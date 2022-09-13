Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Made for use in the second and third trimesters of your pregnancy, pregnancy pillows are ergonomic supports specifically designed to combat common sleep concerns and to reduce aches and pains.

Having a soft but sturdy support can really help to take the pressure off your hips, back and bump during the day, as well as keep your neck, spine and hips aligned properly during sleep.

With so many on the market, it can be difficult to choose which will suit you best. It’s a good idea to first think about what sort of result you’re wanting from a pillow. Do you struggle to stay on your side (as recommended by the NHS) during the night and find yourself rolling onto your back? Would you like something that will take you from pregnancy to postnatal? Consider as well the kind of material you would like: a breathable, jersey or cotton support, or something more cosy? And, of course, there’s the cost to keep in mind.

Leah Hazard, midwife and author of bestseller Hard Pushed: A Midwife’s Story (£10.98, Amazon.co.uk) and host of What the Midwife Said podcast says: “Pregnancy pillows can be great tools for preventing and easing the discomfort that can be part and parcel of any pregnancy, from backache to pelvic-girdle pain and leg cramps.”

She adds: “These pillows can even be used to help you maintain more comfortable, gravity-efficient positions in labour, and can be excellent props for breast or bottle-feeding once your little one has arrived.”

How we tested

To discover the best pregnancy pillows, we thoroughly tested a range of offerings at varying price points for their comfort, support, value for money, innovation and versatility during our third trimester. These pillows were tested throughout the day for their support and functionality as well as during sleep. We’ve included one to suit every sleep preference and budget.

The best pregnancy pillows for 2022 are: