42 best gifts for her that she will love, from jewellery to skincare

Looking for present ideas for the woman in your life? This gift guide has you covered

Eva Waite-Taylor
Friday 25 August 2023 14:37
Whether you're looking for jewellery, a blow-the-budget gift or something affordable, it's here where you'll find all this and more

Whether you’re looking for jewellery, a blow-the-budget gift or something affordable, it’s here where you’ll find all this and more

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

When it comes to finding the best gift for her, the options really are endless, which can make the search for the perfect present decidedly difficult. It needn’t be, though. She’s sure to be over the moon with anything you give her (particularly if you’re taking our advice).

To help make the present-buying quest a little easier, this gift guide is filled with a range of showstopping ideas. All bases and budgets are covered. Whether you’re shopping for a small trinket, a gift that comes in at less than £50 or a grand gesture, it’s here where you’ll find all the inspiration you need.

On the lookout for something for a house-proud individual? An affordable print will brighten up their living room, while a diffuser is bound to be an instant hit. As for those with a sweet tooth, Crème cookies will go down a treat and Hotel Chocolat’s velvetiser will be the gift that keeps on giving. Jewellery is also an easy win, with Astrid & Miyu and Astley Clarke affordable brands to turn to. Even the notoriously difficult woman to buy for will be catered for. You’re welcome.

How we tested

Compiling a round-up of the best gifts for her is no mean feat, which is why we enlisted the help of the entire IndyBest team, asking them to put forward their ideas for what they think makes a great gift. For each item to make the cut, we considered price, quality and how we’d feel if we unwrapped each one. Keep scrolling for our treasure trove of gifts, each one is as special as the last.

The best gifts for her 2023 are:

  • Best fail-safe jewellery piece – Astrid & Miyu rope chain bracelet: £60, Astridandmiyu.com
  • Best blow-the-budget gift – Dyson airwrap multi-styler complete long: £479.99, Boots.com
  • Best foodie gift – Crème London cookies: £24, Cremelondon.com
  • Best luxury gift on a budget – Chanel the nail file: £30, Chanel.com
  • Best fragrance – Jo Malone wood sage and sea salt cologne, 50ml: £82, Lookfantastic.com

Astrid & Miyu rope chain bracelet

  • Best: Fail-safe jewellery piece

If the woman in your life has asked for jewellery, the options really are endless. If they’ve given you little guidance, when it comes to choosing something, we’d recommend opting for a simple piece that they will wear every day. And you really can’t go wrong with Astrid & Miyu’s rope bracelet. It’s got a nice thickness to it, yet still feels dainty and looks lovely when worn alone, but equally as nice when stacked with other bracelets – particularly the brand’s bold tennis bracelet (£85, Astridandmiyu.com). Despite coming in at just £60, it looks far more expensive and will be a piece that she will cherish. When ordering, don’t forget to bear in mind whether they’re a gold or silver wearer.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best online jewellery shops

Continue reading...

Nephthys Illustrated le homard print

  • Best: Affordable print

You’ve likely seen Nephthys Foster’s unique prints all over your Instagram feeds, and the designs are sure to bring joy to someone unwrapping them. The independent illustrator has a distinctive style that favours colour, bold motifs and typography, from a “pasta party” range to cocktail designs. This print features a lobster and lemons set on a blue checkerboard background with blue typography. It’s sure to add character to your giftee’s walls. It’s available in A4, A3, A2 and A1 sizes, and the crisp print really pops in a matching red frame (find one from £9.95, Amazon.co.uk). If you’re after an affordable gift for the interior lover in your life, Nephthys Foster’s website has a print for every taste.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best affordable prints under £100

Continue reading...

Dyson airwrap multi-styler complete long

  • Best: Blow-the-budget gift

Needing little introduction, Dyson’s hair tools are some of the most coveted beauty buys around. Yes, it’s expensive, but the airwrap multi-styler is a cult classic for good reason, and any beauty buff would delight in receiving one.

Drying, smoothing, curling and styling simultaneously, the airwrap will streamline their haircare regime by recreating the salon experience at home. The company’s focus on reducing heat damage means the airwrap uses Dyson’s signature coanda airflow.

Nifty features make the airwrap a breeze to use. Firstly, there’s the ability to change the airflow of the barrels for each side of your hair with the flick of a switch, while the coanda smoothing dryer attachment is excellent at taming frizz and flyaways. The dryer (which can easily replace an existing hair dryer) is joined by two different size barrels for tight or looser curls, and a soft and firm smoothing brush (the former is best for thinner hair while the latter is designed for thicker hair). There’s also a round volumising brush that dries and adds volume to hair. With a sleek soft fabric storage case, it feels truly luxe. It is a real investment, but this gift will blow all others out of the water.

Read the full Dyson airwrap multi-styler review

Continue reading...

Rhode skincare set

  • Best: For fans of Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber’s skincare brand rhode made its UK debut in May, and it has gone down a storm. With a focus on well-formulated products that help to achieve glowy skin, it’s become so popular, its products keep selling out. If the woman in your life has been keen to give the skincare staples a try, this full rhode kit is a great gift. It includes the barrier cream and the peptide glazing fluid, both of which helped us to achieve a glowy, glazed skin finish. The hugely popular peptide lip treatment is included, too. The hype is real, and it’s justified, so this gift set is bound to make her Christmas.

Read the full rhode skincare review

Continue reading...

ESPA home Oxford edge silk pillowcase

  • Best: For beauty sleep

Not only does ESPA’s silk pillowcase encourage a sounder night’s sleep, but both skin and hair reap the benefits of the luxurious design. Made from 100 per cent 22 momme silk, the breathable, durable and soft case keeps you cool while being hydrating against the skin. Silk pillowcases are said to be great at improving the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, while the silky outer also keeps your hair in place and protects against breakage (goodbye, flyaways). Better still, natural silk is antibacterial and hypoallergenic, making this pillowcase a stellar gift for someone with sensitive skin. The glossy finish of ESPA’s pillowcase is elevated by the minimalist logo in the right-hand corner, with the envelope-style design slipping easily over pillows.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best silk pillowcases

Continue reading...

Stanley quencher H2.0 flowstate tumbler

  • Best: Viral gift

Stanley quencher cups are the unlikely product to have the internet in a furore. Selling out more than four times since launching in the UK earlier this year, the reusable water bottles boast a 1.2l capacity, an array of pastel-hued finishes and can keep water chilled for up to 11 hours (or two days when iced). Boosting our daily water intake while working from home, and complete with a handy car cup, ergonomic handle and straw for easy sipping, the Stanley only falls short in its portability, as it’s not fully leakproof. Whether you opt for the rose quartz, chambray or sage green colourway, just make sure you’ve signed up for restock notifications, as these cups sell out fast.

Read the full Stanley quencher H2.0 flowstate tumbler review

Continue reading...

Hello Klean hard water shampoo and conditioner

  • Best: Shampoo and conditioner

Dragons’ Den fans might already be familiar with Hello Klean after it won the backing of Steven Bartlett in the latest season of the show. The beauty brand is devoted entirely to combatting the effects of hard water with high mineral content on our hair and skin, a persistent problem in Southeast England. With Hello Klean’s shampoo and conditioner set, our hair went from straw dry to bouncy, soft and looking healthy.

There is significantly less breakage, and it makes our hair smell fresh and minty, too. The shampoo has a black consistency but lathers into foamy white bubbles when we scrub it in, with a second pump of the hard water conditioner ensuring our hair stayed soft. A big game-changer for those with dry hair and skin.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best vegan shampoos and conditioners

Continue reading...

Apple AirPods pro 2

  • Best: Wireless earbuds

Apple’s AirPods need no introduction. Once the butt of numerous jokes, now you can’t walk a few metres without seeing the white stems hanging out of someone’s ears. And for good reason – they’re some of the best wireless earbuds we’ve ever tested. With excellent active noise cancellation and transparency modes, these offer a super simplistic way of increasing and decreasing the volume on the earbud itself, and a wireless charging case. The current generation model even has a speaker on the underside, so you can find it if it ever gets lost.

In the autumn, Apple is updating the AirPods again, making them even more worthwhile. Listeners will get adaptive noise cancellation, so the level of sound filtering through the earbuds will shift depending on your environment. Apple will roll out a new feature called personal listening as well, which will lower the volume when you’re having a conversation and boost the sound of the person you’re chatting to. Excellent new features just in time for Christmas.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best wireless earbuds

Continue reading...

Chilly’s water bottle series 2, 500ml

  • Best: Reusable water bottle

Chilly’s water bottles are a cult favourite for a reason. They’re stylish, keep our drinks cool (or hot) for hours on end, and never leak. Featuring a loop handle in a range of wicked designs, with a comfortable textured steel material, Chilly’s bottle is easy to grip and looks the part in the office and at the gym. Plus, the lip is just the right size for sipping. We did find that sometimes the anti-microbial neck came off when we just wanted to unscrew the lid, but that’s just a slight niggle, considering it kept our water fresh and clean for longer. The rubber grip on the bottom is a handy little design feature, too.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best reusable water bottles

Continue reading...

Dock & Bay towel

  • Best: Travel gift for her

This is an excellent – and incredibly practical – gift for anyone who travels frequently or spends time swimming and at the beach. Dock & Bay towels not only come in a range of fun and stylish stripy designs, but they also pack away into an impressively small bag, so are ideal for popping in your suitcase or backpack. Compared with bulky, heavy towels that need to be hung over balconies or bathroom racks for hours, these have been designed to dry quickly and don’t harbour any damp or musty smells. The option for personalisation is a nice touch, too. Even better, Dock & Bay is committed to helping the planet – and has taken meaningful steps to these ends. All products are made from 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles, the shipping packaging is fully biodegradable, and the brand supports charities such as Stonewall and The Red Cross.

Continue reading...

Our Place perfect pot

  • Best: For home cooks

Our Place’s practical yet aesthetically pleasing range of pans, pots and dinnerware make stellar gifts for foodies. New to the family, the brand’s perfect pot features an eight-in-one design, 5.2l capacity and non-stick ceramic coating for all your culinary needs. From boiling, baking and frying to roasting, braising, straining, serving and storing, the lucky giftee will be able to rustle up everything from pasta dishes and stews to casseroles and roasted vegetables. There’s a colour to suit everyone, from pink-hued spice and baby blue to sage green and bold rosa. Just as good for display as it is for dinnertime, home cooks would be charmed to receive a perfect pot.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best saucepan sets

Continue reading...

The White Company Seychelles diffuser

  • Best: Diffuser

Scents can be quite personal, so picking a candle, diffuser or perfume is often a little tricky. But it’s hard to go wrong with The White Company’s popular Seychelles scent. It’s light, fresh and subtle, with notes of bergamot, amber and vanilla, so a good choice if you’re not sure of your recipient’s exact personal taste. The diffuser is strong enough to fill a room, without being overpowering, and should last for around three months, although, we found this to be a conservative estimate. The White Company’s Seychelles collection also includes a hand wash, lip balm, a luxurious-looking hamper and some beautifully packaged candles, all of which make gorgeous gifts.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best diffusers

Continue reading...

Hoka sky quilt jacket

  • Best: Practical gift

Better known for its super-springy shoes, Hoka’s apparel is often overlooked, but the running gear makes great gifts for fitness fanatics as the products are both attractive and technical. The sky quilt jacket comes in an attractive green colour and is lightweight yet toasty warm, making it an excellent choice for running in the elements or just popping out to the pub. Although it’s stylish enough for casual wear, the jacket doesn’t scrimp on technical features. The brand’s signature insulation traps heat while allowing freedom of movement, which makes it excellent for hiking or working out. It also tucks away conveniently into a compact bag, so is ideal for travelling.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best running jackets for women

Continue reading...

Crème London cookies

  • Best: Foodie gift

Edible treats always go down a storm. If your recipient has a sweet tooth, these New York-inspired cookies are a must. Made by London-based dessert shop Crème, these aren’t your bog-standard bakes. Oh no, these ones are seriously thick, come packed with chocolate chunks and have a soft, gooey centre that makes it near impossible not to finish the whole box in one sitting. Plus, there are four delicious flavours to choose from: milk chocolate, white chocolate miso, banana dark chocolate (our personal favourite) and vegan double chocolate.

Ideal for those who live near and far, you can order online and choose to either collect the cookies from the brand’s Soho store or get them delivered direct to your loved one’s door, where they’ll arrive housed in a lovely pink box. For a personal touch, you can also include a note with your order, ensuring you get full credit for sending such a delicious present.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best chocolate subscription boxes

Continue reading...

Escentric Molecules molecule 01

  • Best: For gifting a new scent

A new fragrance is always well received, especially when it smells as good as this. Courtesy of German perfumery Escentric Molecules, molecule 01 is unlike any other scent, as it works in sync with each individual wearer’s natural pheromones to create a totally unique aroma, making it ideal for gifting. Subtle yet instantly identifiable, it’s guaranteed to attract compliments (we’re often collared by passers-by wanting to know what perfume we’ve got on) and, while the fragrance is hard to define, our best description would be a fresh, light and sultry musk. Long-lasting and timeless, there’s a reason this perfume has cult appeal.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best perfumes

Continue reading...

The North Face glacier fleece

  • Best: Fleece for her

We love The North Face fleeces in pretty much all their styles, but the classic glacier is our top choice for gifting, as it’s simple, super soft and surprisingly affordable for the brand. At its full price of £60, it is already very decently priced, but currently reduced by half to £30 in most colours, it’s a real bargain. We’re fans of the lupine and light grey heather shades, but the fleece is also on sale in the classic black, white, navy and khaki stone. It’s ideal for hiking and wintry days out (you can throw a shell jacket over the top when it rains), or for simply snuggling up at home on cold evenings.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best fleeces

Continue reading...

Astley Clarke silver celestial linia small hoop earrings

  • Best: Earrings

The ultimate staple accessory, hoop earrings are a great addition to any woman’s jewellery box and, while we own several sets, this pair from Astley Clarke is one of our favourites. Measuring 18mm, they’re the perfect size for everyday wear but, thanks to the luxurious ridged textural detailing, they work just as well for special occasions, too. Crafted from solid sterling silver, the dainty design makes a subtle statement and we really like how secure they feel, thanks to the sturdy click closure. If silver isn’t your recipient’s metal of choice, fear not, as the linia earrings also come in yellow and rose gold.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best hoop earrings

Continue reading...

Whistles Bibi crossbody bag

  • Best: For fashionistas

It is nigh on impossible to go wrong with a black crossbody bag, particularly when it’s from Whistles – a brand you’re guaranteed to find in any well-dressed woman’s wardrobe. An easy-to-wear style, the Bibi lends a polished finish to practically any look, thanks to its soft leather outer, and we love the flash of shiny silver hardware detailing. An ideal size, it doesn’t feel too cumbersome, yet there’s plenty of room for all your essentials – we managed to fit a mobile, cardholder, small make-up bag, keys and perfume inside with room to spare. Plus, there’s a handy second compartment that flaps over the front, which is great for keeping your things separate and easy to find. If the black colourway doesn’t appeal, there are 11 others to choose from – we’ll take the lot, please.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best vegan handbags

Continue reading...

No7 future renew eye serum

  • Best: Anti-ageing skincare

Who wouldn’t want the gift of youthful-looking skin? The delicate area around our eyes is one of the first giveaways of age, and it’s never too early – or too late – to start taking care of it. The No7 eye serum is a powerful way for 20-somethings to protect their peepers from the environmental aggressors that cause lines and wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and niacinamide will infuse the skin with moisture and protect the skin’s barrier.

What makes this serum stand out from most is its ability to repair damaged skin. During testing, we found laughter lines looked less noticeable within a week of daily use, while skin looked brighter and more radiant. Boots says this is down to pepticology, No7’s new and exclusive peptide technology developed by world-leading scientists. We say thank you to Boots for bringing us an eye serum that works better than most for less than £25.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best eye creams

Continue reading...

Molton Brown jasmine and sun rose eau de toilette gift set

  • Best: Gift set

Warm, fruity and luxurious, the exotic jasmine flower is used in some of the fragrance world’s sexiest scents. The flower thrives in warm, tropical destinations, radiating a serene, sensual aroma beneath the sun’s rays. Here, tropical holidays and floral bloom have been bottled up in the form of this body wash and eau de toilette. The bath and body wash made our bathroom smell beautiful long after we’d left the shower, and it lingered for ages on the skin. But it was the eau de toilette that really made us feel like a goddess. The set comes packaged in an elegant gift box, so you wouldn’t need to waste time or effort wrapping it up.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best perfumes

Continue reading...

Hotel Chocolat the velvetiser

  • Best: Chocolate gift

Curling up with a hot chocolate on the sofa while it’s too cold and dark to go outside is an instant mood booster. If you want to make the woman in your life smile, the velvetiser is a gift that keeps on giving. It’s a compact, space-saving appliance that makes rich, luxurious and velvety smooth hot chocolate in less than three minutes, all at the touch of a button.

By simultaneously heating and whisking the milk and hot chocolate together, it creates a homogenous, silky-smooth mixture with a frothy top. All we had to do to make the best hot chocolate we’ve ever tasted in our life was pop the whisk inside, add milk up to the line indicated, and add a sachet of chocolate. Then, it’s just a case of placing it on the included mains-powered base and pressing the large power button on the side. It’s available in copper, white and black, and will suit all kitchen schemes.

Read the full Hotel Chocolat velvetiser review

Continue reading...

Headspace subscription

  • Best: For mindfulness

The leading mindfulness app is a great tool for guided meditation and managing stress. Narrated by a team of caramel-voiced hosts – whose soft-spoken delivery is fine-tuned to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up – Headspace offers a range of expert-led programmes around improving health and happiness. A particularly great gift for someone who leads a busy life.

We particularly enjoy the “sleep casts”, short audiobooks designed to help you fall asleep. It includes one story about being a passenger in a car on a rainy night, driving into a forest. We don’t know how it ends.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best mindfulness apps

Continue reading...

Fitbit luxe fitness tracker

  • Best: For fitness fanatics

If you’re buying a gift for someone you know wants to track their fitness and activity levels throughout the day but doesn’t want to mess around with a full-blown smartwatch, the thin and lightweight Fitbit luxe can do just that. It’s a touch more fashionable than the usual sporty fitness trackers, and it counts steps, heart rate, workout intensity, sleep and more.

The Fitbit app is our favourite of the health apps, and, while you do need to pay to unlock some of the cooler features such as personalised insights, the tracker comes with a free six-month trial included.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best Fitbits

Continue reading...

Oodie avocado wearable hooded blanket

  • Best: For being cosy

When it comes to sartorial choices providing comfort, cosiness and warmth, it’s fair to say hooded blankets are unmatched. Hailing from one of the leading brands is the oodie, a vegan and cruelty-free throw characterised by its super oversized fit and thick, blanket-like design that comes lined with impossibly sumptuous sherpa fleece.

The addition of the hood offers that extra level of cosiness while the sleeves are far more practical (and far less annoying) than wearing an actual blanket around the house to keep warm.

A brilliant present for anyone who loves to hunker down or especially feels the cold, there are also ample designs to make the present feel more personal to them, from avocado-covered options to bright pink Barbie prints and plain colourways.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best blanket hoodies

Continue reading...

Clinique almost lipstick black honey

  • Best: For fans of low-maintenance make-up

We were tempted to try Clinique’s almost lipstick black honey when it started doing the rounds on TikTok, despite the fact it had already been a cult classic long before the social media hype, with the colour first launched by Clinique in 1971.

It’s designed for all skin tones and has a sheer, buildable finish with a subtle gloss to it that has easily made it our tester’s favourite low-maintenance lip colour. Looking slightly different depending on the wearer, owing to the pigment marrying with the colour of their lips, we also found it a less drying alternative to lipstick for everyday use, applied over lip balm and even used to create a cream blush-effect flush on our cheeks.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best liquid lipsticks

Continue reading...

Stripe & Stare long pyjama set

  • Best: Pyjamas

These pyjamas are so soft, breathable and lightweight, they feel as though they’re hardly there. There is a range of different colours and patterns to choose from – think floral and a midnight blue – should you think the stripy pink pair we tried won’t float your giftee’s boat, while the stretchy material and (very) stretchy waistband made these supremely comfortable. What’s more, the brand says it will plant one tree for every order made, so you can feel even more pleased about your purchase.

Continue reading...

The Flat Lay Co London velvet make-up bag

  • Best: Pracitcal beauty gift

Where many other make-up bags fall short, this cleverly designed pouch presents you with all your make-up simultaneously, so your giftee won’t need to waste any time combing through their bag for that one elusive eyeliner when they’re in a rush. It does this by opening up completely and then laying down flat, so products can fan out, doubling up as a make-up mat in the process, for touching up on the go.

There are eight bands inside the bag, to hold brushes in place; a zipped pocket on the inside, and two larger pockets on the outside, so there’s room for smaller products, and we liked how Velcro can be used to hold the bag in a more upright position. Practicality aside, it also looks lovely in the sage green colour we chose, and it boasts a luxe feel, thanks to the smooth velvet finish.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best make-up bags

Continue reading...

Chanel the nail file

  • Best: Luxury gift on a budget

This little gift is extravagant, luxurious and, of course, from Chanel, meaning any luxury fashion fan is sure to fall in love with it. While £30 may seem steep for a nail file, it’s actually one of the lowest-priced picks from the label and is sure to last for a very long time, whether your lucky recipient is an at-home mani master or just likes to keep on top of their nails in between appointments.

The bright and bold shades give off a sweet-shop-style vibe and it’s small enough to pop in your bag for day-to-day use. We’re dubbing it as one of the best gifts to get your group of girl friends, especially since each one could receive a different colour, and you can even add a gift note and two samples when ordering online.

Continue reading...

e.l.f. O face satin lipstick

  • Best: For lipstick-lovers

We’ve raved about the e.l.f. O face satin lipstick before, as our beauty writer dubbed it their best bargain beauty buy. Coming in at less than £10, it’s cheap, cheerful and will work really well as a lower-priced pick. We’re confident it will really wow even the hardest-to-please make-up fans, thanks to a strong pigment and long-lasting shade. Plus, there are more than 20 different colours to choose from, to suit every skin tone, type and style.

Continue reading...

Self(ish) Company mango mantra soy candle

  • Best: Small-brand gift

Christmas can be a great time to shop small and support local sellers, such as this Hertfordshire-based company. With the candles being hand-poured, vegan and made from as many UK-sourced ingredients as possible, every order makes a big difference to founder Charlie and his team, which certainly leans into the festive spirit.

This mango-scented candle is one of the strongest (yet not overpowering) ones we’ve tried, and it really brightens up the room with both its smell and appearance. While this one may be a little summery for wintertime, there are other scents such as mystic oud and lazy rhubarb that are sure to work wonders at lifting spirits when it’s cold and dark outside.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best soy wax candles

Continue reading...

Simba hybrid pillow

  • Best: For gifting comfort

A good pillow will change your life, and the Simba hybrid is among the best pillows on which you could ever hope to lay your sleepy head. It’s packed with lots and lots of tiny foam nanocubes, which you can remove or add more of, to adjust the pillow’s height and firmness, so you can get it just right. For fans of extra-firm pillows, Simba also makes a firm version of the hybrid (£159, Simbasleep.com).

For more recommendations, read our review of the best pillows

Continue reading...

Painting In The Rude IDK what’s going on print

  • Best: For art-lovers

If you’re searching for something for someone who is funny, unique and into art, Painting In The Rude could be a great place to look. Artist Annie Rob has taken unloved vintage artworks and added her own unique spin with graphic slogans that could be seen as, well, rude to some or hilarious to others.

While art can be incredibly personal and not always the easiest gift to get for someone else, if you have someone in mind for these pieces, they’re sure to absolutely love them. This print costs £145 or, for a bigger gift, you can buy an original for £250.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best affordable prints

Continue reading...

Sofia Coppola Archive 1999-2023

  • Best: Coffee-table book

Garnering a cult following for her dreamlike film-making, including movies such as Lost in Translation, The Virgin Suicides and Marie Antoinette, Sofia Coppola is a master of creating a hazy, atmospheric cinema experience. This book is an amalgamation of notes, inspiration, annotated script pages and photos snapped behind the scenes of films from 1999 right up to 2023, as she works on her Priscilla biopic. This is the most fun to pore over and savour every little detail. Any film-lover or Coppola fan will be in heaven.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best coffee-table books

Continue reading...

Fresh rose face mask

  • Best: Face mask

American brand Fresh is perfect for gifting, with simple but pretty packaging that will make an attractive addition to her skincare line-up. The rose face mask is instantly hydrating and cooling, utilising ingredients such as glycerin, hyaluronic acid and rose water for an evening of pampering. Plus, the mask has the added benefit of smelling like a rose garden.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best LED face masks

Continue reading...

Jo Malone wood sage and sea salt cologne, 50ml

  • Best: Fragrance

This award-winning scent is instantly uplifting, like a breath of winter sea air, with notes of sage, sea salt and ambrette seed. This is a super versatile and unisex fragrance that’s musky yet fresh, so will suit a range of tastes. The brand advises spritzing generously to well-moisturised skin to enhance staying power.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best Jo Malone scents

Continue reading...

Piglet in Bed cotton bedding bundle

  • Best: Bedding set

Linen pyjama and bedding brand Piglet in Bed is one of our go-to brands for sleepwear. The company focuses on linen but also makes wonderfully soft cotton bedding in a range of enticing colours. Our tester has been trying the mulberry washed percale cotton bedding and found it to be soft on the skin, and it looks great. The deep purple colour is an ideal option for cosying up as autumn turns to winter.

The other bonus is that all the cotton used is sourced in partnership with the Better Cotton Initiative, which aims to create cotton in a safe, sustainable way that benefits farmers and workers.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best linen bedding

Continue reading...

DOIY shell jewellery box

  • Best: For jewellery-lovers

This shell-shaped box makes for a sweet little decorative gift and is perfect for storing favourite pieces of jewellery and trinkets. It could even be used as a safe spot to stash car or house keys, to avoid those desperate searches around the house after they’ve been misplaced. Due to its compact size and the fact the hinge keeps the two halves firmly closed, it could also be used for taking jewellery on the go while travelling.

The deep-green velvet exterior gives the box a luxury, tactile finish (although we would say the colour isn’t quite as deep as the images on the website suggest), while the black velvet interior provides the perfect backdrop to make jewellery pop.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best jewellery boxes

Continue reading...

Missoma triangle pendant chain necklace

  • Best: Necklace

This 18-carat-gold-plated necklace features a dark-blue lapis gemstone (symbolising wisdom) and offers contemporary style without being too ‘out there’. We think it’s a great option for gifting, as it’s likely to appeal to those with modern or more traditional tastes.

The bobble chain provides extra interest, while the 56cm length means it’s ideal for stacking with other necklaces for even more impact. With friends and family having complimented us on this necklace whenever we’ve worn it, if you’re looking for a special, statement gift, this is bound to ensure smiles all round.  

Continue reading...

Herschel Supply Co retreat backpack

  • Best: Backpack

When it comes to gifting, opting for something that’s stylish and practical is sure to equal a happy recipient. Whether used for weekends away or during the morning commute, this popular backpack design from Herschel has both bases covered.

We love the retro, faux-buckle straps, which conceal magnetic fastenings, to make it quick and easy to access the bag’s contents. Measuring 43cm x 30.5cm x 14.5cm, it’s small enough to comply with some of the stingiest of airline cabin-bag allowances but we’ve been surprised by how much we’ve been able to fit inside the backpack. It even includes a padded 15in laptop sleeve.

The padded straps ensured it felt comfortable to wear while transporting our possessions to airports and hotels (though, without a waist strap, we wouldn’t want to carry it for long periods of time at full capacity) and we had plenty of room for everything we needed for a weekend break.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best backpacks

Continue reading...

Lululemon align leggings

  • Best: For yoga-lovers

Any yoga-lover will delight in unwrapping a pair of Lululemon’s align leggings on Christmas Day. The brand is known for its impressive activewear, and it’s hardly a surprise that this pair remains a bestseller. The high-rise cut means they feel supportive, and the soft fabric provides comfort during practice. While not the cheapest pair of leggings, they feel high-end and will be greatly received.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best yoga leggings

Continue reading...

Ariat heritage R toe western boot

  • Best: For fans of the Western trend

The perfect gift for anyone looking to extend the western boot trend into the new year, Ariat is known for its boots being specifically designed for working outdoors. With cushioned insoles and a variety of different toe shapes, this R-toe style tan boot is sure to look great with almost any outfit. Whether you know someone who is keen to update their festival outfits or is in need of a new pair of boots to wear every day, these Ariat boots are beautiful in design and made to last for a long, long time.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best cowboy boots

Continue reading...

14 Day Mani signature gel polish starter kit

  • Best: For at-home manicures

If the person you’re buying for is partial to getting a mani, why not gift them a solution for doing their nails themselves? Enter, the 14 Day Mani starter kit. Not only is there an easy-to-follow manual telling you exactly how long to leave your nails under the LED/UV lamp but you can pick your colours to start things off. While detailed nail art is still a little way off for us, we found painting our nails in block colour or with minimal designs a breeze.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best gel nail kits

Continue reading...

The verdict: Best gifts for her

Buying a gift for the special woman in your life is hard. But, hopefully, this gift guide has provided you with plenty of inspiration. If she’s a fitness fanatic, she’s going to love unwrapping (and using) a Fitbit luxe fitness tracker while Lululemon’s align leggings are a great pick for yogis. For fans of Hailey Bieber’s dewy skin, you simply cannot go wrong with the rhode skincare set, as it offers a great way to sample the brand’s bestsellers. If it’s jewellery you’re after, opt for a simple piece, such as Astrid & Miyu’s chain bracelet.

Looking for a present for the man in your life? Read our review of the best gifts for him

