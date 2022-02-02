We tried the Simba hybrid mattress topper and it totally erased our back pain

You might’ve heard of hybrid mattresses – a mixture of memory foam and springs – but have you heard of a hybrid mattress topper? Simba has translated the magical combination of comfy memory foam and springs into a topper.

What’s the benefit of getting a topper rather than a new mattress, we hear you ask. Well, let’s not beat around the bush here – it’s a wallet-friendly way to upgrade a tired bed. Perhaps your guest room could do with a spruce up, or you’re looking to re-vamp an inflatable mattress but you don’t want to fork out for a whole new one – a topper slips easily over a mattress and transforms it. Simba calls its topper a “spare-room saviour”.

The Simba hybrid topper has four main layers, like an enormous mattress sandwich. The top is made from a breathable, soft layer of 99 per cent polyester and 1 per cent elastane. There’s then a layer of Simbatex, which is Simba’s own-brand cooling foam. Here comes the science bit: open cells in this layer allow air to flow through the mattress topper, while graphite particles filter the hot air away. In layman’s terms, this means you shouldn’t overheat.

The cooling layer works in conjunction with the layer below, which is a spring layer. These springs provide support and comfort, but they also squeeze air through the mattress, helping to regulate body temperature and keep you on the right side of toasty. The very bottom layer is another layer of foam. This foam has been specially selected to support the spring layer, and prevent any sagging. To hold all this in place on your mattress, the outer layer at the bottom is antislip. This, along with some sturdy elasticated straps, will stop the topper from sliding off your mattress if you fidget in the night.

If you’re pondering what all those foams and chemicals might entail, then Simba has gone above and beyond to allay your concerns. All the foam used in Simba’s topper (and other products) is in Centipur. This means they’re verified as free from CFCs and other ozone-damaging nasties. It’s also free from added phthalates, and includes safe, non-toxic levels of fire retardants. If eco credentials are important to you, Simba says it’s working towards being zero waste. As it is, its toppers are made in the UK from 100 per cent recyclable materials.

How we tested

We wanted to see if the Simba hybrid topper really does give our mattress a much-needed makeover. Of course, we tested whether it was comfy, but we were also looking at how cosy it kept us. Furthermore, was that cooling layer actually doing something, or was it just a gimmick? We slept on the Simba hybrid for a good few months, using the kingsize on top of a slightly tired mattress that needed a bit of a face lift. Here’s what we found.

Simba hybrid Topper: £255.36, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

Rating: 10/10

Sizes: Single, small double, double, king, super king

Single, small double, double, king, super king Type: Hybrid foam and spring

Hybrid foam and spring Depth: 7cm

7cm Warranty: 1 year

First impressions

The Simba topper, like its Simba-mattress cousin, comes rolled in a box. It was a bit of a faff to get it out of the packaging– we won’t mark the brand down for this, as it’s a one-time event that we got over after a nice cup of tea. However, it’s definitely a two-person job unless you’re big into CrossFit.

Once unfurled on the bed, it took a while to come up to full plumpness as the air drifts into the foam. Very decent straps and a really good anti-slip layer make it feel like it isn’t going anywhere once strapped into place. We did move this topper once, just to see what that’s like (spoiler: we wouldn’t take it up as a hobby) and the straps are very handy for helping to keep it rolled up. So if you were to use it on your inflatable mattress, you could easily store it rolled up.

The top cover feels soft and smooth, and looks pretty much like the world’s thinnest mattress. We covered it with an extra-deep fitted sheet and dived straight in. We immediately felt a remarkable improvement on our old mattress. It has that premium, hotel-bed feeling. But will that new-mattress feeling remain after a few nights of sleep?

Comfort and performance

We’re happy to say that we absolutely loved the Simba hybrid topper after a few nights. A few months down the line, we’re still raving about it. It’s lasted the distance, being slept on every night by two very particular testers.

The tension on the Simba is medium to firm, which suits us perfectly, as the support on it has eased all of our back troubles. Gone are the days of us waking up sore and achey – we feel like our younger selves again (somewhat, just to manage expectations here). So it’s a big thumbs up for the gentle support.

We also found it definitely kept us at an optimal temperature. We admit that with all those layers of foam, we thought we were sure to overheat, especially with a thick winter duvet on. But we were wrong. We were warm, yes, but we never had to throw the covers off, or even stick so much as a toe out. Even our co-tester was sold, and they’re a very tricky customer to please.

The verdict: Simba hybrid topper

Although the price is higher than some toppers, we think that Simba’s is worth the splurge. High-tech materials and attention to quality elevate this topper to the top of the tops. Most importantly, our aches and pains were soothed thanks to the high level support, which truly won us over. It’s a great option if you’re looking to revive a tired mattress without committing to a new one.

