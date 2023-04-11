After carrying it up the stairs, we let the mattress lie flat for five hours to stretch out to its true size before snuggling down with our duvet for a week of sound sleeping.

Build

As someone who is used to traditional mattresses, this Emma model is notably thinner than any type our tester previously tried. Measuring 25cm deep, the lightweight layer had us thinking we’d be like The Princess and The Pea, but we were seriously surprised. Of the five layers, four are made from foam, and one is a 12.5cm tall layer of pocket springs, which makes the whole thing soft and spongey.

What sets it apart from the standard Emma premium pick though is the premium honeycomb cover, creating even more comfort and breathability. So for those who sweat while they sleep, you’ll want to pay close attention.

Just underneath the removable cover (that’s also machine washable), is the memory foam layer that learns exactly how you like to sleep, creating a you-shaped cocoon for added snuggly comfort. The second foam layer regulated temperature, absorbing and evaporating sweat so you’re never too hot, never too cold, but you are just right. The third foam layer relieves pressure to soothe any aches and pains, and the pocket spring section comes right underneath, making up the majority of the mattress. And the fifth and final layer is the base layer, which specialises in keeping your spine nicely aligned.

So really, everything you need and more seems to be compacted into under a ruler-length size, simple.

Comfort

When it comes to comfort, our tester found this an absolute treat. So long as you wait the five hours (or more) for the foam to expand after leaving its vacuum-sealed box, it expands to a sumptuous soft rectangle that’s instantly inviting.

The cover, made from polyester and elastane, is silky smooth, and the foam layers provide fabulous comfort. What really makes it so mouldable – alongside the memory foam element of the mattress – is the piece of pocket springs. Separated into five sections these have different levels of support for each area of the body: head, shoulders, lower back, thighs and feet. So, as long as you don’t sleep in any strange positions (i.e. your head where your feet should be), you’re sure to have just the right amount of support needed to sleep soundly. And none of the usual nagging neck or back pains were felt throughout the night.

Result

The result is rather straightforward, as we’ve had a week’s worth of uninterrupted sleep without waking up too hot, too cold, from the movement of the other person or with any lingering aches and pains. What more could we ask for!