The ultimate fail-safe accessory, a good pair of gold hoop earrings are a mainstay of every woman’s jewellery box. Helping to add the final flourish to your ensemble, they’re a classic staple that – if you’re anything like us – you can’t (and won’t) leave the house without.

Stylish and simple, gold hoops work as the jewellery equivalent to a pair of your favourite jeans – both sartorial pieces that transcend trends and seasons, and see you return to them year-after-year.

The hoop has had many reinventions over the years, from small rings that hug your ear to larger pairs that make a statement. While last year saw a huge trend for textured pairs with added detailing, this year it’s all about big, bold yet timeless iterations as the classic style gets another upgrade.

Beyond what’s in vogue, it’s best to have a varied selection of gold hoops in your jewellery arsenal – from sleek and subtle pairs for the office, to loud and bold designs for occasions.

How we tested

In our hunt for the best hoops, we looked for quality, value for money, uniqueness and comfort, as well as pairs that could take you from daytime to evening. Whether you’re partial to a chunky earring or prefer yours to be more refined, our selection is bound to dazzle.

The best gold hoop earrings for 2022 are:

Best overall – Missoma mini chubby hoop earrings: £85, Missoma.com

Best croissant hoops – Mejuri large croissant dome hoops: £118, Mejuri.com

Best sustainable gold hoops – Monica Vinader nura reef wrap earrings: £125, Monicavinader.com

Best everyday hoops – Edge of Ember Mia hoop earrings: £65, Edgeofember.com

Best pearl hoop earrings – Astrid & Miyu serenity pearl charm hoops in gold: £75, Astridandmiyu.com

Best large hoops – YSSO the thin hoops: £140, Theysso.com

Best crescent hoops – Seol + Gold chunky curved creole hoops: £41, Seolgold.com

Best affordable hoops – Oreila interlocking hoop earrings: £22, Orelia.co.uk

Best colourful hoops – Anna + Nina stripe hoops: £68, Anna-nina.nl

Best statement hoops – Yaa Yaa London Amazonite large hoop earrings: £75, Yaayaalondon.com

Best layered hoops – Loel and Co triple ring hoop earrings: £49, Loel.co.uk