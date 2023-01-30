Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There seem to be two types of people in this world, those that love lingerie and wouldn’t dare go out without a matching set, and those who opt for random odds and ends stuffed inside their knicker drawer – guilty as charged.

But no matter which category you fall into, the power of a pretty two-piece should never be underestimated, and we’ve found the best brands to buy bras, knickers, suspenders and more to get you well on your way.

From sexy styles to more-modest designs, there’s no short supply of sets to choose from. But you may be surprised to know that black lingerie is actually seen as the sexiest, according to Boux Avenue, so that red set may not be as raunchy after all.

If you’re really looking to invest in a spicy set, searches for crotchless knickers are up 99 per cent on lingerie label Pour Moi’s website – so, clearly, many of us are leaning towards cheeky styles.

Take a look below at our directory of all the best lingerie brands to buy from, including those gearing up for Valentine’s Day.

Best online lingerie shops in the UK

Skims

Almost everyone has heard of Skims. After all, to say the brand’s founder, Kim Kardashian, is famous would be an understatement. But if you haven’t given the brand a go, we couldn’t try to convince you more. The Skims sets are some of the most comfortable underwear pieces we’ve ever worn. Catering to a wide range of sizes, the lingerie also offers strong support that smooths, sculpts and lifts at the same time. What more could you want?

Visit Skims.com now

Boux Avenue

Boux Avenue has been an underwear stalwart on the high street since 2011, stocking everything from cosy nightwear to swimwear, loungewear and more. From its bestselling Mollie bra to raunchy red sets , we turn to the brand for every occasion, whether we want a sexy set, a trusty two-piece or cosy, comfortable separates, and it hasn’t failed us yet.

Visit Bouxavenue.com now

(Dora Larsen)

Dora Larsen

For those who like little luxuries and care about comfort, few brands are as fail-safe as Dora Larsen. Catering to a huge range of body shapes and sizes, the small, family-run label uses responsibly sourced materials and gives 1 per cent of profits back to environmental charities. The signature styles are sheer, offering a slightly sexy style, but classic cotton options are also available. If you’re after a unique piece, these beautiful designs are far from mass-produced.

Visit Doralarsen.com now

Pour Moi

Pour Moi is a go-to for everything from everyday basics to luxury-looking sets, all at an affordable price point. Ranging in bra sizes from 32A to 40J, there’s something to suit almost everyone and no short supply of vibrant colours to subtle shades. Suspender belts, stockings, bikinis and nightwear are also available, making it a one-stop-shop for everything that can be included in your underwear drawer.

Visit Pourmoi.co.uk

Intimissimi

If you’re after premium-looking pieces without the luxury-label price tag, Intimissimi will certainly pique your interest. Stocking men’s and women’s underwear, the brand is best known for its lace triangle bras, seasonal sets and beautiful bodysuits. Sitting around the £45 mark for a bra, it’s no bargain brand but does make the perfect present for yourself or one lucky recipient.

Visit Intimissimi.com

(Lemonade Dolls)

Lemonade Dolls

Supporting small brands is still one of our favourite things to do, and this little label is worth adding to your notebook. Designed by a lovely lady named Lemon, this passion project to create beautiful pieces that are as comfy and cosy as they are fabulous has resulted in often sell-out collections of underwired triangle-styled bras and Brazillian briefs. Fuller-bust options are also available, making the brand accessible to a huge range of shapes and sizes.

Visit Lemonadedolls.com now

Calvin Klein

Few brands are as famous as Calvin Klein when it comes to underwear. In fact, the CK briefs are known to be one of the sexiest things anyone can own, so, of course, we had to include them in this round-up. The signature styles are cosy, comfy cotton bralettes with either a thong or a brief bottom, but underwired, lace and T-shirt styles are also available for anyone looking to stick to more-supported designs.

Visit Calvinklein.co.uk now

Best Valentine’s Day lingerie

I.D. Sarrieri

Luxury-lingerie-lovers, let us introduce you to I.D. Sarrieri. These beautiful pieces are rather pricey, sitting around the £100 to £200 mark, yet are sure to satisfy those with expensive tastes. Handmade by a team of 10, the attention to detail is unmatched.

Visit Sarrieri.com now

Ann Summers

Ann Summers needs little introduction – the brand has remained a stalwart on the great British high street for as long as we can remember. But while we’re no longer daring our schoolmates to run to the back of the store, we’re still quite obsessed with the brand, especially when looking for sexy separates. From heart-embroidered silky sets to crotchless thongs, suspenders, bodysuits and more, it’s a one-stop-shop for all your lust-worthy lingerie, and it even sells sex toys too.

Visit Annsummers.com

(Agent Provocateur)

Agent Provocateur

Few brands do Valentine’s Day like Agent Provocateur, as the brand has a designated range each year solely for the big day. Lashings of love hearts, flutters of feathers and no short supply of sheer fabrics are all on offer, stamping a sexy seal of approval on almost every set. And best believe role-playing costumes are also included, for those who like to get seriously spicy.

Visit Agentprovocateur.com now

Gilda & Pearl

This is another perfect pick for luxury-lingerie-lovers – it excels especially with bridal lingerie and Valentine’s Day designs. It’s another pricey pick, which, for material girls, only makes it more appealing, and is sure to make a perfect present for one sexy surprise. Our favourite pieces are the ribbon-tied sets, all of which are made in the UK.

Visit Gildaandpearl.co.uk now

Gossard

For those who love lace, Gossard may be the brand to go for. Sitting in the mid to luxury range, with bras retailing at around £40, it’s a little treat that’s also relatively affordable. Every bra style you could want is available – from non-wired designs to strapless styles, with knickers to match in a whole host of colours. The brand also stocks suspender belts and stockings, if you really want to amp up the sexy style for Valentine’s Day.

Visit Gossard.com now

