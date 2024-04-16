Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The arrival of longer, lighter days means that summer is just around the corner, even if the weather hasn’t quite worked out what it’s doing yet. Warmer days are on the horizon and that makes it an ideal time to think about how you are going to make the most of your outside space so you can chill out in style.

If you don’t fancy traipsing around a garden centre or department store and trying to squeeze new garden furniture into the boot of your car, one of the most convenient ways to shop for tables, chairs, sunloungers and other outdoor equipment is on Amazon. With Prime membership, there’s free delivery and it will often be with you by the next day.

Whether you have a small balcony, a cosy patio or a large garden, Amazon has furniture to suit all spaces. For smaller areas, there are foldaway deckchairs and loungers, as well as durable, waterproof rattan pieces that can be left out in larger gardens in all weathers.

Here are some of the most affordable dining sets, bistro sets and loungers available right now, so you can upgrade your space without blowing the budget.

EVRE black rattan garden furniture set: £134.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon.co.uk )

With two solo chairs, a sofa and a table for under £135, this is an affordable way for four people to enjoy the sunshine together. Featuring seat cushions that are 5cm thick to make your time lounging around outside more comfortable, the set is made from recyclable rattan that’s UV resistant. It’s also very low maintenance and the whole thing can be wiped down in case of spills. The table has tempered safety glass to make it suitable for homes with pets or small children.

Buy now

Yaheetech rattan swing egg chair: £194.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon.co.uk )

Whether you enjoy curling up with a good book or practising mediation, this egg chair is a cosy spot in which to retreat for some peace from the outside world. With a durable steel frame and weather-resistant rattan wicker, this chair is made to last without fading or cracking, no matter how much use it gets. The height of the swing chair can be adjusted to suit taller people and it holds a maximum weight of 120kg.

Buy now

Songmics outdoor conversation set: £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon.co.uk )

All-white and with simple geometric lines, this three-piece set looks much more expensive than £89.99. Amazon reviewers say it feels comfortable too, thanks to the ergonomic design and wide seat that allows them to lean back, cross their legs and let stress float away. Even better is that assembly is easy. Simply screw the legs to the seat — no tools are required — sit back and relax.

Buy now

Panana 8-seater corner sofa and table set: £419.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon.co.uk )

Whether you like hosting garden parties or BBQs, or want to stretch out your legs on a corner sofa, this set can fit eight adults. It has a solid steel base so that it should be sturdy in the garden and unlikely to blow over with a rattan coating that’s both practical and pretty. The brown and beige design is a timeless classic that won’t date, so you can enjoy dinner parties on this for years.

Buy now

EVRE Bali black day bed with canopy: £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon.co.uk )

Turn your back garden into a spa with this daybed that’s big enough for two people to share. With the extendable canopy you can protect your skin while still enjoying warm temperatures. The cushions are dirt resistant and removable but if you accidentally leave them outside during light rainfall, you’ll find that they are shower-proof and can be gently hand washed.

Buy now

Sunmer set of two garden lounger chairs: £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon.co.uk )

These loungers allow you to fully recline with a drink by your side. Each one weighs 8.5kg so they’re easy to fold up and move around if you don’t have space to keep them outside. The canopies are fully adjustable, so you can block out the sun’s rays or shield your book from the sun’s glare if you’re trying to read. There are even neck rests that can also be adjusted for extra comfort.

Buy now

