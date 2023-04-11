Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Emma’s premium plus mattress reviewed: Everything you need to know from materials to firmness

Back, front or side-sleeper, you’ll be well supported thanks to this bed-in-a-box brand

Lauren Cunningham
Tuesday 11 April 2023 17:38
<p>Bonus! Changing our sheets is also quick and easy</p>

Bonus! Changing our sheets is also quick and easy

(The Independent )

After launching to fame as one of the best bed-in-a-box brands just a few years ago, Emma’s mattresses need little introduction. But if you’re yet to try the trusty sleepwear stalwart, let us explain what bed-in-a-box actually means...

Unlike your regular mattresses that are rather rigid, heavy and would be particularly tricky to take upstairs – cue a Friends “pivot” moment – these mattresses come rolled up in a box. The beauty of this is that you can carry it into almost any room, up stairs or even in a lift, leaving the sweat-inducing, space-squeezing lifting a thing of the past.

Having tried a wide range of Emma products before – we featured two of the brand’s styles in our best mattress guide and had a fair few things to say about the Emma premium pick too – we know its a brand you can trust. So, selecting the latest model to snooze on was also a must.

Keep reading below to find out what made it so fabulous, all the new features and why our tester now finds changing the bed sheets so much less of a chore.

Related stories

The cheap mattress deals to pick up in the April sales, from double to king size
9 best electric blankets that will save money on energy bills in 2023
9 best sofa beds that’ll keep overnight guests comfy
10 best silk pillowcases for silky smooth hair and hydrated skin
Best weighted blankets to soothe anxiety and bring comfort

How we tested

Trying out this mattress was no tasking job. Although we take our product testing roles incredibly seriously, we did, in fact, sleep on this one, and it certainly came up trumps when ensuring we got our forty winks.

With two full-sized adults sharing the double size for just over a week, comfort, ease of keeping clean and how the temperature changed throughout the night were all areas we were looking out for. And, spoiler alert, we’ve woken up feeling refreshed with no aches or pains every morning.

Emma premium plus mattress

  • Best: Latest Emma mattress
  • Size tested: Double (135 x 190cm)
  • Sizes available: UK single, UK small double, UK double, UK king, UK super king, EU single, EU double, EU queen
  • Number of layers: Five
  • Firmness: Medium to firm
  • Warranty: 10-year guarantee and 200-night trial

After carrying it up the stairs, we let the mattress lie flat for five hours to stretch out to its true size before snuggling down with our duvet for a week of sound sleeping.

Build

As someone who is used to traditional mattresses, this Emma model is notably thinner than any type our tester previously tried. Measuring 25cm deep, the lightweight layer had us thinking we’d be like The Princess and The Pea, but we were seriously surprised. Of the five layers, four are made from foam, and one is a 12.5cm tall layer of pocket springs, which makes the whole thing soft and spongey.

What sets it apart from the standard Emma premium pick though is the premium honeycomb cover, creating even more comfort and breathability. So for those who sweat while they sleep, you’ll want to pay close attention.

Read more: We tried the Simba hybrid mattress topper and it totally erased our back pain

Just underneath the removable cover (that’s also machine washable), is the memory foam layer that learns exactly how you like to sleep, creating a you-shaped cocoon for added snuggly comfort. The second foam layer regulated temperature, absorbing and evaporating sweat so you’re never too hot, never too cold, but you are just right. The third foam layer relieves pressure to soothe any aches and pains, and the pocket spring section comes right underneath, making up the majority of the mattress. And the fifth and final layer is the base layer, which specialises in keeping your spine nicely aligned.

So really, everything you need and more seems to be compacted into under a ruler-length size, simple.

Comfort

When it comes to comfort, our tester found this an absolute treat. So long as you wait the five hours (or more) for the foam to expand after leaving its vacuum-sealed box, it expands to a sumptuous soft rectangle that’s instantly inviting.

Read more: Best summer duvets to keep you cool even on the balmiest nights

The cover, made from polyester and elastane, is silky smooth, and the foam layers provide fabulous comfort. What really makes it so mouldable – alongside the memory foam element of the mattress – is the piece of pocket springs. Separated into five sections these have different levels of support for each area of the body: head, shoulders, lower back, thighs and feet. So, as long as you don’t sleep in any strange positions (i.e. your head where your feet should be), you’re sure to have just the right amount of support needed to sleep soundly. And none of the usual nagging neck or back pains were felt throughout the night.

Result

The result is rather straightforward, as we’ve had a week’s worth of uninterrupted sleep without waking up too hot, too cold, from the movement of the other person or with any lingering aches and pains. What more could we ask for!

Continue reading...

The verdict: Emma premium plus mattress

Aside from being incredibly comfy and cosy, and perfect for sucking away sweat, the extra features found on the Emma premium pluss mattress really made it stand out from the crowd. The removable washable cover gave us peace of mind when it came to keeping it clean, and the handles and light weight made it incredibly easy to change the bed sheets. In fact, what was once a chore, usually consisting of two people tugging and almost tearing the bottom sheet apart, now only takes a matter of seconds. We truly couldn’t ask for much more.

Looking for other mattress options? Take a look at our guide to the best ones to buy.

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off in the ASOS spring sale
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off all orders with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 50% off sale fragrances at The Perfume Shop
Cult Beauty Discount Code
15% off all £25+ orders - Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in