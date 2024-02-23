Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
From corset styles to bodysuits and sheer designs, these sets will have you smitten
There is something undeniably indulgent about a brand-new lingerie set, whether you’re buying it as a payday treat to yourself or as a present for a partner on Valentine’s Day and beyond.
From frilly and fanciful pieces to practical yet sensual sets, lingerie is a firm wardrobe essential, whatever your relationship status – it is, after all, your first layer each day. From wired to non-wired or from cupped to mesh, the right set for you is entirely down to personal preference.
While some may have a penchant for lace and skimpy thongs, others look to elasticated waistbands and pin-up brief styles that still offer some support. Equally, you may be drawn to playful red and pink pieces, while minimalists are likely to prefer classic black, white or neutral finishes.
Thankfully, the lingerie world is brimming with brands catering for every taste, budget, shape and size – from fuller-bust bras to flattering small-cup silhouettes. Beyond reliable favourites such as Ann Summers, Agent Provocateur and M&S, the high street has upped its game with more size-inclusive options that don’t scrimp on style (Asos, H&M and Weekday are all pleasingly affordable).
Others, such as Dora Larsen, Fruity Booty, Nudea and Lemonade Dolls, have embraced the need for more functional lingerie, growing a loyal following for their sexy sets that are still supportive and comfortable.
To help narrow down your search for the perfect lingerie set, we’ve rounded up our favourite pieces of the moment. When selecting the sets that would make the list, we assessed size range, fit and of course design. From beautiful investment sets and high-street heroes to sustainable designs and romantic corsets, treat yourself (or someone else) to these knockout lingerie sets.
Dora Larsen is our go-to for mood-boosting sets that don’t compromise on comfort or wearability – and the label’s pretty tulle underwired bra and matching high-waist briefs (£36, Doralarsen.com) are firm favourites in our lingerie collection. The sheer, mesh cups are moulded for a clean, attractive look, while the underwire design and stretchy tulle material provide ample all-day support.
Crafted from the same soft, stretch tulle, the knickers sit just below your belly button and mould into the shape of your body for extra comfort. Despite the practical high-waisted design of the briefs, the body-shaping cut and sheer material still make them feel sexy, while both pieces are decorated by a darker pink picot trim that adds a playful touch. A sensual set that’s designed with everyday wearability in mind, there’s a reason why Dora Larsen is one of the most hyped lingerie brands around.
H&M is one of the best places on the high street to refresh your lingerie collection on a budget. Setting you back just £15.99 for the bra and a mere £11.99 for a pack of two matching thong briefs (Hm.com), this delicate set is a steal. The bra is non-padded and underwired for light support (bigger busts might need a more supportive design), with the mesh-lined cups enhancing your natural shape.
The briefs boast the same intricate lace finish as the bra, with a flattering low waist and lined gusset. As well as the soft white colourway, the set is available in blue, black and more.
Teaming functional elasticated bands with alluring lace, Lemonade Dolls is kitting out your lingerie drawer for every occasion. We love the cherry blossom colourway of its bestselling picot lace set. The delicate bralette boasts a plunging deep V neckline, a contrasting and comfortable red elastic band for support, hook back closure and pink adjustable straps.
The briefs are complete with a matching red waistband, lace finish and flattering medium-rise waist. The briefs weren’t as comfortable as we’d hoped, and we’d suggest sizing up for a roomier fit. Sexy and supportive, Lemonade Doll’s set is perfect for those wanting a lacy everyday look.
The enduring appeal of Calvin Klein’s lingerie lies in its subtle sexiness, embodied in the brand’s monochrome ads that have featured everyone from Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner to Kate Moss and Mark Wahlberg in that Nineties campaign. Proving there’s nothing sexier than a pair of #Mycalvins, the name is synonymous with underwear. And it doesn’t get more classic than the white colourway of the bralette and matching thong (£20, Calvinklein.co.uk), with the well-crafted cotton design being a must-have in your lingerie collection.
Breathable and soft, the bralette boasts a sporty feel, with a flattering racerback design, soft cups (there’s no padding) and a logo-adorned elastic band. The thong has a similar look, with the elastic waistband, complete with a wearable medium-rise waist.
Well-loved for its Parisian-inspired staples and retro-style dresses, cult French label Rouje also dabbles in lingerie. Pretty, delicate and unique, its range of sets is well worth a browse.
Corset sets are ideal if you’re after some structure to your silhouette, and this Rouje design sculpts your body in all the right places. The piece boasts soft cups and a fitted bodice, finished in a sheer silk black polka-dot material, elevated by the detail of satin roses and ruffles on the neckline. It comes complete with adjustable and removable straps, too.
The matching briefs (£30, Rouje.com) feature the same sheer finish, subtly frilled trim and comfortable, medium-rise fit. Universally flattering, with a retro feel that’s synonymous with Rouje, the lingerie set is an investment you’ll cherish.
Nudea is one of the most exciting names around when it comes to sustainable underwear, and its logo mesh sets strike the perfect balance between everyday comfort and sexiness.
The raspberry hue of this bestselling set is perfect for Valentine’s Day and serves as a nice alternative to more traditional red. Crafted from bespoke sheer fabric, both the bra and high-rise briefs feature the eponymous “N” monogram.
Enhancing your natural silhouette, the bra features a flattering deep V cut, with the brand’s signature basketweave centre front and luxe gold detailing. Offering the perfect amount of support, the structured cups are wired, while the multiway adjustable straps allow you to wear it cross back, halter and overarm.
The briefs (£7.20, Nudea.com) are also a dream to wear, with the high-rise design sculping to your body, while the elastic trims create a smooth silhouette. Better still, all of Nudea’s sets are made with recycled and natural materials.
Independent underwear label Fruity Booty has grown a cult following, owing to its vintage-inspired prints and sexy sets with a bit of edge. Plus, its limited-edition pieces are all sustainably sourced and made using repurposed fabrics.
Breathing fresh life into classic (but sometimes dull) lingerie sets, the brand is making underwear a more stylish affair. Case in point: the campino set. Inspired by the boiled sweet of the same name, the white two-piece is crafted from surplus lace, with red gingham detailing elevating the set.
The demi-cup bra shape and adjustable straps help emphasise your cleavage, while the elasticated thong can be worn normal or mid-rise. Comfortable, thanks to the stretch lace, the set is the perfect balance of sensual and supportive.
No other brand does comfy underwear quite like Nudea. Its new stretch collection has quickly become our favourite underlayers, thanks to the set’s butter-soft finish and lightweight, everyday comfort. Crafted from elastane and microfibre, the set is a dream to wear and contours your silhouette. The non-wired design is supportive (it can stretch up to two bands and three cup sizes) and flattering, while the matching bikini brief (£11.25, Nudea.co.uk) is equally comfortable.
Offering medium coverage, the bottoms boast a mid-rise waist and extra stretch with full recovery. Both pieces are seamless, so sit nicely under tight-fitting clothes, while the range of colourways cater for every minimalist taste, from sage green to white or nude.
No lingerie collection is complete without a red set (particularly come Valentine’s Day). Enter this Fruity Booty two-piece. Created using deadstock lace, the set is designed in the label’s classic balconette bra shape with matching briefs.
Semi-sheer, thanks to the mesh and lace finish on both the bra and the briefs, it features adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye fastening that ensures the perfect fit, while the stretch lace design is comfortable and snug to your silhouette. An indulgent gift to yourself or another. We’re smitten.
If bodysuits are more your thing, Dora Larsen’s Florrie piece is crafted from the brand’s signature soft stretch tulle with delicate lace details. Super flattering, the all-in-one hugs you in all the right places. Boasting a high-cut leg, flattering plunge neckline and supportive underwire, there’s a hook-and-eye at the back, adjustable straps and an organic cotton gusset.
Designed in a characteristically Dora Larsen way, the yellow lace cups and body panelling flow down into a sheer, soft pink body. A more structured alternative to a two-piece lingerie set, the body cinches you in while providing a little more coverage.
M&S’s in-house lingerie line B by Boutique is all about supportive silhouettes with fun prints and finishes. Its Cleo Miami bra and matching knickers (£5, Marksandspencer.com) come in three colours, from black to petrol green, with the set costing less than £20. Supremely comfortable and verging on sporty with the logo-embossed stretchy elastic bands, the lace finish elevates the design.
The briefs are super flattering, thanks to the high-cut leg, scallop-trimmed lace at the back and V-shape at the waist, while the bra’s non-padded cups give a natural shape, with underwires for extra support.
You’ve likely seen Lounge Underwear all over your social feeds, and its sets do not disappoint. From simple triangle bras to delicate lace designs, the styles cater for all shapes, sizes (the bras go up to 40G) and tastes. Perfect for Valentine’s Day and beyond, the Perrie intimates set is sure to make you feel like your best self.
The three-piece design includes an underwired floral printed mesh bra with satin fabrication, a matching thong and high-waisted shorts to be mixed and matched as desired. Pretty, flattering and comfortable, dainty decorative bows and rose-gold Lounge branded hardware add the final flourish.
From sexy sets to Valentine’s Day exclusives and comfort-first designs, Rihanna’s inclusive lingerie line Savage X Fenty is a one-stop shop for your lingerie drawer.
A timeless investment, this black lace set is comfortable and classic. A lacy take on the label’s bestselling bra, it features a floral finish, sheer cups, adjustable straps and an underwire for extra support.
The Brazilian briefs are just as supportive, with both pieces detailed with rose gold hardware. Made from recycled fibres, the set is super soft against the skin, too.
Boux Avenue’s cherry plunge bra and matching thong (£16, Bouxavenue.com) or briefs (£16, Bouxavenue.com) is a playful set for Valentine’s Day and beyond. The unpadded bra boasts a plunge silhouette that gives a flattering amount of cleavage, while the underwire and adjustable straps give the perfect amount of support and comfort.
The mesh neon pink finish is elevated by the heart cherry design with matching satin bows on both the bra and thong. We love the high-cut silhouette of the bottoms, while the Barbie-esque hot-pink colourway is a fun alternative to red.
If striking, unusual styles are what you’re after, Bluebella may be the way to go. We love the subtle sensuality of this goya set from the label, which couples a sheer material with a floral, almost shell-like embroidered design, and minimal gold-coloured detailing for a luxe-looking touch. Meanwhile, the frilly, pretty elements of the silhouette are complemented by strong lines, which give the set a more contemporary feel.
When it comes to support, the elasticated, adjustable straps and the underwired design provide more shaping and lift than we’d expect from a mesh style of cup, while the briefs are fairly tight-fitting. For the pièce de résistance, turn around to see a gorgeous floral design fanning out below a geometric flash of skin.
With its quirky yet sexy sheer and colourful design, comfortable fit and everyday wearability, Dora Larsen’s sheer pink hued set is a universally flattering choice for your lingerie drawer. Those looking for uniqueness, Fruity Booty’s white campino set is delicate and fashion-forward, while Boux Avenue’s cherry finish set and Fruity Boot’s red two-piece are perfect for Valentine’s Day.
Looking for more inspiration for your lingerie drawer? We’ve rounded up the best comfortable bras
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in