Boux Avenue Mollie plunge bra
- Best: Plunge bra
- Size range: 28A – 40G
- Number of colours available: 10
- Fits: True to size
Any item that racks up a particularly high number of great reviews will always pique our interest. We are, after all, the home of sharing which standout products are best to shop. But we aren’t always the easiest of teams to impress, as we’ve all had our fair share of selecting the cream from the shopping crop. So a five-star rating really can be taken as kudos.
Design
Being a plunge bra style, the Mollie bra has been created with a focus on cleavage. The deeply curved cups accentuate the natural curves of the chest while allowing the bra to be worn under low scoop necks, deep V-necks and cowl necks without being exposed, meaning it works with a whole host of outfits.
Read more: 11 best T-shirt bras that are an everyday essential
The whole bra is slightly padded, softly sculpting the chest and concealing any lumps and bumps, and removable padding at the base of each cup allows for the option of the chest being accentuated.
Comfort-wise, three double hook and eye fastenings help to provide the perfect fit, and the straps are fully adjustable from top to bottom to tailor the lift to be exactly right. And when it comes to aesthetics, which, of course, is equally important, floral lace covers the cups, a small bow and logo pendant sit in the centre of the chest, and scalloped edges elevate the look.
Look
Our tester was blown away by the look of their chest in this bra, as everything was instantly lifted, sculpted and accentuated in a way that almost looked like a filter. And the fact that you can tailor the extent of the lift and push-up performance by adjusting the straps and removing the padding only added to their love for this bra.
Read more: 11 best comfortable bras that you might even forget to take off
While we opted for the pretty pink option, we’d happily take any of the ten colours available and have been told a new shade will be released every season. So, those who have a real love for lingerie need never be disappointed.
For those who have a penchant for a matching lingerie set, there’s also two types of underwear and some hoisery to match it with. Choose from the Mollie thong (£14, Bouxavenue.com), the Millie short (£14, Bouxavenue.com) and the Mollie lace suspender belt (£18, Bouxavenue.com).