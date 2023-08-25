Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to finding the best gift for her, the options really are endless, which can make the search for the perfect present decidedly difficult. It needn’t be, though. She’s sure to be over the moon with anything you give her (particularly if you’re taking our advice).

To help make the present-buying quest a little easier, this gift guide is filled with a range of showstopping ideas. All bases and budgets are covered. Whether you’re shopping for a small trinket, a gift that comes in at less than £50 or a grand gesture, it’s here where you’ll find all the inspiration you need.

On the lookout for something for a house-proud individual? An affordable print will brighten up their living room, while a diffuser is bound to be an instant hit. As for those with a sweet tooth, Crème cookies will go down a treat and Hotel Chocolat’s velvetiser will be the gift that keeps on giving. Jewellery is also an easy win, with Astrid & Miyu and Astley Clarke affordable brands to turn to. Even the notoriously difficult woman to buy for will be catered for. You’re welcome.

How we tested

Compiling a round-up of the best gifts for her is no mean feat, which is why we enlisted the help of the entire IndyBest team, asking them to put forward their ideas for what they think makes a great gift. For each item to make the cut, we considered price, quality and how we’d feel if we unwrapped each one. Keep scrolling for our treasure trove of gifts, each one is as special as the last.

The best gifts for her 2023 are: