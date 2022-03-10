Many women experience changes to their breasts in early pregnancy – in fact, it’s often one of the first signs that you’re pregnant, with research indicating they can increase by a cup size or more in the first trimester alone.

Coupled with an expanding rib cage and tenderness (which can continue throughout each trimester) all of this means your old underwear might not fit or feel as comfortable as it used to. That’s why a maternity bra is such a necessity for mums-to-be and new parents.

But, can’t you just size up your normal style? While some women are able to stick to their regular bra, increasing the band and cup size accordingly, those looking for ultimate comfort will delight in the small but mighty modifications that maternity and nursing bras offer.

Designed to be worn during pregnancy, maternity bras come in stretchy fabrics and offer greater support for growing breasts with wider straps and deeper under bust bands. They also tend to have more hooks and eyes than normal bras to allow loosening and tightening, and are free from niggling seams and uncomfortable underwires.

Nursing bras have many of the same features but are typically worn postpartum (although you can start wearing one during pregnancy, too) and come with clips that attach the cups to the strap to allow for easy access to your breasts while breastfeeding.

Read more:

As for when you should start wearing maternity or nursing bras, there is no clear cut answer as all women’s breasts change at different rates and different stages throughout pregnancy. Ultimately, the best time to switch is whenever you notice your normal bra starts to become uncomfortable.

How we tested

We trialled a range of different bras in a variety of settings, from Zoom meetings to pregnancy yoga sessions and even to bed, testing each for its fit, size range, versatility and, of course, how enjoyable it was to wear, with extra points awarded for stylish designs. From cosy wire-free support to sculpting styles and sleep bras, these are the best ones we found that will accommodate you and your changing body.

The best maternity and nursing bras for 2022 are:

Best overall – ModiBodi breastfeeding bra in black: £32, Modibodi.co.uk

– ModiBodi breastfeeding bra in black: £32, Modibodi.co.uk Best for discreet nursing –M&S lace sumptuously soft padded nursing bra: £22.50, Marksandspencer.com

–M&S lace sumptuously soft padded nursing bra: £22.50, Marksandspencer.com Best size inclusive bra –Skims maternity nursing sculpting bra: £42, Skims.com

–Skims maternity nursing sculpting bra: £42, Skims.com Best for wearing while sleeping –Seraphine bamboo maternity and nursing sleep bras: £29, Seraphine.com

–Seraphine bamboo maternity and nursing sleep bras: £29, Seraphine.com Best for smaller busts –H&M MAMA 2-pack nursing bras: £19.99, Hm.com

–H&M MAMA 2-pack nursing bras: £19.99, Hm.com Best for large busts –Pour Moi amour nursing bra: £28, Pourmoi.co.uk

–Pour Moi amour nursing bra: £28, Pourmoi.co.uk Best for comfort –Calvin Klein maternity bra: £36, Calvinklein.co.uk

–Calvin Klein maternity bra: £36, Calvinklein.co.uk Best affordable maternity bra –Lindex MOM seamless nursing bra: £14.99, Lindex.com

–Lindex MOM seamless nursing bra: £14.99, Lindex.com Best multipack –Next nursing light pad non wire bras: £40, Next.co.uk

–Next nursing light pad non wire bras: £40, Next.co.uk Best pull-on bra – Jojo Maman Bebe lace trim maternity ans nursing sleep bra: £14, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

ModiBodi breastfeeding bra in black Best: Overall Rating: 9.5/10 If you’re a new or expectant mum, chances are you’ll have experienced the frustration of buying a new bra to fit your seemingly ever-expanding bust, only to find that it no longer fits a few weeks later. But, fear not, as this option from ModiBodi is here to change all that. Made with what the Australian brand calls “flexi-fit” sizing, the bra is truly genius as it adjusts up to three sizes to adapt to your changing body as it fluctuates, meaning it should see you through every stage of pregnancy. It also gets top marks for comfort as it was by far the softest bra that we tried with zero nipple chaffing or digging in around the underband or straps – so much so that we genuinely forgot we were wearing it. The moulded wire-free cups are great for shape and support. Plus, they’re absorbent, which means they offer leak-proof protection and completely negate the need for disposable breast pads (seriously, each cup can hold up to 25ml). That’s not all though, the antimicrobial lining is moisture wicking, fast-drying, anti-odour and fights bacteria, which helps keep you cool and dry. It’s also nursing-friendly thanks to its drop-away access, which can be accessed through little clips on the straps which are easily undone one-handed. Our only niggle? The bra is only available in eight sizes ranging from 32C-DD to 40E-G. We wish there were more options available for those with smaller busts as they’re truly missing out. Buy now £ 32 , Modibodi.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} M&S lace sumptuously soft padded nursing bra Best: For discreet nursing Rating: 9/10 M&S has been a go-to destination for women looking to upgrade their undies for many years and it’s not hard to see why. Smooth, comfortable and lightly padded (which is great for protecting sore nipples and against leakages), this structured bra is made from sustainable cotton and is among one of the softest on this list – almost on par with ModiBodi’s offering. We really appreciated that the smooth, seam-free cups mean the bra is invisible under clothing and found that they support your changing breasts, even without an underwire. The cups also unclip very easily, giving easy access to the breasts for feeding, which is particularly handy if you’re nursing a hungry little one. It also has a stylish lace trim that makes it feels attractive compared to some others and we loved that it serves a far greater purpose than simply looking good. When you pull down the padded cup using the nursing clip (which makes a satisfying click sound when you secure it back in place), the lace sling provides a touch of added discretion as it remains to cover a portion of the breast. Available in black or opaline, the bra comes in a good range of sizes, spanning 32B to 38DD. Buy now £ 22.50 , Marksandspencer.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Skims maternity nursing sculpting bra Best: Size inclusive bra Rating: 9/10 If you’ve been Keeping Up With The Kardashians, you’ll be well aware of Kim’s brand Skims, which is here to totally revamp your underwear drawer. One of the most inclusive labels out there, it offers pieces in a range of sizes (XXS to 5XL), nine skin tone-inspired hues and boasts an impressive collection designed specifically for expectant and new mothers, including this nursing bra. Upon opening this lightweight bralette we were alarmed at how small it appeared considering we ordered a size larger (which we’d recommend you do, too) but we soon discovered that this is all down to its super-elasticity. Designed with no underwire, it has a ribbed underband for extra support and a double layer of jersey material on the cups, which help protect you against any leaks. Plus, if you are planning on breastfeeding, it features nursing clasps, which can be easily opened and closed with one hand. We found that the bra was super comfortable to wear and helped give our breasts more shape without them feeling constricted – something we think is down to the super stretchy material that feels like it will continue to grow with you throughout pregnancy and beyond. Buy now £ 42 , Skims.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Seraphine bamboo maternity and nursing sleep bras Best: For wearing while sleeping Rating: 9/10 While wearing a bra to bed might sound like the last thing you want to do, most women have little choice during and post-pregnancy thanks to the need for extra support. So we were elated to find this set that is specially designed to help you get a more comfortable night’s sleep. Unlike the other bras on our list, these ones from Seraphine have no clips or fastenings, which makes them an absolute dream to wear. Instead, they’re more akin to a crop top, as you simply pull them overhead to get on and they feature an elasticated crossover at the front which makes for fuss-free access while nursing. Made from bamboo viscose, they’re hypoallergenic and soft to the touch, which helps appease sore nipples. Plus, the material is moisture wicking, making them ideal for nursing mums or those prone to dreaded night sweats. Of course, you can wear these outside of the bedroom too, which we did regularly and found that they provided a good shape under clothes. Buy now £ 29 , Seraphine.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} H&M Mama 2-pack nursing bras Best: For smaller busts Rating: 8.5/10 Working out at just under £10 per bra, this set of bralettes is ideal for those on a budget. But don’t let the low price fool you into questioning the quality. As part of H&M’S mama range, which offers a wide range of maternity and nursing clothes, these seamless bras provide the comfort you need during and post-pregnancy. They’re made from a soft jersey fabric that has a decent amount of stretch to accommodate your growing frame with adjustable straps, an elasticated lace trim at the hem and four rows of hook and eye fastenings. The cups come with removable inserts, which you can take out completely or choose to replace with nursing pads, and while they’re not the most supportive we tried, we found they were ideal for those days where comfort prevails and would be a particularly good choice for anyone with a smaller bust. A two-pack is always a handy investment, particularly when it comes to breastfeeding and leakages, and you get the choice of two colours, including a light grey marl and rose. The sets are available in standard clothing sizes, running from a UK8 to UK16. Buy now £ 19.99 , Hm.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pour Moi amour nursing bra Best: For large busts Rating: 8.5/10 If you thought that nursing bras were all cumbersome, ugly affairs, think again. This lacy number proves that maternity lingerie doesn’t have to be frumpy and is a great option if you’re looking for something that’s supportive and stylish. Best suited for large busts, it comes in sizes 32D to 40J, has fully adjustable wide straps and a longer hook and eye fastening with four rows to accommodate for your expanding rib cage. The cups are very lightly padded and provide great full coverage with a nursing drop down clip for easing feeding. While the inner cotton lining is soft it does feature seams that anyone struggling with particularly sensitive nipples might find uncomfortable. Both pretty and practical, this is a bra you’ll actually want to wear, and we loved that it comes in a choice of colours including black and pink or ivory and champagne. Buy now £ 28 , Pourmoi.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Calvin Klein maternity bra Best: For comfort Rating: 9/10 If you were a fan of Calvin Klein’s cotton bras before pregnancy, you won’t be disappointed by its maternity version, which has been updated with light padding for added security. Designed with comfort in mind, it’s made from soft stretch cotton modal, which adapts to the changing shape of the body from bump to baby. It also has adjustable straps that feature easy to use clips and extra support slings for breastfeeding, as well as removable pads that we found offered a little lift. The bra is also designed with Calvin Klein’s signature elasticated underband, which is slightly wider than those you find on its standard styles to ensure a longer-lasting fit. However, it can feel a little restrictive at first (it loosens slightly after a few wears) so if you’d prefer more room to grow we’d size up for added comfort. Buy now £ 36 , Calvinklein.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lindex mom seamless nursing bra Best: Affordable maternity bra Rating: 8.5/10 Soft, comfortable and supportive, this bra features everything you need to see you through every stage of pregnancy, including the fourth trimester. Seam-free and super soft, it’s a great choice for anyone suffering from sore nipples and has more than enough stretch to grow with your body while remaining snug and supportive. The bra also comes with the added bonus of being nursing-friendly thanks to two little clips on the bra straps, which can be unfastened one-handed, and there’s also an inside sling made from the same stretchy material for shoulder stability. The underband is ribbed and wider than traditional bras for extra support, and we also appreciated that there are a total of five rows of hook-and-eye fastenings, meaning it’s adjustable for a customised fit. The bra comes in a choice of four colours – black, dusty green, dusty white and dusty aqua – and is size inclusive, spanning XS to XXL, which equates to clothing sizes UK8 to UK28. However, it’s worth noting that it can’t be chucked in the washing machine and must be hand washed only. Buy now £ 14.99 , Lindex.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Next nursing light pad non wire bras, 3 pack Best: Multipack Rating: 8/10 If it’s a no-frills approach to maternity bras that you’re after, consider this pack of three from Next – there are no fancy features, pretty patterns, lace or ribbing but they get the job done. Well structured, the cups are lightly padded and made from a soft cotton material that’s naturally cooling and feels breathable, with plenty of fabric to ensure your breasts are suitably covered. They also get top marks for comfort thanks to the absence of a pesky underwire. However, we think it’s worth noting that while the back of the underband has a decent amount of stretch, the section that sits beneath your breasts doesn’t have any such flexibility, which could prove problematic as your ribcage starts to expand. When it comes to nursing, the bras have nursing clips that are easy to unfasten for breastfeeding and there’s also integral support, which offers a more discreet feed. However, the padded cups can be slightly difficult to manoeuvre out the way and need to be folded down. There’s an impressive range of sizes available, spanning 32B to 40G. Buy now £ 40 , Next.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Jojo Maman Bébé lace trim maternity and nursing sleep bra Best: Pull-on bra Rating: 8/10 Made from a comfortable jersey fabric with a feminine lace trim, this bra is soft enough to wear from day to night and gives you light support throughout your pregnancy and beyond. It’s an easy pull-on style with no aggravating fastenings or back closure, meaning it feels gentle against your skin. We also liked the crossover front, which makes for easier access if you’re breastfeeding. It’s available in sizes S (32-34 B-DD) to L (36-28 B-DD), and our only criticism is that the bra doesn’t have much stretch to it, particularly on the underband, which could prove an issue as your ribcage grows. So, if you want a super comfy fit that you can continue to grow into we’d suggest investing in a size up. Buy now £ 14 , Jojomamanbebe.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}