Best mattress 2023: Memory foam, pocket-sprung and hybrid mattresses reviewed

Mattress FAQs

How do I know when I need a new mattress?

If you’re sleeping well on your mattress with no aches or pains, then you don’t need to change it. But it’s important to notice if that’s not the case and to take action.

Simon Williams from the National Bed Federation advises you to look for changes in how well you’re sleeping, and whether you sleep better in other beds when away from home. Other things to look out for are backache, stiffness in the morning, lumps and bumps in the mattress, squeaks and creaks during the night when you move, rolling into the middle, and discolouration or wear to the mattress fabric.

What type of mattress should I get?

OK, so you’ve decided you want a new mattress. But you’re blindsided by the different types. Worry not: here’s a quick cheat sheet.

Sprung mattress – these are the traditional-style mattresses that mostly come all ready to sleep on. They often have several thousand springs, which provide support while you sleep. Williams says: “You should probably look for a minimum of 1,000 springs in a king size. Obviously, this needs to be pro-rated down when buying a double or single.” Where mattresses are advertised as having many thousands of springs, this is where layers of micro-springs are placed over the top of the main pocket spring unit as comfort layers.

Pocket-sprung is generally the best type of spring mattress, as the springs move individually, giving better support.

Memory foam – these mattresses have become very popular, as many people like sinking into a bed and having the pressure relieved from their joints. These mattresses feel very luxurious. Older-style memory foam mattresses had a reputation for making people overheat, as they would radiate heat back up into the body, but new-style memory foam has moved on from this and it shouldn’t be an issue.

Hybrid – as you might have figured from the name, a hybrid combines both memory foam and springs, to give you the best of both worlds. They should provide that luxurious sinking feeling alongside some solid spring support.

Is a firm mattress better for back pain?

In our previous review of the top mattresses for back pain, our writer noted that while “you might prefer a soft and bouncy bed – and that’s a matter of taste – for back pain, firmness is key”. Similarly, they found that hybrid mattresses “support the spine with innovative technologies and smart materials, alongside the more conventional springs”. It’s certainly worth bearing this in mind if you’re suffering from back pain.

What level of firmness do I need?

There is no hard and fast rule with firmness. Comfort is the most important thing. Most mattresses sold are medium. Clearly, it is important not to choose one that is so soft that it doesn’t offer sufficient support. On the other hand, choosing one that is too firm could cause pressure points and pins and needles.

Your body weight will determine how firmness feels to you. As a general rule of thumb, heavier people prefer firmer mattresses, as soft mattresses may see them sinking and not getting enough support. On the other hand, lighter builds might find that firm mattresses result in pressure points.

Your sleeping position also pays a role. Back and stomach sleepers prefer firm mattresses – their weight is more evenly distributed, so they will benefit from the support without feeling any pressure. Side sleepers tend to prefer softer mattresses because they have less surface area in contact with the mattress, which increases pressure on hips and shoulders.

Buying the right size mattress for your bed frame

Measure the inside frame of your bed using a tape measure to check if the mattress is going to fit. Obviously, you don’t want it exactly the same, because you need a slight gap for changing sheets. If you have a divan bed, take measurements from the top of the divan – not the sides – all the way to each edge.

Can I change my mind?

Most manufacturers will allow you to try your mattress at home and then return it if you’re not happy. But this isn’t a given, so always check with the retailer and/or brand you’re buying from. While some trial periods are relatively short – 30 days or so – some are up to a year. There will be terms to these trial periods: some will require the use of mattress protectors, while others will expect you to follow care guidelines to the letter. We’ve listed here the trial and guarantee periods for each of the mattresses we tried.

How often should I change my mattress?

During our research, we had many conversations with people about how often they would consider buying a new mattress. Most are pretty expensive, after all, so it’s hard to justify shelling out. But it’s an investment, not just in your sleep but in your health, too.

Williams says: “There is no definitive answer to this, although generally, our research shows that around seven to eight years is about the time to be thinking about changing your mattress.

“Your comfort needs may have changed since you bought it, and the mattress will have slowly deteriorated over many thousands of nights’ use,” Williams says. “Also, from a hygiene viewpoint, we lose around half a pint of body moisture a night into our mattress, and shed around 1lb of skin scales per year.”

A sobering thought. But it’s key to note that there’s no strict rule here. If you look after your mattress and follow the manufacturer’s guidance on rotating and turning, you can prolong its life.

What makes a good mattress?

Obviously, what one person finds comfortable won’t be the same for another. Some people find firm mattresses suit them well, while others will find they cause too much pressure. Generally speaking, heavier builds will find a firmer mattress suits best, but they can be hard to tolerate for those with lighter physiques.

Williams advises always going big. “Buy the biggest size you can fit in your bedroom, as more space = less disturbance = better sleep,” he says. But always measure your space before you buy.

There’s no denying mattresses can be very expensive, but it pays to invest. “Don’t buy the cheapest mattress,” says Williams. “Even a £1,000 mattress or bed only equates to around 20p per night per person (for a couple) spread over an average product lifespan of seven years.”

Lastly, pay close attention to the other fillings in your mattress. If you’re an allergy sufferer, go for fillings that are hypoallergenic – natural fibres are often your best bet. Natural fibres also help regulate temperature really well. Even the most hi-tech mattresses are now made using materials such as wool, cotton and silk.

And test mattresses to your heart’s content. Go out and lie on some for at least 10 minutes each, rolling over to see how they feel when you’re in different positions. Some mattress brands offer a certain number of nights for free, so you can see what it’s like at home. But make sure you’re aware of all the T&Cs, if you plan to use these trials.

When to buy a mattress?

If you’re looking to save on mattresses, we’d recommend picking one up during sales periods such as Black Friday or the January sales. But, thankfully, there are deals to be had year-round.

Best mattress for back pain

If you’re suffering from back pain, it’s worth investing in a mattress that offers sufficient support and comfort. In terms of what to look for, it’s best to opt for a firm mattress, and hybrids have been found to provide the best support for your spine.

In our previous review of the best mattresses for back pain, the Brook + Wilde the elite mattress (£999, Brookandwilde.com) came out trumps, with our writer noting that it provided “support at the neck, shoulder, hip and leg”, thanks to the brand’s “wave” technology that “ensures exactly the right level of pressure distribution to keep our spines nice and straight as we slumber – whether that’s on our back, front or side”. Our tester wrote: “The elite model combines layers of pocket springs with memory foam, giving us the best of both worlds.”

If you’re looking for something a little more affordable, turn to the Silentnight eco comfort miracoil ortho mattress (£399, Silentnight.co.uk). “If it’s firmness you’re craving, Silentnight’s back-friendly mattress really does the job,” wrote our tester. They found that the “single-sided mattress offers edge-to-edge, even support, which is great for couples of different weights”. Better still, it’s “surprisingly lightweight and offers a cool, hypoallergenic and breathable sleeping surface”.

What are the best mattress deals to shop now?

Our guide to cheap mattress deals is regularly updated with the seriously impressive discounts that we spot.

To give you the top-line information, you can currently save 35 per cent on the Hypnos wool origins 6 mattress (was £1,635, now £1,083.56, Mattressnextday.co.uk), which took the top spot in this review, so you can trust it’ll help you have a much better night’s sleep.

Similarly, the Simba hybrid pro mattress (was £1,599, now £959.40, Simbasleep.com), which was named the best mid-range mattress in this review, has been reduced by a whopping 40 per cent.

What size is a single, double and king mattress?

Single mattress size – the measurements of a standard single mattress are 90cm x 190cm

– the measurements of a standard single mattress are 90cm x 190cm Double mattress size – the measurements of a standard double mattress are 135cm x 190cm

– the measurements of a standard double mattress are 135cm x 190cm King mattress size – the measurements of a standard king-size mattress are 150cm x 200cm

How to look after your mattress?

If you’re investing in a top-of-the-range mattress, it is important to take care of it. First things first, a mattress protector will help to prolong the life of your bed – with the Tradelinens fully fitted quilted mattress protector (from £36, Tielleloveluxury.co.uk) taking the top spot in our review.

Another top tip is to keep your mattress clean. Our expert-led feature goes into detail about how you can do just that, with recommendations on cleaning products, how often you should vacuum it and how you can stop it from smelling.

The verdict: Mattresses

We loved the Hypnos mattress – it’s supportive, with a nice amount of bounce-back, and is filled with plenty of natural materials that kept us from overheating. If you’re after a tech-filled mattress then Simba’s new hybrid luxe is hard to beat, and for real state-of-the-art luxury, there’s the Brook + Wilde perla.

Join the Indy Community

What new products are you loving right now? Send us your reviews with any product images and videos for a chance to be featured as an IndyBest collaborator.

Email us indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk or use #IndyCommunity on your social posts.

Now you’ve got the mattress, these are the best pillows you need, and the best linen bedding sets too