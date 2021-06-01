12 best summer-weight duvets to keep you cool even on the balmiest nights

Summer evenings, when the British weather actually allows it, can make for an uncomfortable night’s sleep. Even with windows open and fans on full blast, a heavy duvet seems like the last thing you want covering your clammy body.

Of course, you can do all sorts of things to keep cool in bed: freeze your socks, have a cold shower before bed or even fill a hot water bottle with ice-cold water. But the right summer duvet, light enough to cover you, but not heavy enough to make you sweat, is the perfect cure so you’re not walking around like an overheated zombie the next day.

But with a range of tog ratings, different materials and even some that have Nasa-inspired thermoregulating technologies, where do you even start when looking for a summer duvet?

Togs are your first call – as they are used to measure the weight of a duvet. The lower the tog the thinner it is, ie the cooler it will be when it’s still 30C outside at 2am. Anything around a 4.5 tog rating is perfect for summer, while up to 7.5 is ideal for spring temperatures. However, some higher tog ratings, depending on the material or technology used, can still be light and suitable for the summer months.

When it comes to the materials, you’ll find that feather and down duvets will be the most expensive, but are usually the softer types on the market. Wool-filled duvets are normally saved for winter, but those with a low tog rating can be suitable for allergy sufferers, while synthetic duvets filled with microfibre or hollowfibre are also a great choice for those who want lighter duvets, or who are allergic to down or feathers.

Read more:

We tested the duvets on how cool they kept us, how luxurious they felt to sleep under, and their value for money.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best summer duvets for 2021 are:

Best overall – Emma cloud duvet: £109, Emma-mattress.co.uk

– Emma cloud duvet: £109, Emma-mattress.co.uk Best for allergy sufferers – Devon Duvets double natural wool spring/summer lightweight duvet: £125, Devonduvets.com

– Devon Duvets double natural wool spring/summer lightweight duvet: £125, Devonduvets.com Best luxury buy – Brook + Wilde everdene cooling duvet: £139, Brookandwilde.com

– Brook + Wilde everdene cooling duvet: £139, Brookandwilde.com Best bargain buy – Silentnight 4.5 tog pure cotton cover summer duvet: £33.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Silentnight 4.5 tog pure cotton cover summer duvet: £33.99, Amazon.co.uk Best breathable duvet – Scooms Hungarian goose down duvet: £180, Scooms.com

– Scooms Hungarian goose down duvet: £180, Scooms.com Best for hotel quality – Tielle Savoy feather and down duvet: £93, Tielleloveluxury.co.uk

– Tielle Savoy feather and down duvet: £93, Tielleloveluxury.co.uk Best thin duvet – Dusk mulberry silk duvet: £105, Dusk.com

– Dusk mulberry silk duvet: £105, Dusk.com Best for cool summer evenings – The French Bedroom Company Down Feel luxury duvet: £65, Frenchbedroomcompany.co.uk

– The French Bedroom Company Down Feel luxury duvet: £65, Frenchbedroomcompany.co.uk Best for an afternoon nap – Dorma Hungarian goose down 4.5 tog duvet: £95, Dunelm.com

– Dorma Hungarian goose down 4.5 tog duvet: £95, Dunelm.com Best for all seasons – Homescapes luxury hotel quality super microfibre all seasons duvet: £44.99, Homescapesonline.com

– Homescapes luxury hotel quality super microfibre all seasons duvet: £44.99, Homescapesonline.com Best for balmy nights – Wilko microfibre king size duvet 4.5 tog: £12, Wilko.com

– Wilko microfibre king size duvet 4.5 tog: £12, Wilko.com Best environmentally friendly duvet – Simba hybrid duvet: £119, Simbasleep.com

Emma cloud duvet Best: Overall We were excited to see just how comfortable we would be snuggling up to this soft and smooth duvet, which is new from Emma, the brand well known for its hybrid mattresses. After a few nights’ sleep with this duvet, which is machine washable up to 60C, we knew just why they’d named it the “cloud”. Super-soft and light, its breathable microfibre inside was plump enough to give us something to snuggle up to. Even though this duvet has a tog rating of 6.7, its breathable fabric kept us cool throughout the night and we had one of the best night’s sleep wrapped in it – so much so that we didn’t want to get out of bed in the morning. Buy now £ 109 , Emma-mattress.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Devon Duvets double natural wool spring/summer lightweight duvet Best: For allergy sufferers Wool isn’t known for its cooling benefits – snug winter months, roaring fires and a hot cup of something is normally what comes to mind – but this light, handmade duvet is perfect for replacing your winter one. Made from natural platinum-grade British wool and soft 260 thread count cotton, it comes packed in a clear bag, complete with a small pouch of potpourri – so it’s freshly scented when you receive it. Although its exterior wasn’t as soft as some of the other duvets we tried, we love how it draped over our bed and sat well in our duvet cover. The unique natural properties of wool resist dust mites, and we found it helped to relieve our asthma symptoms at night. To clean, we just aired the duvet, and gave it a quick spray of fabric refresher. However, you can machine wash it on a wool setting using a wool care detergent. This is a little heavier than some of the other versions we tried, btu we loved the softness of the exterior. Buy now £ 125 , Devonduvets.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Brook and Wilde everdene cooling duvet Best: For luxury Thin enough to not smother you in the summer but plump enough for comfort, we loved sleeping with this cooling 7.5 tog duvet. It’s made with a 100 per cent polyester interior and high-grade “outlast fiber technology”, which was originally developed for Nasa’s space gloves to protect against extreme temperature fluctuations, so we knew we were in good hands. The exterior is made from 100 per cent Egyptian cotton, which means it’s soft and feels very luxurious – while it also has an aloe vera finishing that gives it a smooth-to-the-touch feeling. We tested the duvet on a particularly warm evening and found that our temperature didn’t fluctuate at all while we stayed under the covers all night. A luxury duvet, with the price tag to fit – one if you want to splash out this summer. Buy now £ 139 , Brookandwilde.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Silentnight 4.5 tog pure cotton cover summer duvet Best: Bargain buy If you want to change your bedding for summer, but don’t have the budget for a luxury brand, then Silentnight is a well-known name to fall back on. With a 4.5 tog rating, this was one of the thinnest duvets we tried, while also feeling very light as we pulled it over us. Made with a hollowfibre filling and cotton on the top, it didn’t have the same luxurious feeling that some of the other duvets had and, although it was soft, it also had a crunching sound to it as we moved throughout the night. It’s machine washable, and its lightness was great on a warm night, especially for such a low price. Buy now £ 33.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Scooms Hungarian goose down duvet Best: Breathable duvet Goose down is more expensive than other materials, but it also makes duvets more breathable. This luxury-feeling duvet is 4.5 tog, which is ideal for spring and summer, and is made from 90 per cent Hungarian goose down and 10 per cent Hungarian goose feather. This makes the overall feel of the duvet fluffy but lightweight. We also love how the duvet is sewn into pockets, which means the down and feathers never move around, giving every part of it an equally fluffy feel. We feel the cost really reflects the quality of the Scooms duvet, which is also made with a 300 thread count sateen cotton exterior, and claims to use only the finest, sustainably and ethically sourced, traceable natural materials – something we are totally on board with. On a hot evening, wecould also feel the effects of its naturally breathable Hungarian goose down, which apparently circulates air three to four times more than synthetic materials – and gave us a sweat-free sleep. Buy now £ 180 , Scooms.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tielle Savoy feather and down duvet Best: For hotel quality Another feather and down duvet, this one has a summer tog weight of 4.5, making it perfect for those hot sweaty evenings. It is used by high-end hotels such as Claridge’s and luxury retreats such as Lime Wood and The Pig Hotels, and the fill content in the savoy combines the structure of a feather duvet with the softness of a down hotel-quality cover. We loved the exterior, which has a 233 thread count, but also the soft clusters of feather and down, which can be felt as you snuggle up into your slumber. Light and breathable enough to not make you feel weighed down as you sleep, but snug enough to give a feel of comfort, it’s perfect for a hot night, but we also found it warm enough for slightly cooler nights too. Buy now £ 93 , Tielleloveluxury.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dusk mulberry silk duvet Best: Thinnest duvet One of the thinnest and most comfortable duvets we tested, this is a great lightweight option at 4.5 tog. We loved the pockets, which were incredibly flat, but also had a comforting feel to them. Made from completely natural fibres, the duvet is a perfect choice for thosewho are looking for a non-feather option, butstill want a premium feel. Encased in 300 thread count 100 per cent cotton, the duvet felt very breathable on a hot evening. This summer version can also be fastened to its 7.5 tog duvet when the seasons change. A little pricy for such a thin duvet, the quality of the material makes up for it. Buy now £ 105 , Dusk.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The French Bedroom Company down feel luxury duvet Best: For colder summer evenings With a tog rating of 10.5, this is not the lightest of duvets, but it makes up for it in luxury. With a quality microfibre filling, ideal for allergy sufferers, it has an extremely soft down-like feel. It has a hotel-style luxury to it, and arrived in luxurious packaging, while its super-king format was true to size and fit our bed perfectly. We loved the outside of the duvet, which had piped satin edges and kept out any cold spots while we slept, and it also had a soft 230 thread count 100 per cent cotton cover. We slept like normal under the duvet, but think we may struggle with much warmer nights, because of its higher tog count. Buy now £ 65 , Frenchbedroomcompany.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dunelm dorma Hungarian goose down 4.5 tog duvet Best: For an afternoon nap With 70 per cent Hungarian goose down and 30 per cent feather, this was one of the fluffiest and softest duvets we tried. With a 4.5 tog rating it was light without being too thin and gave our bed some life. The feathers could be felt in the duvet but never once irritated us – instead, it was a breathable covering that prevented any drafts or cold spots. The exterior of the 300 thread count duvet is made from 100 per cent cotton jacquard, which felt silky smooth, and the whole thing is machine washable and tumble dryer safe. At less than £100 for a single duvet, it’s a great price for such high-quality materials and even kept us cool while we had an afternoon nap. Buy now £ 95 , Dunelm.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Homescapes luxury hotel quality super microfibre all seasons duvet Best: For all seasons If you don’t want to splash out on two duvets, then this is a perfect alternative as it comes as two separate pieces, a fine 4.5 tog that is ideal for summer use and a medium 9 tog, for the spring and autumn months. In the winter months, they can then be joined using press studs to create a thick 13.5 tog duvet. Together they provided one of the snuggest duvets we’ve experienced, while when it became warmer, we loved the lightness of the 4.5 tog duvet. The duvets are made from hotel-quality microfibre – a synthetic alternative to natural down, with hypoallergenic properties, so perfect for anyone who suffers from sensitive skin or allergies. The most impressive part of the duvets was the box stitching – with some duvets the filling started to move around, but this made sure there were no cold spots while we slept – and even in warmer conditions we woke up feeling refreshed and well rested. For two duvets in one, we think the quality is priceless. Buy now £ 44.99 , Homescapesonline.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Wilko microfibre king size duvet 4.5 tog Best: For balmy nights The cheapest duvet we tested, we loved how thin it was – and know it would be perfect on one of the balmier nights we may have this summer – especially if you wanted a very light cover over you. With a tog of 4.5 it’s made with a microfibre cover, which felt silky soft against our skin, while the polyester filling was very light. The only downside was pockets of air it let in at night, which left us feeling a little chilly on colder nights. Machine washable at 40C, it is the perfect lightweight duvet if you don’t have a huge budget and want to keep cool, but covered, on a hot evening. Buy now £ 12 , Wilko.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Simba hybrid duvet Best: Environmentally friendly duvet Just the way that this duvet is made will help you sleep better – the hypoallergenic filling is developed from recycled PET bottles and the whole product is manufactured with energy from certified renewable sources. As well as being eco-friendly, it’s also vegan-friendly, and is perfect at regulating your temperature – whether you are too cold or too warm. Not as smooth on the exterior as some of the other duvets we tested, it had a slight crinkle to it, but we loved how well we slept with its Egyptian cotton draped over us – calm and cool. The duvet, which is incredibly light, is also made with “stratos technology” – a space-inspired active temperature regulation system. It cooled us down on warmer nights and warmed us up on chillier nights – perfect for fluctuating weather conditions. Buy now £ 119 , Simbasleep.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Summer-weight duvets We were blown away by Emma’s cloud duvet , which really did make us feel like we were sleeping with a white, weightless fluffy cloud in the sky. It was plump enough to feel snug, but light enough to not feel suffocated on a summer evening. The microfibre filling means it’s great for allergy sufferers and its exterior would be soft and luxurious to have on the bed without a cover – especially when it’s too hot. A double duvet at £129, may sound expensive but we think it’s a great investment for your future sleep schedule – especially in the summer months. Voucher codes For offers on homewares and discounts on bedding, try the links below: AO discount codes

Very discount codes If you’re struggling to get a good’s night kip at the moment, here’s our guide to the best sleep aids

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.