Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, so we’re starting to see some spicy additions work their way in to stores. From massage candles to countless chocolates, there’s no short supply of sexy gifts, but lingerie is up there with some of the most lusted-over buys.

Whether you’re looking to wow with a one-piece, get cosy in a cotton set or really catch their attention with a barely-there brief – thank you, Ann Summers – there’s a whole host of red sets to choose from no matter if you’re being raunchy or romantic this Valentine’s.

And, of course, you may just rather like the colour red, so don’t let us stop you from delving, Valentine’s Day aside.

But anyone who has ever had a bra strap that’s too tight, or less-than-luxurious lace, knows not all underwear is made equal. So, we set ourselves the task of finding the best red lingerie sets to buy for all budgets.

Keep reading this article to see which set was the sexiest, which was the comfiest and which really wowed on every front.

How we tested

The only way to truly test lingerie sets is to put them on and see how they look, fit and feel, and that’s exactly what we did. Turning to the latest and greatest brands for help, we wore each of these sets for a full day to see which were as sexy as they were comfortable and, ultimately, which ones we’ll be keeping in our knicker drawer.

The best red lingerie sets for 2023 are: