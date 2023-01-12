Jump to content

More
This Boux Avenue bra has nearly 2,000 five-star reviews, but what makes it so good? We found out

The everyday essential has quite the large fan base, and we can certainly see why

Lauren Cunningham
Thursday 12 January 2023 17:31
With ten colours to choose from, there's something to suit everyone

With ten colours to choose from, there’s something to suit everyone

(The Independent)

When it comes to lingerie, few brands are better known than Boux Avenue. A stalwart on the high street since 2011, the brand stocks everything from cosy nightwear to swimwear, loungewear and more.

During this time, it’s fair to say, it has racked up its fair share of fans. Perhaps you’ve been a loyal customer since you purchased your first bra, or maybe you’re a season regular who visits the store for swimwear before going on holiday. Or maybe it’s simply the label you turn to for some seriously sexy lingerie. And we at IndyBest are proud patrons too.

Lately, however, there is one bra in particular that seems to have caught everyone’s attention. Racking up a hugely impressive 1,800 five-star reviews, the Boux Avenue Mollie bra has everyone going bezerk and is now one of the brand’s bestsellers. So, naturally, we tried it out for ourselves to see what all the fuss was about.

After just one minute, it’s safe to say we were sold, as this pretty pink plunge bra – although nine other colours are also available – not only transformed our tester’s silhouette but did so without any of the usual tightness or tugging.

To find out why we too have given this bra five stars, keep reading below.

How we tested

Trying out the Boux Avenue Mollie bra was incredibly straightforward as, ultimately, all we had to do was put it on. But, looking at size, fit, feel and overall comfort after wearing it all day long, we did put it through its paces to see whether it really did impress on every occasion and in every outfit, from everyday errands in gym kit to nights out dressed to impress.

Boux Avenue Mollie plunge bra

  • Best: Plunge bra
  • Size range: 28A – 40G
  • Number of colours available: 10
  • Fits: True to size

Any item that racks up a particularly high number of great reviews will always pique our interest. We are, after all, the home of sharing which standout products are best to shop. But we aren’t always the easiest of teams to impress, as we’ve all had our fair share of selecting the cream from the shopping crop. So a five-star rating really can be taken as kudos.

Design

Being a plunge bra style, the Mollie bra has been created with a focus on cleavage. The deeply curved cups accentuate the natural curves of the chest while allowing the bra to be worn under low scoop necks, deep V-necks and cowl necks without being exposed, meaning it works with a whole host of outfits.

Read more: 11 best T-shirt bras that are an everyday essential

The whole bra is slightly padded, softly sculpting the chest and concealing any lumps and bumps, and removable padding at the base of each cup allows for the option of the chest being accentuated.

Comfort-wise, three double hook and eye fastenings help to provide the perfect fit, and the straps are fully adjustable from top to bottom to tailor the lift to be exactly right. And when it comes to aesthetics, which, of course, is equally important, floral lace covers the cups, a small bow and logo pendant sit in the centre of the chest, and scalloped edges elevate the look.

Look

Our tester was blown away by the look of their chest in this bra, as everything was instantly lifted, sculpted and accentuated in a way that almost looked like a filter. And the fact that you can tailor the extent of the lift and push-up performance by adjusting the straps and removing the padding only added to their love for this bra.

Read more: 11 best comfortable bras that you might even forget to take off

While we opted for the pretty pink option, we’d happily take any of the ten colours available and have been told a new shade will be released every season. So, those who have a real love for lingerie need never be disappointed.

For those who have a penchant for a matching lingerie set, there’s also two types of underwear and some hoisery to match it with. Choose from the Mollie thong (£14, Bouxavenue.com), the Millie short (£14, Bouxavenue.com) and the Mollie lace suspender belt (£18, Bouxavenue.com).

Continue reading...

The verdict: Boux Avenue Mollie plunge bra

At first, we couldn’t quite work out why a bra would have so many great reviews. After all, it’s an everyday essential item (depending on who you ask) with no standout star qualities. But, after trying the Mollie plunge bra out for ourselves, we can safely say that the combined comfort and final look are second to none.

It’s not every day that we are blown away by a product, but we have to say we agree with over 1,800 people who have also given this bra a standing ovation, so it looks like we’re in good company.

Looking for more lingerie finds? Take a look at our guide to the most comfortable bras

