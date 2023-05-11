Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Choosing the right sofa is no mean feat. Arguably the most important furniture piece in any living room set up, it sees a lot of action, from morning to night. Whether we’re curling up with our 7am coffee, catching up with friends, or bingeing our latest box set obsession, we need a trusty settee that will have our back.

The best sofas are practical as well as comfortable – and they have to suit the whole household: if you have small children or pets, consider a darker fabric that’s forgiving on stains, or a wipe-clean material, such as leather.

If you enjoy hosting at home, your new sofa’s going to get a lot of heavy use, so think about durable fabrics that can take a bashing – some polyester velvets are surprisingly hardwearing, which in no way detracts from their luxe appeal.

While it’s tempting to follow trends, a sofa is a big investment, so think about future-proofing yours. We’ve found a number of great designs that hint at mid-century shaping or with art deco accents, but overall, they boast a classic, timeless quality. Choose wisely and you’ll have your settee for years and years to come, and you’ll be doing your bit for sustainability in the process.

Just like buying a mattress, the firmness of your sofa’s seat and back cushions is a matter of taste. If you like the slouchy look but need to feel supported, we’ve found some sofas that, with shrewd design, tick both boxes.

How we tested

We lounged our way through a range of two and three-seater settees, looking for great design, quality of craftmanship and fine finishes. We considered affordability, upholstery fabric choices, and where appropriate, ease of assembly. Most importantly, we looked to find that sweet spot between comfort and support.

Fancy being an IndyBest collaborator? Use #IndyCommunity on social or email indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk with reviews of products you love

The best sofas for 2023 are: