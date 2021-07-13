Shopping for garden furniture has evolved beyond the necessity to head to your local garden centre (although we still enjoy a mooch there too).

From supermarkets to DIY stores, there are now hundreds of retailers offering a vast range of garden furniture to suit all budgets – and almost all of them give you the option to shop online in just a couple of clicks.

When it comes to choosing the right type of furniture for your outdoor space, it’s important to consider what you want to get out of it. If you have a small garden or balcony, a space-saving bistro set that can be folded away is your best bet, while those who love to eat alfresco with friends and family during the summer months will benefit most from a sizeable table and chairs.

But with so much choice, where should you head first when it comes to giving your garden a makeover?

Here’s our directory of retailers that are worthy of your attention – whether you want to deck out your slice of the great outdoors with chic minimalism, colourful maximalism or just the basics done well (and at a good price), you’ll find what you’re searching for in the edit below.

Argos has plenty of inspiration for gardens of all sizes (Argos)

Argos, Argos.co.uk

Even without the nostalgic glow of flicking through the catalogue (RIP), the beauty of Argos is that it sells basically everything you could imagine across all categories, and that’s also true when it comes to garden furniture. Whether you’re in the market for on-trend rattan or something a little more traditional, the selection is impressive. You can also find the design-led Habitat collection here too.

Wilko, Wilko.com

Wilko is well known as a great destination for garden furniture if you’re shopping on a budget. Its garden and outdoor living section is surprisingly expansive, with everything from sheds to planters and pots up for grabs at Wilko’s signature low prices. Furniture-wise, there’s a good selection of bistro tables, parasols, swing seats and even gazebos up for grabs.

Homebase, Homebase.co.uk

You can always rely on Homebase for brilliant basics, whether it’s indoors or outdoors getting an update. There’s a wide range of styles, materials and colours in its ranges, as well as quirkier lines like inflatable outdoor footstools. You can choose from next- or named-day delivery, too.

Asda, Asda.com

Don’t overlook the supermarkets when it comes to refreshing your garden – even if you don’t live near an Asda store, its website will showcase all of its latest garden furniture offerings, and the prices are almost as low as the food. Fun printed parasols start from as little as £14, while some bigger ticket items, like bistro tables, are still only £50 or so.

Wayfair, Wayfair.co.uk

Wayfair’s garden furniture spans everything from dining sets to daybeds, sunloungers and – our personal favourite – bars. The site has a huge amount of products from hundreds of different designers, so you may have to do some sifting, but it’s worth it to find the (numerous) garden-based gems.

Next’s sophisticated designs will upgrade your space instantly (Next )

Next, Next.co.uk

Next’s garden furniture reflects the philosophy of its clothing – it’s contemporary without feeling too “trendy”, which means it’s an investment you’ll love for years, rather than just one season. Prices are a little higher but this reflects the quality, which you can see from the numerous five-star reviews.

B&Q, Diy.com

Not only does B&Q have everything you need to get the layout of your garden sorted, from power tools to fencing panels, there is furniture, heating, barbecues and even gazebos to browse. It also boasts one of the extensive ranges of hot tubs we’ve encountered, and even a garden sauna if you fancy going Scandi.

Moda, Modafurnishings.co.uk

While it does offer some indoor dining sets, Moda is almost entirely dedicated to luxury garden furniture, offering some seriously chic and well-constructed designs. Corner sofas, fire pits and bars and bistros all await – in short, if there was ever a store that will help you get that holiday hotel feeling within your own four fence panels, it’s this one.

The Range, Therange.co.uk

Unlike some of its fellow blue-and-orange competitors (we’re looking at you, B&M), The Range does offer a home-delivery service for its inexpensive garden furniture offerings. There are hundreds of lines to browse, including affordable takes on fashionable pieces like hanging-egg and helicopter chairs.

Ikea’s Tärnö bistro table retails for just £35 (Ikea)

Ikea, Ikea.com

It may not last forever, but pound for pound, Ikea has some of the most aesthetically pleasing garden furniture in its price bracket – it’s especially good for creative solutions for small spaces that you might not have thought of otherwise.

John Lewis & Partners, Johnlewis.com

The department store’s own-brand products are reliably excellent, but the online garden furniture shop is also home to big names like Kettler, so there’s something for a number of different tastes, and indeed budgets. If it’s not too big (or you have a van), you can even arrange to click and collect your order at your local Waitrose.

M&S, Marksandspencer.com

M&S doesn’t have as vast a range of garden furniture as some of the other brands listed here, but we really like what it does have – simple, classic shapes and silhouettes in neutral colours that’ll work seamlessly with the stuff you already own. Prices are fair and delivery is easy to arrange.

Dunelm, Dunelm.com

Dunelm’s garden furniture isn’t as cool and contemporary as some of the brands out there, but it does have some stylish options for those who are willing to scroll through the less exciting picks. We’d skip the plastic and go for natural materials like wicker and rattan to set off the environment it’ll be sitting in.

Photogenic planters are a speciality at Made.com (Made.com)

Made, Made.com

Made doesn’t just have beautiful garden furniture, it’s also our top pick for accessories, with all of the outdoor rugs and metallic planters you could dream of. If Insta-friendly is your ultimate garden goal, you can’t go wrong with this retailer.

Very, Very.co.uk

This retailer probably springs to mind as more of a fashion outlet, but we rate its furniture offering pretty highly too. It’s a good one to check out for fun pops of colour and interesting shapes, to give you that holiday feeling at home.

La Redoute, Laredoute.co.uk

Home to the Berber rugs and polka dot bedding you’ve seen all over Instagram, La Redoute also does a lovely line of garden furniture, both under its own La Redoute Interieurs label and other third-party offerings.

Cox & Cox has hundreds of cool, cosy options (Cox & Cox)

Cox & Cox, Coxandcox.co.uk

Elegant neutrals abound at Cox & Cox, a brand that has really thought of everything, from chairs and benches to lighting, water features and even outdoor mirrors. Their highly photogenic pieces have a timeless feel but could never be accused of being dull – the attention to detail is second to none.

Garden Trading, Gardentrading.co.uk

The clue is really in the name with this one – since 1994, Garden Trading has been helping customers beautify their gardens, and today its focus remains the same. Whether you want a scaled-back bistro table or a dining set for the whole family, there’s plenty to choose from here.

Maisons du Monde, Maisonsdumonde.com

Maisons du Monde’s range of playful, stylish garden furniture looks far more expensive than it actually is – expect bright colours, graphic prints and on-trend rattan aplenty.

Neptune, Neptune.com

Let’s not beat around the bush (or shrub, as the case may be) – Neptune is a high-end offering, and you won’t find much in the way of discounts here. But if you’re in the market for premium garden furniture that’s built to last and looks pretty stunning, it’s definitely worth a click – although be warned that delivery is often a matter of weeks rather than days.

