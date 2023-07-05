Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An outside settee makes a great addition to your outdoor furniture collection – or a more casual alternative to a full-blown dining set if you’re limited on space. And whether you’re looking to entertain guests in the garden, or you’re seeking out a comfortable couch to furnish a sunny balcony with, there’s a sofa to suit.

Find an outdoor sofa that comes with a coffee table, for example, and you can ditch the more formal table and chairs in favour of a more laidback seating scene. Compact two-seaters, and sofas with built-in storage or extra seating options like packaway chairs, also work well in small spaces.

Three and four-seater modular sofas, on the other hand, are a great option if space is no issue. These give you ultimate flexibility to change up your sofa shape, so you can switch from a corner sofa to two individual sofas, or a sofa and a daybed, for example.

Outdoor sofas, by definition, are made from weatherproof materials – but they’ll still need protecting over the winter months. Consider where you’ll keep yours, and whether you’ll need to buy a waterproof cover, A stylish sofa that you can also use indoors is a good shout if you don’t have room for storage.

As for finish, you can opt for everything from a woven synthetic rattan – which is the weatherproof version of true rattan, made from vine – to a more modern metal frame. Furnish it with a few carefully chosen outdoor cushions and an outdoor rug, and you’ve got yourself the perfect al fresco set-up.

How we tested

We looked for the best outdoor sofas for a range of spaces – from compact and packable options for small gardens and balconies, to modular sofas, swing sofas and sofa sets. To make it into our shortlist, all sofas had to seat at least two adults comfortably, offer some level of water-resistance, and be durable enough to leave outdoors in the warmer months. We gave extra points to sofas that offered additional features – like storage and customisation options – and put a lot of emphasis on comfort and price.

Every sofa in our shortlist had to seat at least two adults comfortably (Katie Gregory)

The best garden sofas for 2023 are: