It can feel like a bit of a risk to buy your intimates online, because let’s be honest, size is relative when it comes to bras and knickers.

Those who bought before the internet age might not be convinced that an online store can do the same as a proper shop assistant, but with the variety of sizes, styles and shapes now available, they might just change their tune.

Some retailers even offer shopping aids such as tips and tricks videos for choosing the right bra size, and online advisors to chat to in case you have any questions.

The wide variety on these sites means that you can easily find exactly what you’re looking for. Online giants like Figleaves could keep you busy for hours browsing its hundreds of options.

Many retailers also offer free returns and exchanges as an added bonus. Even shops that have been in the lingerie business for years, like Ann Summers, are in the online business, so you’ll still be able to buy your old favourites.

Something you won’t find in-house, however, is the handy online review system. You’ll feel more confident buying your intimates after reading what others have to say about them. After all, there’s nothing worse than having knickers that are too tight or a bra that rubs you raw.

Though it may feel strange to order your negligees on the internet, these shops have made it better than ever by offering a huge selection.

Since its inception in 1994, Agent Provocateur has become an iconic and globally recognised brand. A go-to for luxury lovers, its product range encompasses everything from everyday underwear to more premium lingerie in sizes from 32B-36E. It might not be the most affordable, but here you’re paying for quality craftsmanship and inimitable designs. We also love the wish list feature that allows you to send someone a list of products you desire.

Visit Agentprovocateur.com now

An oldie but a goodie, Ann Summers has been at the top of its game since 1972 and after more than 40 years has built a lingerie empire. Known primarily as an erotic retailer, Ann Summers stocks a playful range of undies, but there’s much more to it than suspender belts and baby dolls. The brand also offers up ultra-comfortable everyday essentials and soft bras in an impressive array of sizes, from 30A-44H.

Visit Annsummers.com now

Already an online shopping mecca, Asos stocks hundreds of lingerie options for every budget, starting from a fiver and going up to over £150. You can narrow your search options by style, size, colour, price and brand and with free delivery and returns, you’ve got nothing to lose. Our favourites include Stella McCartney and Mimi Holliday, but Asos’s own brand is pretty neat too.

Visit Asos.com now

With a modern, fashion-forward approach to lingerie, Bluebella has quickly become a popular choice for women on the hunt for high-quality undies at an affordable price. The site sells bras, knickers, basques and body bows, and even has a dedicated section for products suited to sizes DD-G.

Visit Bluebella.com now

Boux Avenue has quickly become a high street favourite with 28 stores in the UK alone, but its online service is just as impressive. Here you will find everything from everyday essentials to something a little sexier. Think shapewear, basques, matching sets and bra accessories; the retailer really does have it all. What’s more, everything is available in sizes 28-38, A-G cups and sizes 6-18. We also love the fact that each and every order comes gift wrapped in the brand’s signature black, white and pink boxes, complete with lace-print tissue paper and a handful of scented rose petals.

Visit Bouxavenue.com now

Brastop is a lingerie site tailored specifically towards larger busts, with bra sizes starting at 28D and going up to 46K. It stocks brands such as Panache, Curvy Kate and Kris Line, as well as a huge range of lingerie, hosiery and swimwear. The site has a great "fitting room" section with tips and videos on how to choose the right bra size and shape. You can also chat online with an advisor if you need help choosing, and returns are free.

Visit Brastop.com now

Founded by two women who struggled to find bras to fit them, Bravissimo is the go-to destination for women with larger breasts. As well as bras – which are available in sizes 28D-40L – the website also sells swimwear, nightwear and sportswear. It also has a number of fitting guides for bras, sports bras and new mums.

Visit Bravissimo.com now

From bras and knickers to shapewear, basques and bridal lingerie, high street department store Debenhams really does have something for everyone. With so much on offer you can choose to search the website by brand, range, fit, style or price to find just what you’re looking for. Bras are available in sizes 28A-50G.

Visit Debenhams.com now

Recently moved to be part of the Simply Be catalogue, if you’ve got a bit of time to spare browsing through thousands of options, online lingerie-giant Figleaves is worth a visit. With every size, style and shape of lingerie imaginable available, it’s a good thing the site has a detailed search function. You can whittle down your options by type (babydoll, basque, chemise...), style (bandeau, half cup, back fastening…), size, colour, brand and price.

Visit Simplybe.co.uk now

When it comes to shopping for underwear on the high street M&S is right up there with the very best luxury retailers. From own-brand cotton styles that you can rely on day-to-day, to lacy lingerie collections designed by supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, its entire range is bursting with wearable pieces in sizes 30A-46K.

Visit Marksandspencer.com now

Established in the 1930s, Rigby & Peller has been providing support for the royal bosom since 1982, as it was once the official corsetière to the queen. There’s no doubt this is the site to visit for luxury rather than your basic T-shirt bra, but it does have some more affordable options. With a range of bestselling brands available online, the selection offers a huge array of colourways to choose from.

Visit Rigbyandpeller.com now

When it comes to department stores, Selfridges reigns supreme for lingerie online. Stocking over 20 brands, ranging from the more affordable Freya to the iconic Agent Provocateur, as well as handy lingerie accessories like strap solutions and shoulder cushions, you’d be hard pushed to leave with an empty basket.

Visit Selfridges.com now

This brand might not be the most inclusive when it comes to sizes, but if it's simple, affordable and super-stylish undies you’re after, its website is well worth a browse. Offering a chic selection of bralettes, knickers, pyjamas and bras – available in sizes 30A-36D – Topshop is a great option for on-trend undies.

Visit Asos.com now

When it comes to basic undies, Intimissimi is always a reliable destination for affordable and stylish options. There are the sturdy and supportive push-up bras (from £20), the intricate lace bralettes (£30 and up) and the colourful balconette styles, (from £30). For the comfort creatures, look for the cotton push-up bras and matching undies. If you’re after something a little more special, Intimissimi also offers an extensive range of corsets that are sophisticated and flattering and do not veer into tacky territory.

Visit Intimissimi.com now

You’ve probably seen this Los Angeles-based brand’s strappy designs all over Instagram. They are quite unlike any other lingerie label’s offering, mostly thanks to their complex and intricate fastenings and bright, fluorescent colours. For Love and Lemons treats its underwear like art, with every set delivering on detail and quality. The price tags are high (you’ll struggle to find a set for under £100), but with items as unique and playful as these, they’re worth every penny.

Visit Forloveandlemons.com

This British-based brand is fast becoming a go-to for those who like to take care choosing their lingerie and feel empowered wearing it. Why? Because Fruity Booty’s designs are crafted to flatter women’s bodies regardless of their dress size. Models of all shapes and sizes promote the colourful sets on Instagram and it also offers adorable bardot bra-style tops for those who want extra coverage but still want to feel like they’re wearing matching lingerie.

Price-wise, it’s fairly reasonable and the pieces are well made so they will last you a while. Just be sure not to put them in the washing machine – these pieces are delicate.

Visit Fruitbooty.co.uk

If you’re feeling uninspired by the offering from high street lingerie brands, Glamorous Amorous is the place to go for something more niche, as it stocks 25 small and up-and-coming designers. Every brand page features an interview with the designer so you can get a feel for the concept behind the label. Our favourite bit is the "secret service" subscription, which lets you choose a style of lingerie, size and price range and have surprises delivered to you throughout the year.

Visit Glamarousamarous.com now

You'll find top brands like DKNY, Hanky Panky, Mimi Holliday and quintessentially British Ultimo at reduced prices via Lingerie Outlet Store. It offers a vast plus-size section, which is, unfortunately, lacking on some other sites. You'll also find a swimwear section, so you can buy bras and bikinis in one go.

Visit Lingerieoutletstore.co.uk now

Love Stories is a favoured brand among the fashion influencer type – and not just because Instagrammer Lucy Williams has collaborated with it. These Insta-friendly lingerie sets are girlish without being kitsch. Yes, there is a lot of pinks, purples and frills, but the cuts are sharp and the coverage is full, meaning wearing them makes you feel secure and tucked in where it matters. The prices are mid-range – bras average at around £40 while pants are roughly £35 – but these products will remain coveted in your underwear drawer for some time, not just in terms of quality but also in style.

Visit Lovestoriesintimates.com now

We reckon Luva Huva is the best online lingerie brand for the ethically conscious. lingerie is made from sustainable materials, including organic bamboo, soy and hemp fabrics, and recycled scraps, and is handmade in the UK. The pieces are comfortable, soft and feminine and there is a great range of nightwear and loungewear on offer too.

Visit Luvahuva.co.uk now

Starting out life as a tiny Southern German corset factory back in 1886, Triumph has grown to become one of the world’s leading manufacturers of lingerie and underwear. Available in over 120 countries, it sells everything from underwear and lingerie to sleepwear and swimwear.

Visit Triumph.com now

A brand that’s been around for near on 65 years, you’re in safe hands with Wolford. Synonymous with sophistication and comfort, it offers beautifully crafted underwear that’s designed with serious technical know-how. Available in sizes 32A to 38E, Wolford not only sells bras and panties but also shapewear, bodysuits, beachwear and hosiery.

Visit Wolfordshop.co.uk now

If you’re a vintage lover then this is the one for you. Whether you’re taking your first steps into the world of retro undies or you’re fully-fledged glamour queen, What Katie Did has something for everyone. Stocking bullet bras and negligees, you can easily recreate the silver screen allure of the Forties and Fifties with this brand’s extensive range of vintage-style lingerie and hosiery. It even has a dedicated section for corsets and a handy guide on how to find the right one for you. Celeb fans include the likes of Madonna, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Lana Del Rey.

Visit Whatkatiedid.com now

This lingerie label is doing things a bit differently by offering shoppers monthly drops of lingerie via a subscription model. One new set of lingerie every month might sound indulgent – perhaps it is – but there’s something undeniably thrilling about having the stress of buying new underwear taken away from you, particularly when the underwear you receive is carefully chosen according to your size and preferences.

There are the deep blue velvet bralettes and multi-strap thongs, mesh black sets and playful seasonal drops – think a "honey bunny bralette” for Easter. Prices vary depending on which subscription you choose: £14.95 a month will get you a luxurious set of undies, while £119 a month will give you a full lingerie set, complete with a mesh kimono and, erm, handcuffs.

Visit Empressmimi.com now

