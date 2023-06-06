Simba hybrid luxe mattress design and features

Like all Simba mattresses, the hybrid luxe arrived rolled up inside a box. While being heavy to manoeuvre, we managed to hoist the mattress onto our bed and leave it in place for a few hours to increase to full size.

Our first impression after unwrapping the mattress was its impressive height, which is 31cm. We sampled the double size and did find our standard sheet a bit snug, but on the other hand this depth immediately made the hybrid luxe look substantial when placed on our bed base. We liked the grandeur it added to our sleeping space, and we thought this reflected the premium price point too

Make no mistake, the Simba hybrid luxe has the appearance of a robust, hard-wearing mattress. The reason for that is Simba’s hybrid luxe mattress has a whopping 11 layers, including a foam base element made using recycled fibres which is a new addition compared to its previous incarnation. This updated layer sits just above the supportive grey base and has been created with minimising foam waste in mind.

Meanwhile, its other components include a bamboo and wool layer, and these materials are renowned for offering temperature regulation. Therefore, they help support cosiness in winter and coolness during the warmer months. This sits above an open-cell foam section, and both of these layers are there to offer breathability, which can often be something that is lacking in standard memory foam mattresses.

Below this there are two layers totalling 14,000 titanium springs for support, an additional foam layer, a carbon steel layer comprising 1,000 springs and a subsequent barrel spring layer. The clever way these springs have been positioned means they don’t dig in as you roll over in bed, but they do help contribute to an overall level of firmness and support.

Finally, on top of the mattress there is an anti-allergy cover layer which is quilted, feels super soft to touch and offered supreme comfort without squishiness when we lay in bed. It’s worth knowing that the top cover can be removed for washing so you can keep this top layer clean too.

Simba hybrid luxe mattress comfort

The hybrid luxe mattress hits that sweet spot between medium comfort and firm support. As well as appreciating its luxurious depth, we found that the mattress felt fresh to sleep on, thanks to its combination of breathable and temperature-regulating materials. Plus, our tester is prone to joint pain and noted that their back and hips were well supported while lying in bed. Because of this, it is a great mattress for back and side sleepers.

While we’ve noticed a slight sink when resting on the mattress at first, this is a welcome and subtle element, rather than an annoying sag, because the combination of layers simultaneously holds up a level of firmness underneath.

Throughout our entire testing time, we’ve found the mattress to be supremely comfy and sumptuously supportive. In fact, we have noticed that the Simba hybrid luxe mattress has contributed to an increased feeling of restfulness at bedtime and this in turn has helped us sleep better.