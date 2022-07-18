The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
8 best outdoor chair cushions for livening up your garden space
From plush pillows to bench pads, these will keep you comfy all year round
If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to liven up your outside space – whether that’s a grassy garden or an alfresco balcony – consider a scattering of outdoor cushions. Not only will they make a gnarly garden bench or cold patio chair infinitely more comfortable, but they’re a simple way to get an on-trend look without committing to anything permanent.
Design-wise, outdoor cushions come in every shape and size – from cosy knits and muted colours to bold stripes and striking prints. The one thing they all have in common is some degree of weather resistance, so check for shower resistance or full waterproofing and opt for the latter if you’re liable to leave it out in the rain.
Another thing to bear in mind is whether your favourite outdoor cushion is washable – usually by removing the filling via a zip opening – or wipe-clean only. Lastly, look for cushions that come as a pair if you’re after a uniform look, or mix and match a variety of designs and shapes for an effortlessly thrown together style.
How we tested
We tried out a range of outdoor cushions – first with a spill test to check for water resistance, and then to check factors like durability, price and style. All the cushions we tested also had to pass a comfort test, because if it’s not sink-into-me soft, it’s not worthy of a place on the shortlist.
Our top picks range from budget options all the way to designer purchases and include new launches for summer 2022 as well as some more timeless classics. Next time you want to overhaul your outside space, plump for a scattering of these instead – you’ll be amazed at what a difference a couple of carefully chosen cushions can make.
Read more:
The best outdoor cushions for 2022 are:
- Best overall – M&S set of 2 orange print outdoor cushions: £23.60, Marksandspencer.com
- Best crochet cushion – Ikea Toftö outdoor cushion cover: £9, Ikea.com
- Best rectangular cushion – Dunelm outdoor stripe cushion: £14, Dunelm.com
- Best designer cushion – Missoni Belize outdoor cushion: £160, Amara.com
- Best weatherproof cushion – Armadillo Sun luxury garden cushion in black and white stripe: £60, Armadillosun.com
- Best cosy cushion – Cosa scatter cushion: £40, Sunlifestyle.com
- Best reversible cushion – John Lewis and Partners merida print reversible garden cushion: £12, Johnlewis.com
- Best bench cushion – Dunelm plain water-resistant bench pad: £16, Dunelm.com
M&S set of 2 orange print outdoor cushions
Best: Overall
Rating: 10/10
These orange-print cushions are actually more peachy IRL, but we don’t care – we love them. The fruity print has a touch of botanical style thanks to the bold green leaves, and the braided hessian edging is a nice touch. The cushions have a water resistant finish, and we found they stood up to spills brilliantly in testing. At 45cm x 45cm they’re just the right size to scatter around outdoor seating, and they work out at a great price for the pair – meaning you can splash out and buy a bundle if you’re creating a coordinated look. Just bear in mind the covers don’t zip off, so these cushions are wipe-clean only.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Ikea Toftö outdoor cushion cover
Best: Crochet cushion
Rating: 9/10
Crochet is having a moment – again – and this handmade crochet cushion cover from Ikea is a great way to get the look in your garden. For starters, it looks far more expensive than the £9 price tag, even when you factor in an extra £3 for the cushion pad, which is sold separately. Plus, the neutral colours go with absolutely everything, so you don’t need to change your entire colour scheme to match. The lining is water repellant, so rain showers are no issue, and neither are spills – it’s machine washable up to 40C.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Dunelm outdoor stripe cushion
Best: Rectangular cushion
Rating: 8/10
Dunelm’s long cushion looks great on a garden bench, and both colour options – the nautical blue and mango yellow – will brighten up your outdoor seating in a flash. We love the chunky stripes, the 80cm length, and the reasonable price tag. Perhaps most importantly though, this one is generously filled and pleasantly plump – so as well as looking great in the garden it’s also ridiculously comfy. The cover is machine washable once you’ve taken the fibre-filled insert out. If you’re after a cheap striped cushion, this is a great budget option.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Missoni Belize outdoor cushion
Best: Designer cushion
Rating: 8/10
If you’re partial to a designer label, you’ll love this outdoor cushion from Italian luxury fashion house, Missoni. Crafted from a thick and durable canvas, it’s covered in a warped chevron design in burnt orange tones. It looks great teamed with the turquoise version, or any of Missoni’s other boldly patterned outdoor cushions. It’s available in two sizes – 40cm x 40cm, which is the one we tested, and a larger 60cm x 60cm size. The cover zips off so you can wash it in a machine, and the cushion feels top quality – our only gripe is that the smaller size could do with being a bit more substantial considering the price.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Armadillo Sun luxury garden cushion in black and white stripe
Best: Weatherproof cushion
Rating: 9/10
Armadillo Sun’s black-and-white striped cushion makes a bold statement outdoors – it looks like a giant Everton mint, albeit with vertical rather than horizontal stripes. The fabric feels noticeably thicker than the other outdoor cushions we tested, and it’s designed to be fully waterproof, mould resistant, and fade resistant to boot. That makes it a robust option for beach trips, picnics, festivals, and poolside lounging – and explains the slightly higher price tag. It’s available in four different sizes – two square and two rectangular – and although the inner pad comes out, the cover is wipe-clean only.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Cosa scatter cushion
Best: Cosy cushion
Rating: 9/10
These soft, snuggly cushions look and feel like they belong indoors on the sofa, but they’re deceptively robust. Made from 100 per cent recycled PET plastic bottles, they’re fully waterproof – so there’s no need to hide them away every time the sky clouds over. There are eight muted colours available, and we loved the soft pink, which is a subtle dusky shade. The small size is 52cm x 32cm and the large is 44cm x 44cm, and this is by far and away the squishiest of all the cushions we tested.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
John Lewis & Partners merida print reversible garden cushion
Best: Reversible cushion
Rating: 9/10
New for summer 2022, this stylish rectangular cushion is made from a textured cotton with a shower-resistant coating. So although you can leave it out in light rain, you’re better off bringing it inside for the winter months and making it a feature indoors. We love the fact it’s reversible, so you get two looks for the price of one, and the fringed tassels work well with the natural earthy tones. John Lewis has a whole range of similar cushions this season, so you can team them up for a relaxed look.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Dunelm plain water-resistant bench pad
Best: Bench cushion
Rating: 8/10
This understated cushion is a great solution if you’re looking for a bench pad. Unlike similar cushions we tested, it doesn’t have any buttons or curves – it’s simply a flat, foam-filled pad that’s 3cm deep. That means as well as being comfy to sit on, it’s relatively compact and easy to store. Plus, as it’s wipe-clean and water resistant, it doubles up as a makeshift sunlounger for lazing on the grass. There are two colours available – a dove grey and a sage green – and size-wise it measures 116cm x 45cm, which was the perfect fit to smarten up our tired old bench.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
The verdict: Outdoor chair cushions
We love the M&S’s orange print outdoor cushions for their fruity design and wallet-friendly price tag. They stood up well when we tested their water resistance, too. The Cosa scatter cushion from Suns Lifestyle also scored highly, and we were amazed at quite how soft they were, while John Lewis won some serious style points with their merida print reversible garden cushion.
Voucher codes
For discounts on garden furniture, try the links below:
Kit out the rest of your outside space with the best garden furniture
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.