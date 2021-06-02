9 best anti-allergy and hypoallergenic pillows for a sound night’s sleep

For allergy sufferers and those with asthma, choosing the right pillow can make all the difference to a good night’s sleep.

Natural fillings, such as down and feather, can cause itching and irritation, and the dander material in some casings can provoke sniffles or exacerbate breathing problems.

If this sounds like your worst nightmare, then man-made, hypoallergenic pillows that can be washed at 40C give you the option of keeping everything clean.

And for those that have been treated with anti-bacterial and anti-fungal chemicals, there’s even more assurance that you’re protected from nasties during the night.

None of the pillows here had any trace of a chemical smell, and all arrived fresh and ready to use straight away. All of the pillows, except one, could go straight in the machine.

Although not all could be tumble-dried, those that could came out as good as new when dried on a lower setting. We put natural woollen dryer balls in the drum to keep everything fluffed up.

Our testers have dust allergies and hay fever, both of which are worsened when sleeping on down and feather pillows, so we tested for a sniff-free sleep and paid close attention to see if the pillows had been treated with anti-allergy chemicals and if they could be washed and dried to keep bugs and irritants to a minimum.

Soak & Sleep single pillow This cotton-cased pillow had a level of luxury that the others just didn't come close to. First, the stitching and feel of the casing are sublime. The cotton fabric is cool and smooth to the touch, and you will feel your head sink into its depths before being cradled by the supportive hollow fibre chamber at its core. This is the largest by height of the pillows we tested and will be a dream for side sleepers as it is a good height to tuck your shoulder under. Another winner from Soak & Sleep who make some wonderful linen and duvets too. We did not want to get out of bed. Silentnight anti-allergy pillows 2 pack The materials used in this double pack are approved by the British Allergy Foundation, so you can be assured that the case and filling have been treated correctly for allergy and asthma sufferers. Although not the fattest pillows we tried, our tester found her perfect side-sleeping position using both together in a V formation. They're also good for front sleepers who don't want something too bulky. The microfibre casing is very soft and there's a nice bounce to the filling. If you squeeze the edges of the pillow together and release, it will go back to its shape easily – other pads we looked at stayed squished or needed straightening out. No clumping when out of the wash, either. A great buy. They looked pretty flat when unpacked but plumped up nicely by bedtime. Evercomfy allergy pillows pair The microfibre casing was soft to the touch and the squishy filling kept its shape well. The corners did feel quite rounded and didn't quite reach right into the corners of pillowcases, so this may not be the top choice for those who like their beds absolutely just so. The pillows can be washed at 40C, but line drying only, which thankfully didn't seem to make it lose any of its bounce. This could be a consideration for hay fever sufferers as some may not want tree pollen coming into contact with their bed linen. Otty deluxe pure pillow This hypoallergenic pillow stays in its very boxy shape, which doesn't look as inviting as a big cushiony cloud on the bed, but it more than makes up for it with supreme comfort. It's made of soft memory foam and has a centre that contains charcoal, which wicks away moisture and keeps odours at bay. The bamboo viscose cover can be machine washed, too. Our tester said she'd had a wonderful sleep with this and also loved its support when sitting up in bed to read. Made from a soft polyester inner and outer, the filling stayed even and well-spaced, even after washing at 40C. Extra marks too as these can be tumble-dried on a low setting. Our tester found them to be on the flatter side, so they used two, but buying a pair per person won't break the bank. Buy now £ 15 , M&S {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Anti-allergy and hypoallergenic pillows All of the pillows here gave our testers a soothing, restful night’s sleep, but the one that got the most reaction for comfort and luxury was the Soak & Sleep chamber pillow. It had the feel of the most sumptuous down pillows, without the sneezes. Sleepeezee’s anti-allergy duo is a bargain if you are going for multiple packs – great quality for the money. Make sure you’re getting the best night’s sleep possible by investing in a new top quality mattress

