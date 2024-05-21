Best garden bistro sets for a stylish alfresco setup

Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

You don’t have to be sitting on a bustling Parisian street in late spring to enjoy the ‘bistro life’ – you can replicate it in your own garden, as long as you’ve got a stylish bistro set (traditionally comprised of two chairs and a table).

Unlike buzzy Paris café culture, at home, you can take your time, whether you’re enjoying a meal alfresco or sipping a glass of wine on your patio or balcony after a long day at work. With this in mind, you’ll want to opt for chairs that are comfortable, so you can stay seated for as long as you want.

Everything also needs to feel sturdy when you sit down at a table heaving with tempting treats. Good build quality means you won’t end up with chairs that feel like they’re going to collapse before you’ve finished your starter or a table that’s constantly wobbling as you eat.

Many of the sets we tested are weather-resistant, so you can leave them exposed to the elements. At some point, however, you’re probably going to want to store the set away, so, you need to make sure it’s easy to do so, too.

To help you find the best options for your outdoor space – from a lush lawn to a cosy balcony – we’ve short-listed of the best bistro sets on the high street. Just add rosé.

How we tested the best garden bistro sets

Some of the bistro sets were delivered as flat pack and required assembly, so, we considered how easy each one was to put together. Then, we rewarded ourselves for our efforts by taking our seats for a meal for two to see how each set coped with our dining demands. Keep reading to find out which garden bistro sets came out smelling of roses.

The best garden bistro sets for 2024 are: