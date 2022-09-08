Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Call it a symptom of uncertain times, or a rebellious splashing of cash just when we need to tighten our purse strings, but luxury bedding is on the up. Now more than ever, our bedrooms are a sanctuary in which to recoil from the stresses of the outside world and hibernate in a cosy bunker of our own making. French linen and Egyptian cotton pieces are rarely cheap but given that we spend approximately a third of our lives between the sheets, there’s little need to justify an expensive purchase on the bedding front.

This is a worthy investment that you won’t regret, a loving act of self-care. And with the threat of sky-rocketing energy bills on the horizon, we’ll wager we’ll be spending even more time in bed to keep ourselves toasty warm this winter. Any excuse for an early night…

Soak & Sleep is a one-stop shop for everything luxury bedding, whether you’re after a pair of plump duck feather and down pillows, a cashmere pocket-sprung mattress, or even a mulberry silk eye mask to ensure a quality 40 winks.

What we love about the brand is its versatility. Much of Soak & Sleep’s bedding can be bought individually, allowing us to build up our collection over time, or to mix and match colours. That said, there are also handy bundles on offer, with enticing savings if you go for a full set of sheet, duvet cover and pillowcases.

However, if you’re a sucker for pretty packaging, look away. Soak & Sleep’s wrapping is simple and fuss-free, which keeps the cost down, while importantly, focusing on the contents. We tested the brand’s white/grey 600 thread count Egyptian cotton double bed set, and its pure French linen offering – duvet cover, fitted sheet, and standard pillowcases – in dusky pink.

How we tested

We snoozed our way through many nights of Egyptian cotton and French linen cosiness, ensuring we tried a full set of each. We machine washed and laundered the bedding according to the instructions, looking for how well each set came up post-wash. We tested the Egyptian cotton to see if it kept its crisp hotel-like look, and the French linen for any fading or dulling of colour. We tested both sets on their promise of temperature regulating properties, their durability, quality of make, and overall comfort.