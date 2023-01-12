Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to lingerie, few brands are better known than Boux Avenue. A stalwart on the high street since 2011, the brand stocks everything from cosy nightwear to swimwear, loungewear and more.

During this time, it’s fair to say, it has racked up its fair share of fans. Perhaps you’ve been a loyal customer since you purchased your first bra, or maybe you’re a season regular who visits the store for swimwear before going on holiday. Or maybe it’s simply the label you turn to for some seriously sexy lingerie. And we at IndyBest are proud patrons too.

Lately, however, there is one bra in particular that seems to have caught everyone’s attention. Racking up a hugely impressive 1,800 five-star reviews, the Boux Avenue Mollie bra has everyone going bezerk and is now one of the brand’s bestsellers. So, naturally, we tried it out for ourselves to see what all the fuss was about.

After just one minute, it’s safe to say we were sold, as this pretty pink plunge bra – although nine other colours are also available – not only transformed our tester’s silhouette but did so without any of the usual tightness or tugging.

To find out why we too have given this bra five stars, keep reading below.

How we tested

Trying out the Boux Avenue Mollie bra was incredibly straightforward as, ultimately, all we had to do was put it on. But, looking at size, fit, feel and overall comfort after wearing it all day long, we did put it through its paces to see whether it really did impress on every occasion and in every outfit, from everyday errands in gym kit to nights out dressed to impress.