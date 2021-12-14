These days, a luxury eye mask is considered a solid pillar of a good night’s sleep. Blocking out light, keeping you feeling cosy and comforted, and also adding a stylish new dimension to your nightwear, the humble eye mask has come a long way in recent years to become a modern hero of the bedroom.

But with so many available to buy, it can feel like a tall order to pick just one that will both work effectively and look cool while also standing the test of time. Luckily, we tested out some of the very best around to come up with this shortlist of the best eye masks for sleeping, ever.

We’ve determined the following seven to be the best of the bunch; buying any one of these should, we hope, result in you scoring those much-coveted eight hours of sleep a night.

How we tested

To effectively review each eye mask, our writer wore each for a minimum of two nights at a time to get a full feel for the product. We were looking for style as well as substance, with design and fabric both important. Of course, we also concentrated on the ability of each mask to block out light.

Read more:

The best eye masks for 2021 are:

Best overall – The Drowsy silk sleep mask: £59.95, Thedrowsysleepco.com

– The Drowsy silk sleep mask: £59.95, Thedrowsysleepco.com Best for a contoured effect – Slip contour eyelash eye mask: £55, Anthropologie.com

– Slip contour eyelash eye mask: £55, Anthropologie.com Best heated eye mask – Spacemasks masks: £15, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Spacemasks masks: £15, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best luxury cashmere option – Ven Store cashmere eye mask: £30, Ven-store.com

– Ven Store cashmere eye mask: £30, Ven-store.com Best fun print – Desmond & Dempsey bocas print blue mask: £20, Desmondanddempsey.com

– Desmond & Dempsey bocas print blue mask: £20, Desmondanddempsey.com Best weighted mask – Kitsch the lavender weighted satin eye mask: £19, Mykitsch.com

– Kitsch the lavender weighted satin eye mask: £19, Mykitsch.com Best for knitted cosiness – Cashmere sock and eye mask bundle: £108, Freepeople.com

The Drowsy silk sleep mask Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Our reviewer has always sworn by Drowsy’s silk mask, which may be pricey but is oh so worth it for a perfect night’s sleep. Super soft and smooth, with a cushiony section across the eyes, this is the mask to wear if you usually hate eye masks. It is available in seven gorgeous shades, is completely washable, and has blackout properties that mean not even the brightest of lights will creep in. Plus, the adjustable velcro strap means the fit will be just right. Hard to beat, in our humble opinion. Buy now £ 59.95 , Thedrowsysleepco.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Slip contour eyelash eye mask Best: For a contoured effect Rating: 9/10 If you prefer an eye mask that doesn’t cling to the lashes, a contoured design will be the best for you, and this one by Slip is top tier. Slip is known for its silk pillowcases and hair accessories, and its comfortable eye masks are of the exact same high quality, meaning you can trust in them for a solid eight hours plus. The only slight downside is the strap; if it were a little wider or adjustable, it would be perfect. Another one that’s a little pricey, but absolutely worth forking out the extra cash for. Buy now £ 55 , Anthropologie.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Spacemasks masks Best: Heated eye mask Rating: 8/10 Ideal for cold nights and stress headaches, you can’t beat a heated eye mask, and Spacemasks dominates the market here in the UK. The masks are air-activated, meaning when you open them and pop them onto your face, they will instantly heat up, offering a comforting, warming treat for the senses. While these may not be preferable for everyday wear (they’re single use, after all), they are glorious for an extra-special treat, or for when you’re feeling particularly ropey. Pack them for your next long haul flight. Buy now £ 15 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ven Store cashmere eye mask Best: Luxury cashmere option Rating: 9/10 The epitome of luxury? A cashmere eye mask, of course. And this one by Ven Store, founded by former fashion editor Charlotte Lewis, is hard to beat. The design is backed with cotton cashmere that is soothing for the eyes and helps to keep things extra dark, meaning it’s both chic and practical. The eye mask comes in three different colours (grey, navy, and charcoal), and we now consider it an overnight (or in-flight) essential. Buy now £ 30 , Ven-store.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Desmond & Dempsey bocas print blue mask Best: Fun print Rating: 8/10 If you’d like a bold design to match with your other stylish nightwear, head to Desmond & Dempsey, where the prints galore are a feast for the eyes. This one was inspired by the Panaman region of Bocas del Toro, and is sure to transport you to warmer climates and happier times at a single glance. But fear not; the mask is not just pretty but also practical, blocking out light and helping you to sleep soundly. It’s made from a soft cotton material so is not as luxurious as certain other designs, but is a great alternative if you tend not to like the slip of silk or warmth of cashmere and wool. Buy now £ 20 , Desmondanddempsey.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Kitsch the lavender weighted satin eye mask Best: Weighted mask Rating: 7.5/10 We all know about the allure of the innovative weighted blanket, but what about the weighted eye mask? This is a must-try, with a comforting heavy feel that will help you relax, and a soothing lavender scent to calm the senses. Those who tend to steer clear of traditional masks that can feel a little claustrophobic will want to give this one a miss, but for anybody who likes to be coddled, it’s the ultimate choice. Buy now £ 20.29 , mykitsch.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cashmere sock and eye mask bundle Best: For knitted cosiness Rating: 8/10 Want to really treat yourself? Why not pick up this cashmere duo by Free People, which will keep both your feet warm and your room dark at night. The mask is super soft and comes in a jewel-blue hue, which will look gorgeous laying on your pillow after you make your bed. The mask is a little smaller than some, meaning it may not be ideal for those who like a looser fit, but combined with the cosy and cool socks, you can’t beat this cute duo — it would be especially lovely as a luxurious gift. Buy now £ 108 , Freepeople.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.