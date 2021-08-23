If you’ve ever woken with a stiff neck or a pinched nerve, you’ll know the vital role the right pillow plays in your sleep.

Memory foam pillows, which offer a whole range of support and squishiness depending on your needs, are the solution to problems from neck pain to headaches, snoring to frozen shoulders. They’re better for side-sleepers than feather or down pillows, because they have enough structure to keep your cervical spine in line, and they’re perfect for vegans who don’t want animal products in their bedding.

If you are choosing a memory foam pillow purely for comfort reasons – because you prefer a harder surface or less cushioning – your options are wide open. A shredded foam pillow, like The White Company one below, is the closest we found to a puffy down pillow; a solid foam pillow, like Panda’s, is harder and smaller, with a lower profile.

If you suffer from serious neck, shoulder, or back pain or are recovering from an injury, it is important you have a conversation with your GP, physiotherapist, or equivalent before you buy. You will need to pick one of the slightly pricier, specialist pillows below – look for a firmer pillow with more support.

Thankfully, this doesn’t mean compromising on comfort: some of these pillows had as much comfy loftiness as the most expensive down pillows we’ve slept on. Some, particularly the injury-specific ones, will come in a shape that’s impossible to match with a pillowcase.

The pillow will arrive in its own, washable case, and all the ones we tested were soft and comfortable.

However, they won’t match your bedding – if style is critical, and your needs allow, go for a rectangular pillow instead, and if it’s too small, bolster it with a pillow protector. Memory foam can retain heat more than a feather pillow.

How we tested

Because pillows are personal, we tested these memory foam pillows with a variety of sleepers. We included front, side, and back-sleepers, as well as larger and smaller reviewers: your height can determine what kind of profile will feel comfortable for you.

As well as subjective testing – which pillow felt the most comfortable – our testers monitored their sleep quality on their fitness trackers. This isn’t exact science, but it did indicate which pillows made us toss and turn, and which sent us straight to sleep.

We looked specifically for pillows with cases that were designed to disperse warmth, but if you’re using your own, choose pillowcases in a fabric like bamboo that can handle heat.

Finally, it’s important to remember that memory foam can have a strange smell to it at first. This lifts after a day or so: if it bothers you, air your pillow by letting it stand without a case for 24 hours before you use it.

The best memory foam pillows for 2021 are:

The White Company memory foam support pillow Best: Overall Support: Firm

Firm Filling: Memory foam

Memory foam Size: 40cm x 65cm

40cm x 65cm Machine washable: Yes (cover) An absolute dream of a pillow, with so much cushioning we couldn’t believe it wasn’t at least partially down-filled. This is the perfect choice for vegans or vegetarians who don’t want to use any animal products, or for anyone who needs a bit more support than you get from a feather pillow without missing out on comfort. It’s big, squishy, luxurious, and – while it comes with a part-bamboo case – will take a normal pillowcase. Often with memory foam pillows, you have to compromise on style if you want support; not so with this pillow, which looks identical to a down pillow on the bed. It has a higher profile, so is great for taller people, but has so much give and support that it suited all of our reviewers. Buy now £ 50 , Thewhitecompany.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} John Lewis & Partners low profile memory foam pillow Best: Affordable pillow Support: Medium/firm

Medium/firm Filling: Memory foam

Memory foam Size: 45cm x 70cm

45cm x 70cm Machine washable: Yes (cover) A firm pillow with a very low profile that’s perfect for shorter necks or if you sleep on your front. The pillow provides just the absolute minimum of lift off the bed, which will feel really strange to side or back sleepers, but is exactly right for your cervical spine if you tend to roll onto your front. Even our side-sleeping tester loved it paired with a luxurious down pillow, because even if the down collapsed in the night, the short, foam base kept her neck supported. The polyester cover is fine but might look out of place on a double bed with other pillows, but it’s easy to remove and replace with a standard pillowcase. Buy now £ 25 , Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Eve the memory foam pillow Best: For warm weather Support: Medium

Medium Filling: Memory foam

Memory foam Size: 50cm x 75cm

50cm x 75cm Machine washable: Yes (cover) A supportive, low profile pillow that’s excellent for hot weather. This pillow suited all of our reviewers: it has enough give to keep a front sleeper close to the mattress, but just enough height for a back sleeper. It is on the firmer side, but doesn’t feel uncomfortably hard, and is just the right size for a standard pillowcase – although we really liked the jersey knit case it came in. Our favourite feature was the air holes in the foam layer: these kept us cool even on warmer nights. Buy now £ 47 , Evesleep.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rested the moon Best: For side sleepers Support: Firm

Firm Filling: Memory foam

Memory foam Size: 40cm x 60cm

40cm x 60cm Machine washable: Yes (cover) A spectacular innovation for side sleepers, this firm memory pillow has a curved edge that perfectly fits your shoulders or back. A side-sleeper herself, our reviewer found this made a huge difference to how supported her head felt, while avoiding the shoulder crunch you can get trying to lie on one side with a normal pillow. The foam was some of the closest to down we tried, with just the right amount of give and loft. It comes in a soft, slightly textured case: this saves you trying to find a curved pillowcase to fit, but could be a problem if you style your bed. Rest describe it as having medium loft (height) for average body form – our male and female tester found it a little low, but are used to sleeping on two pillows. If you suffer with neck pain and are used to a single pillow, this is a superb option that will work wonders for your cervical spine. Buy now £ 65 , Rested.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Emma original pillow Best: For front sleepers Support: Adjustable

Adjustable Filling: Airgocell foam, visco-elastic memory foam, cold foam

Airgocell foam, visco-elastic memory foam, cold foam Size: 40cm x 70cm

40cm x 70cm Machine washable: Yes (cover) While this wonderfully technical pillow would suit every kind of sleeper, it was our front sleeper’s favourite. Made up of three separate layers of foam, all supportive but with a nice bit of spring, you can remove sections to bring the profile of the pillow up or down. Ideally front-sleepers need low profile pillows that put as little strain on your neck and spine as possible by keeping everything in line – but this just isn’t comfortable for some people. Removing one layer of the Emma pillow gave our reviewer exactly the right amount of height, support and protection. The mid-layer, of “airgocel foam”, was really effective at dispersing heat. Buy now £ 69 , Emma-mattress.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} M&S coolmax contour extra firm memory foam pillow Best: For neck pain Support: Extra firm

Extra firm Filling: Memory foam

Memory foam Size: 38cm x 64cm

38cm x 64cm Machine washable: Yes (cover) A great way into contoured pillows if you aren’t sure they’ll suit you, this extra firm pillow is as good as some of the more expensive branded versions, at half the price. It’s described as extra firm, but our reviewer found it still had a comfortable level of squish. Excellent for side and back sleepers who suffer from neck pain, there’s also the option of flipping it over to sleep on your front, using the valley between the contours for your arms. The coolmax cover was perfectly comfortable: we didn’t test it in very hot weather, but we didn’t get any of the heat build-up you sometimes get with memory foam pillows. Buy now £ 39.50 , Marksandspencer.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Panda memory foam bamboo pillow Best: Eco-friendly pillow Support: Medium/firm

Medium/firm Filling: Visco memory foam

Visco memory foam Size: 40cm x60cm

40cm x60cm Machine washable: Yes (cover) One of the few drawbacks to memory foam is that it isn’t very eco-friendly. Panda, who make deliciously soft bamboo bedding, have come up with a way to offset that slightly, by wrapping this sturdy and supportive pillow in a thick bamboo case. The pillow itself is one of our reviewer’s long-term favourites: large, flat and as tall as a lofted down pillow, it offers really dependable support. After almost a year of solid use, our pillow has lost none of its firmness. The bamboo case is textured so takes a bit of getting used to, but the environmentally-friendly fabric is really good at dispersing heat in warm weather. Layers well with feather pillows, and makes a good support pillow if you like to read propped up in bed. Buy now £ 35.96 , Mypandalife.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rested the wave Best: For adjustable support Support: Firm

Firm Filling: Memory foam

Memory foam Size: 40cm x 55cm

40cm x 55cm Machine washable: Yes (cover) A brand new pillow from sleep specialists Rested, the wave is a deliciously comfortable, contoured pillow that sits on a 2cm foam insert that you can remove or adjust to adapt the support to the shape of your neck. The memory foam is our favourite combination of squish and support, with the same puffy loftiness we love in its sister pillow, moon. As well as the insert, you can adjust the height by flipping the pillow around and using the higher edge to support your neck if you’re taller or have bigger shoulders. It comes in a plush, soft case, but contour pillows are so popular now it’s easy to buy a case that will match your bed if this one doesn’t suit. Because it has a low-ish profile but plenty of support, it was the best choice for our shorter reviewer, a side-sleeper. Buy now £ 65 , Rested.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tempur ombracio pillow Best: Physio-standard pillow Support: Firm

Firm Filling: Tempur material micro-cushions

Tempur material micro-cushions Size: 50cm x 60cm

50cm x 60cm Machine washable: Yes (cover) Tempur is famous for its super supportive, physio-standard pillows, and this innovative x-shaped pillow is a new addition to their range. If you’re a hugger, this is the pillow for you: the shape means you can fold your arms under the pillow easily without raising up your head and craning your cervical spine. It’s infinitely adjustable, with an orientation for side sleepers (with your shoulder in one of the right angles), and back sleepers, because you can snuggle your neck right into a corner. It’s firm but still comfortable, and the case it ships with is lovely and soft – which is a good thing, because you’d struggle to find a pillowcase to fit it. Buy now £ 139 , Tempur.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Soak and Sleep standard pillow Best: Affordable pillow Support: Firm

Firm Filling: Memory foam

Memory foam Size: 50cm x 75cm

50cm x 75cm Machine washable: Yes (cover) A surprise hit with our testers, this unassuming pillow is ideal if you don’t like puffy pillows, but do want a little lift. It looks slightly small – don’t let this deceive you, our tallest tester found it incredibly comfortable – which means it fits a single or a standard double bed better than some of the loftier pillows we tried. It takes a standard pillowcase, which makes it easy to match with the rest of your bed, and provides just as much support for a side-sleeper as the more expensive pillows we reviewed. Buy now £ 24 , Soakandsleep.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.