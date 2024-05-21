Best garden bistro sets for a stylish alfresco setup

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Bring some Parisian chic to your patio suntrap
You don’t have to be sitting on a bustling Parisian street in late spring to enjoy the ‘bistro life’ – you can replicate it in your own garden, as long as you’ve got a stylish bistro set (traditionally comprised of two chairs and a table).
Unlike buzzy Paris café culture, at home, you can take your time, whether you’re enjoying a meal alfresco or sipping a glass of wine on your patio or balcony after a long day at work. With this in mind, you’ll want to opt for chairs that are comfortable, so you can stay seated for as long as you want.
Everything also needs to feel sturdy when you sit down at a table heaving with tempting treats. Good build quality means you won’t end up with chairs that feel like they’re going to collapse before you’ve finished your starter or a table that’s constantly wobbling as you eat.
Many of the sets we tested are weather-resistant, so you can leave them exposed to the elements. At some point, however, you’re probably going to want to store the set away, so, you need to make sure it’s easy to do so, too.
To help you find the best options for your outdoor space – from a lush lawn to a cosy balcony – we’ve short-listed of the best bistro sets on the high street. Just add rosé.
Some of the bistro sets were delivered as flat pack and required assembly, so, we considered how easy each one was to put together. Then, we rewarded ourselves for our efforts by taking our seats for a meal for two to see how each set coped with our dining demands. Keep reading to find out which garden bistro sets came out smelling of roses.
We loved the quality of this set, which you can start to use straightaway, with no assembly required. The high-backed chairs were really comfortable to sit in for long periods, and the table was a really generous size, so there’s plenty of space for a meal and drinks for two. We think this is a really good price for a wooden set of this quality, and it will last for years, as it’s easily folded and stored while having a minimal footprint. This is a great set for a front garden, with the light teak-coloured finish of the set making it a really natural-looking addition to any outside space.
This set is flat-packed, but we had no issues putting the chairs and table together. Once we were all set up, the build quality was excellent, with the polyester contact pads on the chairs making for a comfortable dining experience.
The round, glass-topped table is probably more suited to a coffee pot and some croissants in the morning, rather than an expansive meal in the evening. In terms of storage, the chairs fold away easily but the table is static, so you will need to find a bit more room than usual when it comes to stashing the set in the shed when not in use.
This set comes in five flat-packed packages (well, it is Ikea) but it is very straightforward to assemble. It is made from acacia wood and feels extremely sturdy when constructed. What made this set really stand out was the half table, which allows it to fit into much smaller spaces, such as cosy balconies or compact patios, without it taking over. However, there’s still enough room for a place setting for two. It could even be used indoors, tucked away by a kitchen wall, perhaps.
The chairs were really comfortable to sit on and the whole set was easy to maintain and easy to fold away when not in use.
A bistro set can be a very quick and easy way to instantly add a splash of colour to an otherwise dreary outdoor area, and that’s certainly the case with this bright orange table and chairs. If you would prefer something a little more muted, the set is also available in grey, green and black. The table and chairs fold easily and the build quality is good, so you won’t have to worry about any wobbling as you eat. Some metal chairs can be uncomfortable after a while but we didn’t find that with the Eve, as the seat pads and backrests arch subtly, so you can enjoy your meal in total comfort.
This set mixes a weather-resistant steel frame covered in rattan on the seat base and back as well as the tabletop. That means you don’t have to worry about leaving the set outside and it getting caught in an overnight downpour or any spillages while you eat, as the materials from which it’s made are easy to wipe down after dinner. The build quality is solid and the chairs are comfortable, thanks to the give in the rattan seat base and back pads. It’s also very easy to store. A great set for any decked area you have in your garden.
A set with a bit of a difference, this one comprises a small table – perfect for drinks and snacks – and two deck chairs, so, all you need to do is add an ice bucket, your favourite beverage, and you’re sorted for an afternoon of soaking up the sun.
Padded headrests add to the lounge factor, with the square, glass-top table providing plenty of room for a serving bowl of snacks and some glassware.
There were no issues with assembly, and we had no worries about the build quality once we were finished. Due to the size of the chairs, this is a set for a larger lawn or decking area, but everything can be folded away for easy storage in the shed or garage.
While this is a static set (meaning you won’t be able to fold it away), the chairs are stackable, helping them to take up less space when not in use.
The Eloise assembles easily and everything feels extremely solid. The round, glass-topped table provides plenty of room for plates and glassware, while the armchair-style chairs with a rattan finish are moulded nicely to accommodate diners. The whole set looks very sleek and is available in a black or natural finish, to suit a variety of outdoor spaces.
This three-piece wrought iron set showcases the intricate designs of traditional bistro sets. It features folding chairs and a fixed-leg table with good dimensions, so you can easily load it with everything you need to dine alfresco, from breakfast to dinner. The ceramic tile mosaic pattern on the tabletop looks really chic and is mirrored in the backrest of the chairs, which were comfortable to sit on during an evening meal. The table was of great quality and was also easy to clean and maintain. For a traditional set in wrought iron, it offers very good value.
If you’re looking forward to spending a lot of the coming spring and summer months eating outside, it might be worth investing in a slightly larger table and chairs set, such as this one. There is some partial assembly required but it’s minimal – you’ll have everything set up in around 20 minutes. There is some real quality with the build, too, so it should be with you for quite a few seasons to come.
The set is powder-coated in three different colour schemes, but we like the terracotta version best. The two curved woven chairs were among the most comfortable we tested too. The set isn’t foldable or weather-resistant, so, be advised – unless you break down the table again, it will take up a lot of room in your storage space.
With seats that didn’t have us squirming after 10 minutes, and a solid, relatively expansive table, the George sedona Jack & Jill bistro set will enable you to eat alfresco whenever you want – simply add your own cushions to enhance the comfort factor. If you prefer traditional wrought iron, the Outsunny bistro set is a great choice, while sun seekers will enjoy lounging on the The Range’s Nevada bistro set.
