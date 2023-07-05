Jump to content

8 best garden sofas and furniture sets for all budgets and outdoor spaces in 2023

From bean bag sofas to pack-away lounge sets, find the best tried and tested sofa for your garden

Katie Gregory
Wednesday 05 July 2023 10:54
<p>Some settees are packable and compact for fitting into smaller gardens and balconies</p>

Some settees are packable and compact for fitting into smaller gardens and balconies

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

An outside settee makes a great addition to your outdoor furniture collection – or a more casual alternative to a full-blown dining set if you’re limited on space. And whether you’re looking to entertain guests in the garden, or you’re seeking out a comfortable couch to furnish a sunny balcony with, there’s a sofa to suit.

Find an outdoor sofa that comes with a coffee table, for example, and you can ditch the more formal table and chairs in favour of a more laidback seating scene. Compact two-seaters, and sofas with built-in storage or extra seating options like packaway chairs, also work well in small spaces.

Three and four-seater modular sofas, on the other hand, are a great option if space is no issue. These give you ultimate flexibility to change up your sofa shape, so you can switch from a corner sofa to two individual sofas, or a sofa and a daybed, for example.

Outdoor sofas, by definition, are made from weatherproof materials – but they’ll still need protecting over the winter months. Consider where you’ll keep yours, and whether you’ll need to buy a waterproof cover, A stylish sofa that you can also use indoors is a good shout if you don’t have room for storage.

As for finish, you can opt for everything from a woven synthetic rattan – which is the weatherproof version of true rattan, made from vine – to a more modern metal frame. Furnish it with a few carefully chosen outdoor cushions and an outdoor rug, and you’ve got yourself the perfect al fresco set-up.

How we tested

We looked for the best outdoor sofas for a range of spaces – from compact and packable options for small gardens and balconies, to modular sofas, swing sofas and sofa sets. To make it into our shortlist, all sofas had to seat at least two adults comfortably, offer some level of water-resistance, and be durable enough to leave outdoors in the warmer months. We gave extra points to sofas that offered additional features – like storage and customisation options – and put a lot of emphasis on comfort and price.

Every sofa in our shortlist had to seat at least two adults comfortably

(Katie Gregory)

The best garden sofas for 2023 are:

  • Best garden sofa overall – Atkin and Thyme Gabriela 4 seat packaway lounge set: £799, Atkinandthyme.co.uk
  • Best modula sofa – John Lewis & Partners platform 4-seater modular garden lounging set: £1,199, Johnlewis.com
  • Best hanging sofa – Cox and Cox indoor outdoor double hanging chair: £795, Coxandcox.co.uk
  • Best budget sofa set –  Charles Bentley 4 seater rattan garden furniture set, grey: £386, Wickes.co.uk

Atkin and Thyme Gabriela 4 seat packaway lounge set

  • Best: Overall
  • Dimensions: Sofa (66cm x 144cm x 74.5cm), chair (64cm x 58cm x 72 cm), table (39cm x 92cm x 52cm)
  • Assembly required: No

Thanks to some clever design details, this compact sofa set from Atkin and Thyme packs away brilliantly. The two chairs – minus the cushions – tuck underneath the sofa from behind. That means you can use it as a two-seater sofa, then bring the chairs out when you have guests. It also means this sofa – which measures 144cm across – packs away to a neat size for storage, although you will need to take the legs off the coffee table. We’d have loved the option to tuck that away somehow, too.

The aluminium frames are rust-resistant and Atkin and Thyme stock a small modular cover (£79, Atkinandthyme.co.uk) to protect the sofa in all weathers. The comfortable, UV resistant and water repellent cushions finish this practical set off perfectly, and you can remove them and pop them in the wash to keep them looking fresh.

Continue reading...

John Lewis & Partners platform 4-seater modular garden lounging set

  • Best: Modular sofa
  • Dimensions: Sofa (60.5cm x 161.7cm x 79.5cm), side table (51cm x 45cm x 35cm) and Ottoman (20.5cm x 70.2cm x 70.2cm)
  • Assembly required: Partial assembly required

This clever modular sofa from John Lewis & Partners gives you lots of options. Set it up as two sofas, configure it as one corner sofa, or use the coffee table as a footstool to create a u-shaped sofa with a daybed at one end. Because the sofa comes with a little side table and another pull-out table, you’ve still got somewhere to put your snacks and drinks when the coffee table is out of action.

The light aluminium frame is easy to move around when you fancy a change, and there are grey, green and white frame options. The wood-effect panels on the tables are a nice touch, the seat height is just right for lounging, and the shower-resistant cushions are plump and comfortable. The set even comes with a storage bag for the cushions, but bear in mind there are a lot of them – so it’s worth positioning the bag wherever you want to store it before you fill it up.

Continue reading...

Cox and Cox indoor outdoor double hanging chair

  • Best: Hanging sofa
  • Dimensions: 186cm x 165cm x 130cm
  • Assembly required: Some assembly required

This sophisticated swing sofa from Cox and Cox is made from sturdy powder coated steel and faux wicker, so it’s robust enough for outdoor use but suitably stylish to bring indoors. We tested the black version and loved the industrial-chic styling, but there’s also a light grey version (£795, Coxandcox.co.uk) if you’re creating a softer look.

The oval shape of the seat means it’s roomy enough for two, and we were impressed at the quality of the comfy cushions. Although the fabric is water repellent, you’ll need to keep the cushions out of heavy rain, and the whole sofa will need to be protected over winter with a hanging chair cover (£45, Coxandcox.co.uk). We like the adjustable chain length, which allows you to get the seat height just where you want it. There’s also a nifty hanging chair side table (£85, Coxandcox.co.uk), which attaches to the frame and means you’ve always got a book and a drink within reach.

Continue reading...

Great Bean Bags indoor/outdoor couch beanbag

  • Best: Casual sofa
  • Dimensions: The bean bag cover is 175cm X D 90cm but the filled size will vary
  • Assembly required: Yes

This couch beanbag from Great Bean Bags is a comfy, casual option that works just as well indoors as it does in the garden. The polyester cover – which is UV and shower-resistant – is more durable than a standard beanbag too, so it would also be a great option for a kids’ room.

We tested the two-seater couch, but there’s also a single armchair and a three-seater sofa available. We like the choice of 15 cover colours, including some bold brights as well as more muted tones, and you can order free fabric samples and buy covers separately if you fancy switching things up.

The beanbag filling arrives separately to the cover, and it takes a while to fill with individual bags of beans. Once that’s done though, it’s a comfy option that will work well for kids in particular – although our taller testers would have liked a little more height in the backrest. We were particularly impressed by the speedy turnaround time – the beanbags are made in the UK on the same day they’re ordered, and sent by next-day delivery.

Continue reading...

Very Home Madrid cane effect sofa and coffee table set

  • Best: Stylish sofa
  • Dimensions: 76cm x 51cm x 202cm
  • Assembly required: Yes

If you’re looking for an outdoor sofa that will draw adoring glances from guests, Very’s Madrid cane effect sofa is quite the head-turner. The powder-coated steel frame is wrapped in synthetic rattan, and the curved cane-effect seat is complemented by gunmetal grey legs.

The sofa seats three and comes with a set of plump back cushions plus one long bench cushion – our only quibble is that this could be slightly thicker. The sofa measures just over two metres long and it’s nice and lightweight, so it’s easy to reposition around your outdoor space. The matching coffee table with a tempered glass top makes the perfect finishing touch to a very stylish sofa indeed.

Continue reading...

Bramblecrest vilamoura modular corner sofa with square teak coffee table

  • Best: Premium sofa
  • Dimensions: Right module (82cm x 78cm x 78cm) and left module (82cm x 78cm x 175cm)
  • Assembly required: Yes, simple assembly required

This modular sofa has a really premium look and feel. The sofa frame itself is made from grey aluminium, and it’s finished with movable teak panels that create side tables. Configure the seat modules in the set-up you’d like – from corner sofa to double daybed – and the panels simply slot in on the ends.

The sofa also comes with a teak-topped coffee table that’s a generous 70cm x 70cm size, and big enough for casual dining. Finer details – like the stylish wooden cylinders that attach the cushions to the seat rests, not to mention the extra-comfy cushions themselves – make this one well worth the price tag. Team it with the matching cover (£195, Jbfurniture.co.uk) to keep it looking tip-top.

Continue reading...

Charles Bentley 4 seater rattan garden furniture set, grey

  • Best: Budget sofa set
  • Dimensions: Table (35cm x 110cm x 60cm) chair 82cm x 76cm x 70cm) and sofa (82cm x 131cm x 70cm)
  • Assembly required: Yes

If you’re after a classic rattan sofa set that doesn’t break the bank, this a great budget option from Wickes. The set includes a two-seater sofa, two armchairs and a glass-topped coffee table with a handy extra shelf, so you’re all set to seat four.

The synthetic rattan design is woven over a steel frame, which makes this weatherproof and durable. Although you’ll need a fair amount of space to store the furniture itself as it doesn’t stack or pack down, we like the fact there are only three cushions to find a home for. For extra back comfort when sitting, we paired ours with some colourful outdoor cushions. While we’d like to have seen some storage built into the sofa frame, this remains a solid, fuss-free option at a not-eye-watering price.

Continue reading...

Ikea sollerön 3-seat modular outdoor sofa with footstool

  • Best: Sofa with storage
  • Dimensions: 144cm x 223cm x 84cm
  • Assembly required: Yes

We found it surprisingly tricky to find an outdoor sofa with built-in storage, so Ikea’s sollerön sofa with footstool was a welcome find. Each section of this modular three-seater opens to reveal an inner storage compartment – so you can tuck the cushions away before it’s covered over for winter, or store anything from garden toys to blankets inside. Just bear in mind you’ll need to protect the contents with waterproof storage bags.

The steel frame sections are wrapped in synthetic rattan and link together with a metal clip. Switch them around and you can quickly create a corner sofa, a two-seater sofa with a separate daybed, or a three-seater sofa with a coffee table. The cushions are comfortable, and the water-repellent covers are available in three colours that work well with the natural brown rattan – which makes a nice change from the more common grey.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Garden sofas

Our top spot went to Atkin and Thyme’s Gabriela 4 seat packaway lounge set, which is compact, stylish, and affordable. We love the versatility of John Lewis & Partner’s platform 4-seater modular garden lounging set, and Very Home’s Madrid cane effect sofa and coffee table set is our top choice if you’re after an outdoor sofa that looks just as good indoors.

For more garden furniture finds, check out our edit of the best outdoor table and chairs

