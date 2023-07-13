Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s a fact of life that we need good-quality sleep to function. One of the best ways to guarantee yourself a good night’s sleep is to have an optimal sleep environment. As well as mattresses, beds and pillows, a duvet has a huge part to play in how well you sleep. But there are an astronomical amount of duvets on the market – so how do you find the best? We’re here to help.

The price of duvets ranges wildly, starting from around £20 up to fairly eye watering amounts of money. The main thing that’s going to affect price is the fibres used in the duvet. We’ll drill down into the pros and cons of the fibres later, but synthetic fibres tend to be a whole lot cheaper than natural fills.

Natural fills isn’t just goose and duck down, by the way. Although the pricey feather duvets are often considered most premium as they can be fantastic insulators, keeping you just the right temperature at night, there are other natural fibre options. Wool duvets are a big deal – for good reason. Wool is hypoallergenic, fire retardant and it’s traceable. There are also vegan fibres such as bamboo and tencell lyocell, which is made from wood pulp.

Synthetic fibres can be a budget friendly option, and we’re seeing more and more duvets using recycled fillings. These are more often than not made from recycled PET bottles, which means they’re a relatively eco-friendly choice. Synthetic fibres are great for allergy sufferers as they tend to repel nasties, and they can be machine washed and tumble dried to really get rid of those allergens. But some synthetic fibres can be a bit sweatier and less durable.

Tog ratings on duvets should be consulted. The lower the tog, the less warm it is – this often translates as thinner in loft (thickness) too, but not always. Low togs such as 4.5 are great for summer months, providing some snugness without the sweat. Then duvets tend to range up to 10.5 tog, which are great for cold nights. There are also all-season duvets, which are two different tog duvets that can be clipped together to create your perfect thickness for the weather.

How we tested

We tested duvets during a chillier than normal spring, into a very warm summer. This gave us a good idea of what duvets were right for every season. How did we test? We put in the hard graft of sleeping for hours on end. What we were looking for were good-quality duvets for the price. We wanted duvets that didn’t make us feel like we were roasting alive, but kept us just the right side of toasty. Around a month was spent weighing up togs, price points, fillings and casing fibres to find the very best duvets on the market.

We tested them during spring and into a very warm summer (Zoë Phillimore)

The best duvets for 2023 are: