pattern. Yet it’ll happily take a 30-degree wash and a tumble dry on a low heat. And unlike most washable rugs, the Tribu has some weight to it, which keeps it nice and flat on the floor. The hand-crafted, hard-wearing cotton rug is coloured using natural dyes and the olive hue is light and muted. We loved the corner tassels too. Buy now £ 89 , Scandiborn.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Caimas Collection washable rug in black Best: For kids’ rooms Rating: 8/10 This chic geometric rug doesn’t pretend to be hand woven from natural materials. Rather, this 100 per cent polyester carpet is digitally printed and boasts a subtle sheen that you don’t get from wool or cotton. The rug is backed with non-slip latex, which keeps it firmly in place and also awards it a bouncy, spongey, feel when you walk over it: and walk over it barefoot you must, because it’s wonderfully soft. Incredibly friendly on your purse strings, it is ideal for a quick kid’s bedroom makeover. We found it washed well at 30 degrees and, given the nature of the man-made materials, dries in a jiffy. Buy now £ 19.90 , The-rugs.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nature’s Collection sheepskin rug, small short wool Best: Sheepskin rug Rating: 9/10 When it comes to washable rugs and carpets, don’t overlook a trusty sheepskin. This one comes up fresh and new after a gentle machine cycle of up to 40 degrees. For homemakers with a conscience, Nature’s Collection rugs are sustainably sourced from New Zealand, and in this case, a by-product of the meat industry. With its organic pelt shaping, this one’s ideal as a rug to sink your toes into at the side of the bed or, better still, to cosy up on in front of an open fire. Short-sheared, it is naturally tightly curled and boasts attractive tonal variations too. Buy now £ 129 , Heals.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dunelm wentworth washable rug Best: Contemporary rug Rating: 8/10 This may be a flat rug but with its abstract painterly design, it awards any living space a rich visual texture. We loved the mix of colours, from coral to cyan, terracotta and dark charcoal. The short pile rug is made from 100 per cent polyester and is backed with a mix of cotton and thermoplastic rubber, which gives it its grippy base. Soft and flexible, the rug can easily be rolled, folded, or bunched up to go in the washing machine. This one will take a 30-degree cycle and a line dry (it’s a no to the tumble dryer). Fresh and modern, the rug is forgiving with stains in the first place, but washes well when you need it to. Buy now £ 79 , Dunelm.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Buddy washable plain rug in ivory Best: Deep-pile rug Rating: 8/10 This is a soft and fluffy deep-pile rug, made from 100 per cent polypropylene yarn, which is a man-made fibre that’s highly durable. In fact, the rug is both stain-resistant and doesn’t shed. For a washable model it’s surprisingly dense, but the Buddy will happily take a 40-degree machine cycle. Its non-slip rubber backing means the tumble dryer needs to be avoided, but we found it dries in no time, thanks to its synthetic make-up. The plain rug comes in a huge range of range of sizes and colours, but we plumped for the least forgiving on stains – ivory – and were pleasantly surprised to find that it washed up really well. Buy now £ 23.99 , Therugseller.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Well Woven flatweave green rug Best: Persian-style rug Rating: 8/10 There’s nothing like a traditional Persian-style rug to bring instant homeliness to a living space. This one offers a contemporary twist with its fresh, minty tones. The carpet boasts a soft but hardwearing chenille surface, while the underside is made from a mix of polyester and recycled cotton, which keeps it from slipping. It might be machine made and digitally printed, but the rug has a worn, distressed finish, as if it’s been loved for years. The rug can be machine washed and needs to be air dried flat. A light and bright take on a classic – and one that scrubs up well. Buy now £ 73.99 , Wayfair.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Jackie and the Fish dancer amarelinha yellow thin washable rug Best: For a quick refresh Rating: 8/10 At the top end of the washable rug spectrum is this striking number from Jackie and the Fish. It is tangibly the thinnest and most supple carpet in our round-up and, surprisingly, arrives folded in a box, rather than rolled. But don’t let its slim profile put you off – the rug is made from polypropylene in an attractive jacquard flat weave and has an anti-slip underlay made from woven jute. This one washes well at 30 degrees and should be air dried. We loved its mid-century inspired circle and semi-circle motifs in yellow, gold and taupe. Buy now £ 65 , Landofrugs.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

