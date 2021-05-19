9 best women’s online jewellery shops that are worth their weight in gold

Jewellery has the unique ability to transcend time and trends. Even the most unusual designs of earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings have long served as daily accessories or statement pieces and outlast generations.

Whether you wear silver or gold, love pearls or diamonds, prefer something statement or minimalist, a good jewellery piece can stand alone to make an impact but work equally well when paired with your other favourite items.

Our social media feeds are full of pearlescent pieces, layered gold chains, and curated ears with hoops, studs and cuffs – all often worn with a minimalist outfit, because the power of a great set of jewellery is that it can transform a dowdy look into something a whole lot more.

The other reason to invest in great jewellery, or even buy it for someone special, is the memories it can evoke. A piece that you wear daily can serve as a reminder of a specific time in your life, or as a keepsake that has been passed down through generations.

Finding pieces from brands that are worth their weight in gold is no mean feat, though.

But, luckily, we've scoured the online world to find you the best online shops that are creating collections that transcend trends, and have a broad offering of pieces for a range of budgets.

Daphine Moune bangles Friends Damasia and Philippine founded Daphine in 2017 over a shared appreciation for strong women. Creating pieces that act as luxurious daily companions, the brand is not driven by fashion trends, rather each creative collection is classic and timeless. All the jewellery is handmade in an atelier in Jaipur – a city in India known for its history of craftsmanship and design. Honest pricing, ethical sourcing and sustainable production are at the heart of this brand, and each item is made with care, something that comes through strong. IndyBest pick: Daphine Moune bangles Named after one of the founder's grandmothers, this set of three, irregularly shaped bangles is a celebration of womanhood and creates a gentle chime when worn together. Made from plated 18ct gold, these bracelets will add a beautiful touch of something special to any outfit. If you're looking for a sentimental gift, these can also be engraved – simply email the team and they'll sort for you.

Astrid & Miyu basic large hoop earrings This brand was founded by Connie Nam after she noticed a gap in the market for affordable, good quality jewellery. What started from humble beginnings of Nam designing, manufacturing and making pieces all from her flat in Notting Hill, Astrid & Miyu has quickly gained momentum and has adorned celebrities and influencers alike – from Pippa Middleton to Chloé Lloyd. IndyBest pick: Astrid & Miyu large hoop earrings An undeniably classic jewellery essential, these earrings are an easy way to make an effortless-looking statement. Coming in gold, silver and rose gold, there's something for everyone. While they pack a punch when worn alone, try teaming with other style hoops or studs, and even play with colour. The brand has also launched its latest "essentials" collection, which has been inspired by staple jewellery basics – the 17-piece range consists of cuffs, chain necklaces and delicate bracelets. We tried the gold snake chain necklace and couldn't get enough.

Orelia flat snake chain necklace The plan to create a jewellery brand that was aspirational, yet affordable, took shape while founders Collette and Louise were on a buying trip in Delhi. What began as a concession in Topshop has since grown to a boutique business with global stockists and successful online shop – the brand has excelled on its mission to create pieces that look high end yet are inexpensive. IndyBest pick: Orelia flat snake chain necklace Snake style chain necklaces are in, but we think this is a timeless piece that works well on its own but can also be layered with longer chains. Made from brass that has been gold plated, we'd advise against wearing this one in the shower.

Tada & Toy shooting star studs London-based, demi-fine jewellery studio Tada & Toy was founded by two young designers who met on day one of secondary school. Blending fun playful designs with timeless Scandinavian-inspired style, the brand creates affordable pieces that transcend trends. The brand also supports charitable initiatives, for example, it donates five per cent of all profits to The Aspinal Foundation to help protect endangered species. All the pieces are produced in artisan workshops in Jaipur, India, and it works closely with suppliers to make sure that they align to the brand's ethos and beliefs. IndyBest pick: Tada & Toy shooting star studs It came as no surprise that this is the brand's best-selling design. The climbing star studs are delicate, yet make a statement. Coming in gold, silver and rose gold, as well as a single or a pair, you can even opt to have them gift wrapped if you're sending to a loved one. We love.

Bonvo erba ring Greek designer Maria Leonidopoulou was inspired by memories and everyday observations and founded the brand in 2015. Focussing on simplicity and wearability, the designs combine effortless clean lines and understated luxury, and all pieces are crafted in the London studio. Whether it's bracelets, rings or necklaces, make Bonvo the place you head for your mid-to-high-end bling. IndyBest pick: Bonvo erba ring Give your hands some serious accessorising with this minimalist dome ring. Wear alone on one hand or try pairing it next to thin, stackers. It's a good job this qualifies as everyday hardware, as you certainly won't want to take it off. It's crafted from 925 sterling silver with 18ct gold plating, so be careful not to wear it in the shower. It also comes in silver.

Lil Milan sunshine Veronica Varetta struggled to find jewellery that suited her taste and price point so took matters into her own hands and began designing pieces that would fit her criteria. Each item is handmade in Milan from 9ct or 18ct solid gold. Driven by craftsmanship and love of beautiful things, Lil Milan has gone from strength to strength, and we love everything produced – from dainty rings to statement necklaces. IndyBest pick: Lil Milan sunshine ring No longer something for regals or old men, signet rings have had an update, and are now something for all. This sunshine ring is a great investment piece that you can cherish for years to come, and perhaps even pass down to younger generations. Wear on your little finger, or stack with skinny rings for a contemporary take on a classic. The handset stone adds a touch of sparkle and creates the shape of the sun. It's made from solid gold, meaning you can always wear it – even in the shower.

Seol + Gold double link bracelet Founded on the idea of providing "double-tap worthy goods that won't break the bank", Seol Gold caters for all – from delicate bracelets to statement necklaces made from layering. Most of its pieces are affordable too, at around the £30 at under mark. IndyBest pick: Seol Gold double link bracelet This delicate gold bracelet is timeless and classic – wear on its own, or pair it with a thin chain and even a bangle for some real wrist art. We also tried the oval signet ring, an updated play on a contemporary classic – we're obsessed. All pieces arrive ready to be gifted in branded cotton gift bags, so this is a great one if you're looking to send something to a friend for a special occasion, or just because.

Clifton Rocks decadence three dots stud Bristol-based independent jewellers, Clifton Rocks, specialises in crafting bespoke pieces and re-modelling old gems into new favourites. With the aim of lessening the impact it has on the environment – from jewellery to packaging – it is committed to continually improving its ethical practices within the trade. We particularly love the importance placed on celebrating women, and the fact the in-house design team is entirely female-led. The team is also focusing on helping female-led businesses develop. For example, it's currently sources its metals and gems from Moyo Gems, a Tanzanian ethical gemstone programme which works with women artisanal miners, empowering them by encouraging safe working conditions and improving financial security. The entire range of jewellery – from dainty earrings to delicate necklaces – is unique and timeless. IndyBest pick: Clifton Rocks decadence three dot stud earring

This single diamond stud earring is part of the "decadence" collection, a range of beautifully crafted buildable pieces that celebrate responsibly sourced materials and contemporary designs. We particularly loved the way this caught the light when in situ, and think it makes the perfect gift for someone special. Depending on budget, you can add or take away the number of diamonds – from a small single stud to a five dot stud. Similarly, if you're looking to use a different precious metal or stone, get in touch and the in-house design team will be able to assist you further.

Buy now £ 57 , anna + nina {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Women's jewellery brands We can't fault any of the brands within this round-up, but for its broad range of timeless, luxury pieces at an affordable price point, our favourite is Daphine. We loved the brand's ethos of creating jewellery that is inspired by strong women, as well as its commitment to working directly with local artisans. For its beautiful, bespoke jewellery, Clifton Rocks deserves a special mention too. For other great accessories, take a look at our review of the best women's purses and wallets that will store your essentials in style

