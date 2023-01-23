Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

9 best red lingerie sets, from sexy bodysuits to trusty two-pieces

These lingerie sets are sure to add some vibrancy to Valentine’s Day

Lauren Cunningham
Monday 23 January 2023 10:55
<p>Silk, lace and cosy cotton sets are in no short supply</p>

Silk, lace and cosy cotton sets are in no short supply

(The Independent)

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, so we’re starting to see some spicy additions work their way in to stores. From massage candles to countless chocolates, there’s no short supply of sexy gifts, but lingerie is up there with some of the most lusted-over buys.

Whether you’re looking to wow with a one-piece, get cosy in a cotton set or really catch their attention with a barely-there brief – thank you, Ann Summers – there’s a whole host of red sets to choose from no matter if you’re being raunchy or romantic this Valentine’s.

And, of course, you may just rather like the colour red, so don’t let us stop you from delving, Valentine’s Day aside.

But anyone who has ever had a bra strap that’s too tight, or less-than-luxurious lace, knows not all underwear is made equal. So, we set ourselves the task of finding the best red lingerie sets to buy for all budgets.

Keep reading this article to see which set was the sexiest, which was the comfiest and which really wowed on every front.

Related stories

Best Valentine’s Day gifts for her: Top present ideas that she will adore in 2023, from perfume to pyjamas
Pandora’s new Valentine’s Day pieces are here, and this is what we’re shopping
11 best Valentine’s Day flowers: From traditional red roses to colourful bouquets
Lego’s new heart-shaped set would make a lovely Valentine’s Day gift
The online jewellery shops that are worth their weight in gold

How we tested

The only way to truly test lingerie sets is to put them on and see how they look, fit and feel, and that’s exactly what we did. Turning to the latest and greatest brands for help, we wore each of these sets for a full day to see which were as sexy as they were comfortable and, ultimately, which ones we’ll be keeping in our knicker drawer.

The best red lingerie sets for 2023 are:

  • Best red lingerie set overall – Boux Avenue Jodie plunge bra and Jodie thong: £30, Bouxavenue.com
  • Best comfortable red lingerie set – Dora Larsen vega organic cotton bralette and briefs: £76, Doralarsen.com
  • Best budget red bodysuit – Peacocks women’s red spot mesh lace body: £16, Peacocks.co.uk
  • Best dark-red lingerie set – Pour Moi luxe linear lightly padded set: £40, Pourmoi.co.uk
  • Best red lace lingerie set – Gossard glossies lace moulded bra and kickers: £37, Gossard.com
  • Best luxury lingerie set – I.D. Sarrieri crossette half-cup bra and brief: £380, Sarrieri.com
  • Best sexy red lingerie set – Ann Summers sweet melody crotchless set: £25, Annsummers.com
  • Best small-brand red lingerie set – Lemonade Dolls the picot lace fuller-cup set: £40, Lemonadedolls.com
  • Best multi-wear red lingerie set – Movelle Suzanna red wine and Leia Elle high-waist briefs: £162, Eu-movelle.iai-shop.com

Boux Avenue Jodie plunge bra and Jodie thong

  • Best: Overall
  • Colour: Dark red
  • Material: Polyamide, polyester, elastane
  • Bra size range: 30A-44G
  • Knicker size range: 6-18

Boux Avenue’s size range is rather impressive, stretching from 30A to 44G, meaning a whole host of body shapes and sizes can slip into this set. Sold as separate bras and knickers, you can mix and match styles or colours, but we went for the Jodie thong in red to complete the matching look (£14, Bouxavenue.com). Testing the Jodie set on a bigger busted lady, it gently lifted and sculpted the chest to accentuate cleavage and did so with a subtle floral lace-like fabric, creating a sexy, yet still comfortable, result.

Continue reading...

Dora Larsen vega organic cotton bralette and briefs

  • Best: Comfortable set
  • Colour: Vega
  • Material: Organic cotton and recycled nylon
  • Bra size range: 6-16
  • Knicker size range: 8-16

This cotton co-ord is exceptionally comfortable, and we’ll be reaching for it on those days that call for us to be comfy and cosy. The high-waisted knickers (£30, Doralarsen.com) are best worn with equally high trousers or skirts, to be sure you keep your underwear out of sight. And the bra worked wonders under any sort of jumper or loose-fitting shirt, so long as you know there’s no lifting or sculpting involved with this set. For a fuss-free set that looks as good as it feels, this may be your best bet.

Continue reading...

Peacocks women's red spot mesh lace body

  • Best: Budget bodysuit
  • Colour: Red
  • Material: Polyester, elastane
  • Size range: 6-16

As far as bodysuits go, this is quite a bargain buy. It doesn’t offer a lot of support, so don’t expect it to smooth any lumps or bumps, but it is seriously sexy. Judging on aesthetics only, we’d say it is rather impressive, with a sheer mesh fabric and lace-like body. But coming in clothes sizes rather than bra sizes, it’s unlikely anyone will have a perfect fit – so be sure to bear this in mind when selecting your size. It’s also surprisingly comfortable, and has a poppered gusset, meaning you don’t have to take the whole thing off to go to the bathroom, a huge benefit for anyone who’s all too familiar with the downside of wearing a bodysuit.

Continue reading...

Pour Moi luxe linear lightly padded set

  • Best: Dark-red set
  • Colour: Red/black
  • Material: Polyester blend
  • Bra size range: 32B-38G
  • Knicker size range: 8-18

For those after a deep, dark shade, rather than the vibrancy of a raspberry red, look no further than this pick from Pour Moi. Coming as a full set, with a bra and knickers included, the striped design gives the set a slight burlesque look, which is rather beautiful and seriously sexy. We’d say the knickers sit somewhere in between a thong and a brief, and both the bra and bottoms are incredibly comfy, with a slightly silky feel.

Continue reading...

Gossard glossies lace moulded bra and briefs

  • Best: Red lace set
  • Colour: Raspberry blush
  • Material: Polyamide, elastane
  • Bra size range: 28DD-44E
  • Knicker size range: XS-XXXL

If you’re in love with lace, we’d strongly encourage you to take a look at Gossard. Unlike a lot of lace bras, it is also underwired, providing added support to lift and sculpt the chest but without any padding, giving it a semi-sheer finish. Of course, being underwired, it wasn’t as comfortable as the completely wire-free options but, as far as wired bras go, it was pretty good, enabling our tester to complete a whole day of errands without ever wanting to take it off. The lace briefs (£19, Gossard.com) are sold separately but are just as comfy, and lean towards a classic lace design that’s see-through too.

Continue reading...

I.D. Sarrieri crossette half-cup bra and brief

  • Best: Luxury lingerie set
  • Colour: Red
  • Material: Polyester, polyamide, silk, elastane
  • Bra size range: 32B-40F
  • Knicker size range: XS-2XL

For anyone looking to really splash the cash, I.D. Sarrieri is the lingerie brand to know. These delicate pieces are incredibly well made, making them the standout star of your underwear drawer. This set, for example, was incredibly sweet with its red floral design and also seriously sexy, thanks to its sheer fabric and crafty cutouts. And, with silk threads woven through, they’re also incredibly comfortable, even against sensitive skin – especially the knickers, which are sold separately (£128, Sarrieri.com). Of course, they definitely lean on the side of luxury with a price tag of close to £400 for the full set, but our tester certainly felt fabulous wearing it.

Continue reading...

Ann Summers sweet melody crotchless set

  • Best: Sexy red lingerie set
  • Colour: Red
  • Material: Polyester, polyamide, elastane
  • Bra size range: XS-XXL
  • Knicker size range: XS-XXL

Trust Ann Summers to create the sexiest lingerie set. For anyone looking for a seriously seductive set, this is sure to do the trick. The bra is rather beautiful with a frilled hem, slightly sparkly finish and accentuated straps, but it’s the knickers that have caught our attention. High-waisted, they actually cover more of the body than some of the other sets included in this round-up but have a clever small slit at the base, making them “crotchless”, so you can keep them on while you go under the sheets. They also feature removable suspender straps, so you can add them on as an extra, should you wish.

Continue reading...

Lemonade Dolls the picot lace fuller-cup set

  • Best: Small-brand red lingerie set
  • Colour: Red
  • Material: Polyamide, elastane
  • Bra size range: XS-2L
  • Knicker size range: XS-2L

Non-wired bras are always more comfortable, and this Lemonade Dolls set proves just that. The brand is much smaller than some of our other options, making it the perfect pick for those who want to support small businesses, but this set was also one of our favourites. In a vibrant red lace, it’s just as beautiful as some of our other options yet combines the comfort of a more sporty-esque style with logo-emblazoned elasticated seams that are in no danger of slipping.

Continue reading...

Movelle Suzanna red wine and Leia Elle high-waist briefs

  • Best: Multi-wear set
  • Colour: Red wine
  • Material: Polyester, polyamide, elastane, dorlastan
  • Bra size range: 30C-40F
  • Knicker size range: S-XXL

Luxury lingerie label Movelle is slightly more modest than some of our other options, thanks to the high-waisted briefs (£61, Movelle.iai-shop.com) and full cups. But the best bit about this bra, despite being incredibly comfortable, is the fact you can change the straps (with four different styles included). From ruched ribbon (pictured) to frills, the variety stretches to suit every occasion, so one bra can instantly transform into a completely different design with ease. This clever shapeshifting, combined with the high-quality finish and comfort, is why our tester loves this label. Just be sure to check shipping charges.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Red lingerie sets

No matter your budget, we’ve found the best red lingerie sets to suit every occasion, from high street to high end, and we don’t think you’ll be disappointed.

For cosy comfort, Lemonade Dolls (£40, Lemonadedolls.com) and Dora Larsen (£76, Doralarsen.com) will do the job beautifully. While, for a sexy statement, Ann Summers (£25, Annsummers.com), I.D. Sarrieri (£380, Sarrieri.com) or the Peacocks bodysuit (£16, Peacocks.co.uk) is sure to do the trick.

Looking for more Valentine’s Day inspiration? Take a look at our Pandora gift guide

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off your orders with the ASOS app discount
The Body Shop Discount Code
15% off everything with this The Body Shop discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings - Travelodge discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Get up to 20% discount on gift sets at The Perfume Shop
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in