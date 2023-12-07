Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A good night’s sleep makes everything better. You might have already banned screens from the bedroom and cut out caffeine in the evening, but it’s worth remembering to upgrade your bed linen too. If you can spot any visible signs of wear and tear, such as thinning or yellowing, your bedding is well overdue an update, and it may even be preventing you from getting that all-important quality shut-eye.

Even if your sheets still have some life in them, a brand-new set can make your bed feel as luxurious as a five-star hotel. While replacing a mattress or even pillows can be pricey, new bedding is a quicker and (usually) cheaper way to make your bed feel more comfortable.

But first, you need to decide what material suits you best. Bedding can be made of silk, flannel, polyester and more, but two of the most popular options are cotton and linen. Cotton is easy to care for and soft to sleep under, while high-quality Egyptian cotton will give you that luxe hotel feel.

Pay attention to the weave too – percale cotton is light but can crease easily, while sateen cotton drapes beautifully but is heavier. A blend of cotton and polyester is often cheaper and requires little maintenance, while linen sheets have a more ruffled look – ideal if you loathe ironing – and work well at regulating temperature.

All you have to do now is choose your favourite from our tried-and-tested round-up of the best bedding sets and prepare to snuggle up.

How we tested

A selection of the best bedding sets that we tested for this review (Siobhan Grogan)

We really did sleep on the job, testing a range of bedding in the best way possible – by trying out each set on our own bed and hitting the sack. Before we snoozed, we considered how soft the bedding was, or if it felt crisp and inviting, and how it affected our temperature during the night. We also washed and dried each set of bedding according to the manufacturer’s instructions and noted how easy they were to clean and keep looking good with minimal hassle. All prices quoted below are for a double bed size.

The best bedding sets for 2023: