Yes, it may feel like Christmas was only five minutes ago, but we’re already on to Valentine’s Day, so there’s little time to waste if you’re looking to shop for that special someone.

Every year, in time for 14 February, the shops are filled with roses, chocolates and a hefty amount of heart-shaped trinkets. But before you’re tempted to buy yet another giant teddy bear, we want to put Pandora’s Valentine’s Day collection on your radar.

After all, if you’re going to take part in the festivities, whether it’s Valentine’s or Galentine’s, better to treat your lucky recipient to something they will actually wear. And Pandora is sure to be the perfect pick for many a jewellery-lover.

For the occasion, the brand has unveiled a new design of bracelet and necklace, with a unique flat clasp inspired by the infinity heart symbol, which is sure to go down a treat. And there’s no short supply of rings, charms and earrings that are already key fan favourites.

Keep reading the rest of this article to find out which pieces have piqued our interest and what we recommend as the perfect Valentine’s gift for a girlfriend, fiancée, wife or any other special someone. Love is truly in the air.

Pandora moments studded chain bracelet: £60, Pandora.net

The new design of Pandora bracelet is just delightful, with a heart infinity clasp creating a small yet statement-making detail. Hand-finished in sterling silver, the studded chain bracelet can be worn alone or with a selection of the brand’s bestselling charms. So, you can now wear your heart on your sleeve (or wrist) and layer it with your other favourite Pandora pieces.

Pandora moments studded chain necklace: £115, Pandora.net

The cute new clasp design also comes in necklace form, meaning you can double up with the duo set, if you’re planning to splurge a little bit this Valentine’s Day. It’s also hand-finished in sterling silver and can be personalised with any of the Pandora moments O pendants or heart charm pendants. And you can opt to wear the heart-shaped clasp at the front or at the back, so you can choose your own statement style.

Pandora princess wishbone ring: £90, Pandora.net

Both the wishbone and the princess ring are two of the brand’s bestsellers, so this combination of the two truly is an oldie but a goodie. Plated in 14K rose gold, it stands out from the wash of sterling silver styles, while cubic zirconia crystals create the princess tiara design details.

Disney Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse kissing dangle charm: £50, Pandora.net

Pandora is most famous for its charms, there’s no doubt about it. So, if you’re shopping for a jewellery fan who already has one of the bestselling Pandora charm bracelets, a new charm could be the best route to go down. This adorable Minnie and Mickey Mouse charm is sure to delight any Disney fan, and will definitely go down a treat.

Pandora brilliance sterling silver 0.15 carat necklace and ring set: £525, Pandora.net

If looking to truly splash the cash, the Pandora brilliance set is sure to blow your lucky recipient away. Nestled in both the infinity ring and sterling silver pendant are 0.15 carat lab-created diamonds, adding an element of sparkle to this stylish duo. The necklace has two length options, offering an added touch of personalisation, and, with its understated and elegant design, the infinity ring remains a bestseller.

Pandora sparkling freehand heart hoop earrings: £60, Pandora.net

Providing your partner has their ears pierced, these heart hoop earrings are destined to delight. Combining silver and gold for those who truly can’t choose, the little love hearts add a super sweet style to the classic dangle earring design. The hoop is made from sterling silver, while the heart is plated in 14k rose gold and covered in cubic zirconia crystals to truly sparkle under any light.

Pandora sparkling entwined hearts charm: £60, Pandora.net

If you’re going for gold this Valentine’s Day, this heart-shaped charm is sure to steal the show. While the brand is best known for its sterling silver ranges, there’s a growing number of pieces perfect for gold-jewellery fans. Comprised of intertwined heart shapes, this charm represents eternal love, glinting in polished 14k gold plating, and the cubic zirconia crystals only add to the detailed design.

Pandora knotted hearts ring: £35, Pandora.net

For anyone after a more subtle style than kissing cartoons or a hefty helping of hearts, the knotted heart ring is certainly worth a look. While hearts are still the core design detail, they’re cleverly disguised in a knotted pattern, adding a layer of secrecy to your declaration of love. Made from 100 per cent sterling silver, it’s sure to last a lifetime and can be stacked with any other rings your lucky recipient may already own.

