Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Strapless bras are notoriously tricky to buy. We’re willing to bet even those who consider themselves lingerie connoisseurs have worn one that soon becomes a belt, one that is so tight you can’t breathe or one that gives serious mono-boob vibes.

But, whether you’re looking to wear a strapless dress or just dislike the straps on even the most comfortable bra, a good strapless bra is quite an essential for a well-prepared underwear drawer.

And with the winter wedding season on the horizon, now’s the time to start looking – lest you be the bridesmaid having to pull, push and re-jiggle yourself into place before every picture.

Searching everywhere from high-street go-to’s to lingerie specialists, we’ve rounded up the best options for everyone, from those after an added lift, those with larger chests and even those looking for a post-surgery option.

Take a look below at our round-up of the best strapless bras to find which one is best for you.

How we tested

Testing a strapless bra is quite straightforward, with our tester wearing each one for a full day – whether that was working from home, lifting boxes, running around the supermarket or even going to a concert. But key things to consider were how flattering a fit it was, how well it stayed in place and, perhaps most importantly, how comfortable it was.

The best strapless bras for 2022 are: