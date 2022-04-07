Buttery soft, silky sheets that are eco-friendly, hypoallergenic and you don’t have to iron them. Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, bamboo bedding delivers on all these fronts. They’re the bedsheets of the moment, and it’s easy to see why.

Bamboo fabric is incredibly soft. It boils down to there being fewer sharp bits in the fibres, making it feel more akin to silk than cotton. It’s also great for temperature regulation – keeping you cosy in winter and cool in summer – and is naturally antibacterial.

One of the other reasons bamboo fabric is so brilliant is for its eco-friendly credentials. It is hardy and fast growing, yielding much more fabric than cotton does for the space it takes up. It also is more often (although not always) made without using chemicals.

Another tick for bamboo is that it is much more durable than cotton, so long as you treat it well. Just wash the sheets at a low temperature (also good for the environment) in non-bio washing powder and don’t tumble dry them on a hot setting.

Your bamboo sheets will then last much longer than their cotton counterparts. They will shrink when you first wash them – but most sheets are made larger to accommodate shrinkage. As you shouldn’t iron bamboo (such a shame!), they will have that rumpled bed look.

How we tested

We tested the bedding sets by feeling how soft they were, looking at how they fitted our bed and duvet and whether they slipped about – we hate the duvet bunching in the covers. We also looked at what came in the sets – we liked to find a fitted sheet in the set too, to complete the experience. Of course, we washed all the sheets according to their care instructions and paid attention to how they looked and felt afterwards.

Lastly, we slept on all the bedding sets for several nights each. We tried kingsize sets, which tended to include two pillowcases, whereas single sets often include just one. These are our top picks.

The best bamboo sheets for 2022 are:

Best overall – Sloth London luxury bamboo bedding set: £115, Slothlondon.co.uk

Best super silky sheets – Panda 100 per cent bamboo bedding set: £160, Mypandalife.com

Best bamboo blend sheets – Eve Sleep bamboo linen duvet cover: £89, Evesleep.co.uk

Best high-street brand – Marks and Spencer bamboo blend duvet cover: £49.50, Marksandspencer.com

Best for looks – Truly blush bamboo bedding set: £100: Truly.co.uk

Best for bright colours – Paragon Bamboo 100 per cent bamboo bedding set: £109.60, Paragonbamboo.com

Best for a high-end feel – Lune Living bamboo duvet and pillowcase set: £100, Luneliving.com

Best for kids – Baby Bamboo 100 per cent bamboo cot set: £50, Babybamboobyparagon.com