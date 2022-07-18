If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to liven up your outside space – whether that’s a grassy garden or an alfresco balcony – consider a scattering of outdoor cushions. Not only will they make a gnarly garden bench or cold patio chair infinitely more comfortable, but they’re a simple way to get an on-trend look without committing to anything permanent.

Design-wise, outdoor cushions come in every shape and size – from cosy knits and muted colours to bold stripes and striking prints. The one thing they all have in common is some degree of weather resistance, so check for shower resistance or full waterproofing and opt for the latter if you’re liable to leave it out in the rain.

Another thing to bear in mind is whether your favourite outdoor cushion is washable – usually by removing the filling via a zip opening – or wipe-clean only. Lastly, look for cushions that come as a pair if you’re after a uniform look, or mix and match a variety of designs and shapes for an effortlessly thrown together style.

How we tested

We tried out a range of outdoor cushions – first with a spill test to check for water resistance, and then to check factors like durability, price and style. All the cushions we tested also had to pass a comfort test, because if it’s not sink-into-me soft, it’s not worthy of a place on the shortlist.

Our top picks range from budget options all the way to designer purchases and include new launches for summer 2022 as well as some more timeless classics. Next time you want to overhaul your outside space, plump for a scattering of these instead – you’ll be amazed at what a difference a couple of carefully chosen cushions can make.

The best outdoor cushions for 2022 are:

Best overall – M&S set of 2 orange print outdoor cushions: £23.60, Marksandspencer.com

